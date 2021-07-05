NIPPON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Change in Name of Asset Under Management

July 5, 2021
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:
NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation
18-1 Shimbashi 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
Toshio Sugita, Executive Officer
(Securities Code:3296)
Asset Management Company:
Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.
Toshio Sugita
President & CEO
Contact:
Takahiro Ishii
General Manager,
Corporate Planning Department,
Finance & Planning Division
(TEL:+81-3-5501-0080)
Notice Concerning Change in Name of Asset Under Management
NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation ("NIPPON REIT") announces the following change in the name of asset under management.
Content of the name change
|
Property
|
Old name
|
New name
|
Date of change
|
No.
|
|
|
|
B-33
|
MAISON Dino
|
Residence Kinshicho
|
August 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
* NIPPON REIT website: http://www.nippon-reit.com/en
This notice is the English translation of the original Japanese document and is provided solely for information purposes. There is no assurance as to the accuracy of the English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
1
Disclaimer
Nippon REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 08:01:04 UTC.