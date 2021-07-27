NIPPON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Transfer of Assets and Related Cancellation of lease of Assets

persons stipulated in the SRA internal rules, "Rules on Transactions by Interested Persons".

(Note1) Property No." is the number of each property in accordance with each asset type designated by NIPPON REIT. Capital letter of "A" represents office, and the same shall apply hereinafter.

("SRA"), which is entrusted to manage the assets of NIPPON REIT, today decided on the following transfer of assets (the "Transfer") and cancellation of lease of asset related to the Transfer.

2. Outline of the Transfer

Balance between Agreement Scheduled Assumed scheduled To-be-sold Scheduled transfer book value transfer price Property name conclusion Use of Funds asset Transfer date price (Note1) and assumed date (¥ mn) (¥ mn) book value (Note2) (¥ mn) Trust Itabashi Honcho 3,950 3,042 907 Used towards beneficiary Building July 27, August 26, the East Side acquisition of interests in 2021 2021 1,800 1,370 429 Building replacement real estate asset Esprit Kameido 1,400 1,275 124 Total 7,150 5,689 1,460

(Note1) "Assumed book value" is the figure which SRA calculated based on the amount such as book value as of the end of the 17th period (ended December 2020), Capital expenditure and Depreciation cost that are expected until transaction date as of the transaction date. It is rounded down to the nearest million yen and the same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note2) "Balance between scheduled transfer price and assumed book value" is a reference amount which is calculated difference between disposition price and assumed book value, differs from gain or loss for accounting. It is rounded down to the nearest million yen.

3. Reason for the selection of assets to be transferred

NIPPON REIT recognizes that it is an essential strategy to implement asset replacement with precise timing in order to maintain and improve portfolio competitiveness from a medium-tolong-term perspective while expanding AUM.

The assets to be transferred were selected based on analyses conducted annually as "Tiering-PJ", as part of the SRA's medium-tolong-term management strategy.

We decided to transfer them in other to maintain and improve portfolio quality from a medium-tolong-term perspective such as;

order to dispel concerns regarding internal growth potential and area potential

We determined that realization of unrealized gains from the Transfer at this timing would contribute to maximization of unitholders' value.

