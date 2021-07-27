Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3296   JP3047750009

NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3296)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIPPON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Transfer of Assets and Related Cancellation of lease of Assets

07/27/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 27, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation

1-18-1 Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Toshio Sugita

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 3296)

Asset Management Company:

Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.

Toshio Sugita

President, Director & CEO

Contact:Takahiro Ishii

General Manager

Corporate Planning Department

Finance & Planning Division

(TEL: +81-3-5501-0080)

Notice Concerning Transfer of Assets,

and Related Cancellation of Lease of Assets

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation ("NIPPON REIT") announces that Sojitz REIT Advisors

  1. ("SRA"), which is entrusted to manage the assets of NIPPON REIT, today decided on the following transfer of assets (the "Transfer") and cancellation of lease of asset related to the Transfer.

1. Overview of To-be-transferred assets

Property

Scheduled transfer

Transfer

Scheduled

Real estate in trust

price

counterparty

Number

Location

transfer

(Property Name

million yen

(Buyer)

(Note1)

date

(Note2)

(Note3)

A-37

Itabashi Honcho Building

Itabashi-ward,

3,950

Not disclosed

Aug. 26, 2021

Tokyo

(Note4)

A-40

East Side Building

Taito-ward,

1,800

Not disclosed

Aug. 26, 2021

Tokyo

(Note4)

A-63

Esprit Kameido

Koto-ward,

1,400

Not disclosed

Aug. 26, 2021

Tokyo

(Note4)

Total

7,150

(Note1) Property No." is the number of each property in accordance with each asset type designated by NIPPON REIT. Capital letter of "A" represents office, and the same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note2) "Scheduled transfer price" are stated as prices of Trust beneficiary interests in real estate on sales

agreements of Trust beneficiary rights in real estate. Those exclude consumption taxes, local consumption

taxes, various expenses required for the Transfer, and is rounded down to the nearest million yen. The

same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note3)

Please refer to "7.Overview of Transferred Counterparty" and below for details of Transfer counterparty

(Buyer).

(Note4)

Not disclosed because consent has not been obtained from the buyer. It is TMK, and do not fall under the

category of interested persons, etc. as provided in the Article 201 of the Act on Investment Trusts and

Investment Corporations and Article 123 of the Order of Enforcement thereof, as well as of interested

persons stipulated in the SRA internal rules, "Rules on Transactions by Interested Persons".

1

2. Outline of the Transfer

Balance

between

Agreement

Scheduled

Assumed

scheduled

To-be-sold

Scheduled

transfer

book value

transfer price

Property name

conclusion

Use of Funds

asset

Transfer date

price

(Note1)

and assumed

date

(¥ mn)

(¥ mn)

book value

(Note2)

(¥ mn)

Trust

Itabashi Honcho

3,950

3,042

907

Used towards

beneficiary

Building

July 27,

August 26,

the

East Side

acquisition of

interests in

2021

2021

1,800

1,370

429

Building

replacement

real estate

asset

Esprit Kameido

1,400

1,275

124

Total

7,150

5,689

1,460

(Note1) "Assumed book value" is the figure which SRA calculated based on the amount such as book value as of the end of the 17th period (ended December 2020), Capital expenditure and Depreciation cost that are expected until transaction date as of the transaction date. It is rounded down to the nearest million yen and the same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note2) "Balance between scheduled transfer price and assumed book value" is a reference amount which is calculated difference between disposition price and assumed book value, differs from gain or loss for accounting. It is rounded down to the nearest million yen.

3. Reason for the selection of assets to be transferred

  • NIPPON REIT recognizes that it is an essential strategy to implement asset replacement with precise timing in order to maintain and improve portfolio competitiveness from a medium-tolong-term perspective while expanding AUM.
  • The assets to be transferred were selected based on analyses conducted annually as "Tiering-PJ", as part of the SRA's medium-tolong-term management strategy.
    We decided to transfer them in other to maintain and improve portfolio quality from a medium-tolong-term perspective such as;
    • To maintain and improve asset liquidity through building age management,
    • In evaluating the profitability, liquidity, and property characteristics of each property, in

order to dispel concerns regarding internal growth potential and area potential

We determined that realization of unrealized gains from the Transfer at this timing would contribute to maximization of unitholders' value.

2

4. Content of the Property to be transferred

(i) A-37 Itabashi Honcho Building Overview of the property

Type of specified asset

Trust beneficiary interests in real estate

Transfer date

August 26, 2021

Trustee

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Trust establishment date

September 10, 2004

Trust expiration date

January 31, 2025

Location

36-1, Shimizucho, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo

(indication of residential address)

Parcel number

35-10, Shimizucho, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo and another parcel

Building coverage ratio /

100% (Note1) / 491%(Note2)

Land

Floor area ratio

Use district

Commercial district

Site area

1,645.77 m2 (Note3)

Type of ownership

Ownership, Leasehold

Construction completion

January, 1993

Structure / Floors

Steel-framed reinforced concrete Steel-framed structure with flat

roof,8F

Building

Use

Office

Total floor space

8,237.40 m2

Type of ownership

Ownership

Master lease company

NIPPON REIT

Type of master lease

Pass-through

Appraisal value

3,600 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)

Real estate appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute

PML

7.8%

Collateral after acquisition

Not applicable

Status of leasing

Leasable floor space

6,356.89 m2

Leased floor space

5,946.18 m2

100%

100%

93.5%

93.5%

Occupancy rate

(as of the end of

(as of the end of

(as of the end of

(as of the end of

Feb. 2021)

Mar. 2021)

Apr. 2021)

May 2021)

Total number of tenants

5

Total rent income (annual)

209 million yen

Deposits, etc.

