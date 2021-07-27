NIPPON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Transfer of Assets and Related Cancellation of lease of Assets

("SRA"), which is entrusted to manage the assets of NIPPON REIT, today decided on the following transfer of assets (the "Transfer") and cancellation of lease of asset related to the Transfer.
1. Overview of To-be-transferred assets
(Note1) Property No." is the number of each property in accordance with each asset type designated by NIPPON REIT. Capital letter of "A" represents office, and the same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note2) "Scheduled transfer price" are stated as prices of Trust beneficiary interests in real estate on sales
agreements of Trust beneficiary rights in real estate. Those exclude consumption taxes, local consumption
taxes, various expenses required for the Transfer, and is rounded down to the nearest million yen. The
same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note3)
Please refer to "7.Overview of Transferred Counterparty" and below for details of Transfer counterparty
(Buyer).
(Note4)
Not disclosed because consent has not been obtained from the buyer. It is TMK, and do not fall under the
category of interested persons, etc. as provided in the Article 201 of the Act on Investment Trusts and
Investment Corporations and Article 123 of the Order of Enforcement thereof, as well as of interested
persons stipulated in the SRA internal rules, "Rules on Transactions by Interested Persons".
2. Outline of the Transfer
Balance
between
Agreement
Scheduled
Assumed
scheduled
To-be-sold
Scheduled
transfer
book value
transfer price
Property name
conclusion
Use of Funds
asset
Transfer date
price
(Note1)
and assumed
date
(¥ mn)
(¥ mn)
book value
(Note2)
(¥ mn)
Trust
Itabashi Honcho
3,950
3,042
907
Used towards
beneficiary
Building
July 27,
August 26,
the
East Side
acquisition of
interests in
2021
2021
1,800
1,370
429
Building
replacement
real estate
asset
Esprit Kameido
1,400
1,275
124
Total
7,150
5,689
1,460
(Note1) "Assumed book value" is the figure which SRA calculated based on the amount such as book value as of the end of the 17th period (ended December 2020), Capital expenditure and Depreciation cost that are expected until transaction date as of the transaction date. It is rounded down to the nearest million yen and the same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note2) "Balance between scheduled transfer price and assumed book value" is a reference amount which is calculated difference between disposition price and assumed book value, differs from gain or loss for accounting. It is rounded down to the nearest million yen.
3. Reason for the selection of assets to be transferred
NIPPON REIT recognizes that it is an essential strategy to implement asset replacement with precise timing in order to maintain and improve portfolio competitiveness from a medium-tolong-term perspective while expanding AUM.
The assets to be transferred were selected based on analyses conducted annually as "Tiering-PJ", as part of the SRA's medium-tolong-term management strategy.
We decided to transfer them in other to maintain and improve portfolio quality from a medium-tolong-term perspective such as;
To maintain and improve asset liquidity through building age management,
In evaluating the profitability, liquidity, and property characteristics of each property, in
order to dispel concerns regarding internal growth potential and area potential
We determined that realization of unrealized gains from the Transfer at this timing would contribute to maximization of unitholders' value.
4. Content of the Property to be transferred
(i) A-37 Itabashi Honcho Building ① Overview of the property
Type of specified asset
Trust beneficiary interests in real estate
Transfer date
August 26, 2021
Trustee
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Trust establishment date
September 10, 2004
Trust expiration date
January 31, 2025
Location
36-1, Shimizucho, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo
(indication of residential address)
Parcel number
35-10, Shimizucho, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo and another parcel
Building coverage ratio /
100% (Note1) / 491%(Note2)
Land
Floor area ratio
Use district
Commercial district
Site area
1,645.77 m2 (Note3)
Type of ownership
Ownership, Leasehold
Construction completion
January, 1993
Structure / Floors
Steel-framed reinforced concrete ・Steel-framed structure with flat
roof,8F
Building
Use
Office
Total floor space
8,237.40 m2
Type of ownership
Ownership
Master lease company
NIPPON REIT
Type of master lease
Pass-through
Appraisal value
3,600 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)
Real estate appraiser
Japan Real Estate Institute
PML
7.8%
Collateral after acquisition
Not applicable
Status of leasing
Leasable floor space
6,356.89 m2
Leased floor space
5,946.18 m2
100%
100%
93.5%
93.5%
Occupancy rate
(as of the end of
(as of the end of
(as of the end of
(as of the end of
Feb. 2021)
Mar. 2021)
Apr. 2021)
May 2021)
Total number of tenants
5
Total rent income (annual)
209 million yen
Deposits, etc.
