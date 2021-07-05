Log in
    3296   JP3047750009

NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3296)
  Report
NIPPON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Change in Name of Asset Under Management

07/05/2021 | 04:02am EDT
July 5, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation

18-1 Shimbashi 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Toshio Sugita, Executive Officer

(Securities Code:3296)

Asset Management Company:

Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.

Toshio Sugita

President & CEO

Contact:

Takahiro Ishii

General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department,

Finance & Planning Division

(TEL:+81-3-5501-0080)

Notice Concerning Change in Name of Asset Under Management

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation ("NIPPON REIT") announces the following change in the name of asset under management.

Content of the name change

Property

Old name

New name

Date of change

No.

B-33

MAISON Dino

Residence Kinshicho

August 1, 2021

* NIPPON REIT website: http://www.nippon-reit.com/en

This notice is the English translation of the original Japanese document and is provided solely for information purposes. There is no assurance as to the accuracy of the English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

1

Disclaimer

Nippon REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