165 million yen

The trustee has concluded a land lease agreement with an individual,

the owner of a part of the land, for the purpose of owning the building.

Special notations

The land lease right is the regular leasehold right under the Act on

Land and Building Leases, and shall expire on March 31, 2046 as of

today. The other content of the agreement is not disclosed because

consent has not been obtained from the owner.

(Note1) The building coverage ratio is essentially 80%, but it is increased up to100% due to relaxation for a building with fire-proof structures located within fire prevention district and commercial district.

(Note2) The floor area ratio is essentially 400% and 500%, but it is 491% due to a weighted average based on the subject area of the respective use districts.

(Note3) Including a private road burden portion (approximately 34.15 m2) pursuant to Article 42, Paragraph 2 of the Building Standards Act.

3

  • Outline of Appraisals

Property name

Itabashi Honcho Building

Appraisal value

3,600 million yen

Appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute

Date of value

December 31, 2020

(Thousand yen)

Details

Outline

Appraisal Value by

3,600,000

Calculated by associating value based on the direct

capitalization method

capitalization method and that based on the DCF method,

both of which are considered to have the same level of

canonicity.

Appraisal value using

3,640,000

the direct capitalization

method

Gross operating

279,522

revenue

Potential gross

290,424

Recorded based on the assessed unit price of rent, etc. which

income

can be received over a mid- and long-term.

Total of vacancy

10,902

Recorded based on the assessed level of occupancy rate which

losses, etc.

is stable over a mid- and long-term.

Operating

101,041

expenses

Building

34,880

Recorded in consideration of the individuality of the target

management

property, by reference to building management fees of similar

fees

properties, and the actual amount of the past years.

Utilities

29,200

Recorded in consideration of the occupancy rate etc. of the

leasing space, by reference to the actual amount of the past

years.

Repairs and

6,755

Recorded, in consideration of the actual amount of the past

maintenance

years, maintenance plan, a level of such costs of similar

costs

properties and an annual average of repairs, maintenance and

renewal costs in the engineering report

Property

3,696

Recorded in consideration of the rate of fees for similar

management

properties and the individuality of the target property, by

fees

reference to rates based on the terms and conditions.

Leasing cost

2,062

Recorded based on the anticipated turnover period of the

tenant.

Taxes

17,909

Recorded based on tax related materials.

Insurance

285

Recorded in consideration of premium under insurance

contract, and insurance rates of similar properties, etc.

Others

6,254

Recorded the land lease fees as other expenses.

Net operating

178,481

income

Non-operating

1,681

Assessed by multiplying the number of mid-andlong-term

income

stable months for deposits based on the existing leasing terms

and the number of deposited months at the new execution of

leasing agreements with multiplied by the occupancy rate, by

the management yield. A level of management yield considered

to be appropriate is 1.0% in consideration of both levels of

interest rates for management and financing.

Capital

16,180

Assessed in consideration of a level of capital expenditure by

expenditure

similar properties, age of the building and an annual average of

repairs, maintenance and renewal costs in the engineering

report, based on an assumption that expected expenditure is

accumulated every term on average.

Net income

163,982

Capitalization rate

4.5%

Assessed by adding and subtracting spreads attributable to

location, building and other conditions of the property as well as

market capitalization rate of the area in which the property is

located, and by taking into account future uncertainties and the

transaction yields of similar properties and other aspects.

Appraisal value using

3,550,000

the discount cash flow

method

Discount rate

4.2

Assessed in consideration of the individuality of the target

property comprehensively, by reference to investment yields of

similar properties.

Terminal rate

4.7

Assessed in consideration of future trends of investment yields,

4

risks in the target property as an investment target and general forecasts for economic growth and trends in property prices and rents, etc. comprehensively, by reference to investment yields of similar properties.

Appraisal value by cost

2,490,000

method

Proportion of land

73.1

Proportion of building

26.9

Other matters to which the appraiser paid attention in appraisal

Determined the appraisal value using the Income Capitalization Approach Value with the Value Calculated Using the Cost Method used only for reference. The decision is made that the Income Capitalization Approach Value is more persuasive because the price determination process has been accurately reproduced with respect to earnings.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 08:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
04:10aNIPPON REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Transfer of Assets and Related Cancel..
PU
07/14NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Change of Rating
PU
07/06Nippon REIT Investment Renames Maison Dino Property to Residence Kinshicho
MT
07/05NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Name of Asset Under Managem..
PU
06/30Nippon REIT Investment to Sell Tokyo Property for Over $13 Million
MT
06/30Nippon REIT Investment Changes Property Manager of Eight Properties
MT
06/30Nippon REIT Investment Acquires Silent Partnership in Godo Kaisha NRT Growth ..
MT
06/30An unknown buyer agreed to acquire Toshin Higashi-Ikebuk uro from NIPPON REIT..
CI
06/29NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Transfer and Related Cancellation of ..
PU
06/29NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Interested-Party Transaction (Change ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 786 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2020 9 594 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net Debt 2020 122 B 1 111 M 1 111 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 4,89%
Capitalization 201 B 1 821 M 1 824 M
EV / Sales 2019 18,9x
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 446 500,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yasuhiro Shimada Supervisory Officer
Hisashi Yahagi Supervisory Officer
Toshio Sugita Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION20.51%1 862
GECINA6.14%11 715
MIRVAC GROUP6.06%8 914
GPT GROUP2.67%7 136
ICADE22.34%6 798
SAFEHOLD INC.18.93%4 329