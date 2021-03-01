NIPPON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Assets

Log in
March 1, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation

1-18-1, Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Toshio Sugita

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 3296)

Asset Management Company:

Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.

Toshio Sugita

President & CEO

Contact: Takahiro Ishii

General Manager

Corporate Planning Department

Finance & Planning Division

(TEL: +81-3-5501-0080)

Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Assets

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation ("NIPPON REIT") announces that it has today completed the acquisition of the following assets, as announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Transfer and Acquisition of Assets, and Related Cancellation of Lease and Leasing of Assets" dated February 18, 2021.

1. Overview of acquired assets

Property Number (Note1)

Real estate in trust (Property Name

Location

Acquisition price

(million yen)

(Note2)

Acquisition counterparty

(Seller)

B-37

Belleza Kanayama

Nagoya, Aichi

702

Not disclosed (Note3)

  • (Note1) "Property No." is the number of each property in accordance with each asset type designated by NIPPON REIT. Capital letter of "B" represents residence.

  • (Note2) "Acquisition price" stated as prices of trust beneficiary interests in real estate on purchase agreements of trust beneficiary rights in real estate. Furthermore, the Acquisition price excludes consumption taxes, local consumption taxes and various expenses required for the acquisition, and is rounded down to the nearest million yen.

  • (Note3) Not disclosed because consent has not been obtained from the seller. They are Japanese company, and does not fall under the category of interested persons, etc. as provided in the Article 201 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and Article 123 of the Order of Enforcement thereof, as well as of interested persons stipulated in the SRA internal rules, "Rules on Transactions by Interested Persons".

2. Other

Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Transfer and Acquisition of Assets, and Related Cancellation of Lease and Leasing of Assets" dated February 18, 2021 for details.

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation website: http://www.nippon-reit.com/en

This notice is the English translation of the original Japanese document and is provided solely for information purposes. There is no assurance as to the accuracy of the English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

1

Disclaimer

Nippon REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