165 million yen
The trustee has concluded a land lease agreement with an individual,
the owner of a part of the land, for the purpose of owning the building.
Special notations
The land lease right is the regular leasehold right under the Act on
Land and Building Leases, and shall expire on March 31, 2046 as of
today. The other content of the agreement is not disclosed because
consent has not been obtained from the owner.
(Note1) The building coverage ratio is essentially 80%, but it is increased up to100% due to relaxation for a building with fire-proof structures located within fire prevention district and commercial district.
(Note2) The floor area ratio is essentially 400% and 500%, but it is 491% due to a weighted average based on the subject area of the respective use districts.
(Note3) Including a private road burden portion (approximately 34.15 m2) pursuant to Article 42, Paragraph 2 of the Building Standards Act.
Outline of Appraisals
Property name
Itabashi Honcho Building
Appraisal value
3,600 million yen
Appraiser
Japan Real Estate Institute
Date of value
December 31, 2020
(Thousand yen)
Details
Outline
Appraisal Value by
3,600,000
Calculated by associating value based on the direct
capitalization method
capitalization method and that based on the DCF method,
both of which are considered to have the same level of
canonicity.
Appraisal value using
3,640,000
the direct capitalization
method
Gross operating
279,522
revenue
Potential gross
290,424
Recorded based on the assessed unit price of rent, etc. which
income
can be received over a mid- and long-term.
Total of vacancy
10,902
Recorded based on the assessed level of occupancy rate which
losses, etc.
is stable over a mid- and long-term.
Operating
101,041
expenses
Building
34,880
Recorded in consideration of the individuality of the target
management
property, by reference to building management fees of similar
fees
properties, and the actual amount of the past years.
Utilities
29,200
Recorded in consideration of the occupancy rate etc. of the
leasing space, by reference to the actual amount of the past
years.
Repairs and
6,755
Recorded, in consideration of the actual amount of the past
maintenance
years, maintenance plan, a level of such costs of similar
costs
properties and an annual average of repairs, maintenance and
renewal costs in the engineering report
Property
3,696
Recorded in consideration of the rate of fees for similar
management
properties and the individuality of the target property, by
fees
reference to rates based on the terms and conditions.
Leasing cost
2,062
Recorded based on the anticipated turnover period of the
tenant.
Taxes
17,909
Recorded based on tax related materials.
Insurance
285
Recorded in consideration of premium under insurance
contract, and insurance rates of similar properties, etc.
Others
6,254
Recorded the land lease fees as other expenses.
Net operating
178,481
income
Non-operating
1,681
Assessed by multiplying the number of mid-andlong-term
income
stable months for deposits based on the existing leasing terms
and the number of deposited months at the new execution of
leasing agreements with multiplied by the occupancy rate, by
the management yield. A level of management yield considered
to be appropriate is 1.0% in consideration of both levels of
interest rates for management and financing.
Capital
16,180
Assessed in consideration of a level of capital expenditure by
expenditure
similar properties, age of the building and an annual average of
repairs, maintenance and renewal costs in the engineering
report, based on an assumption that expected expenditure is
accumulated every term on average.
Net income
163,982
Capitalization rate
4.5%
Assessed by adding and subtracting spreads attributable to
location, building and other conditions of the property as well as
market capitalization rate of the area in which the property is
located, and by taking into account future uncertainties and the
transaction yields of similar properties and other aspects.
Appraisal value using
3,550,000
the discount cash flow
method
Discount rate
4.2％
Assessed in consideration of the individuality of the target
property comprehensively, by reference to investment yields of
similar properties.
Terminal rate
4.7％
Assessed in consideration of future trends of investment yields,
risks in the target property as an investment target and general forecasts for economic growth and trends in property prices and rents, etc. comprehensively, by reference to investment yields of similar properties.
Appraisal value by cost
2,490,000
method
Proportion of land
73.1％
Proportion of building
26.9％
Other matters to which the appraiser paid attention in appraisal
Determined the appraisal value using the Income Capitalization Approach Value with the Value Calculated Using the Cost Method used only for reference. The decision is made that the Income Capitalization Approach Value is more persuasive because the price determination process has been accurately reproduced with respect to earnings.
