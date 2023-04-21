Nippon Sanso : 【Nippon Gases】Nippon Gases to build a new plant in Zörbig

Nippon Gases Deutschland, a European subsidiary of Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NSHD), is set to cooperate with VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG to recover biogenic CO 2 . To this end, the industrial gases specialist Nippon Gases is investing in the construction of a modern plant for the purification and liquefaction of CO 2 from VERBIO's bioethanol production at the Zörbig site, and is building a plant in the immediate vicinity for the further processing of the CO 2 into dry ice. The two companies recently signed a corresponding strategic agreement.

The cooperation with VERBIO is ideal for Nippon Gases in several respects. "Due to the central location of the site in Germany, on the one hand we reduce the transport distances to a large part of our clientele," explains Christian Beck, responsible for the development of the project, "on the other hand we increase the availability of our products by diversifying our CO 2 supply base to sources that are not dependent on the use of natural gas."

This offers customers improved security of supply and also benefits the environment. Thanks to the short distance between liquefaction and further processing into dry ice, road transport of liquid carbon dioxide is reduced by up to 380,000km per year. "With the resulting reduction in CO 2 emissions of up to 330t per year, we are making another important contribution to the sustainability of the entire value chain," adds Beck.

VERBIO CTO Prof. Dr. Oliver Lüdtke is also satisfied with regards to the future cooperation: "In our VERBIO biorefineries, we are continuously optimizing the use of resources, energy efficiency and the CO 2 footprint. Already today, the raw materials we use are almost completely recycled in several process stages. Harnessing the CO 2 generated in our production is another step towards achieving our self-imposed goal of being CO 2 neutral by 2035."

Who needs liquid CO 2 and dry ice?



Liquid CO 2 and dry ice are used in numerous industries. Among others, the food industry requires CO 2 with particularly high requirements in terms of purity and quality. Because of its very low temperatures, liquid CO 2 is ideal for freezing a wide range of foodstuffs. In gaseous form, it is used in modified atmosphere packaging to prevent premature spoilage of foodstuffs. It is equally important for the beverage industry. Dry ice, on the other hand, is in high demand as a cooling medium during transport to maintain cold chains.

Ideal conditions for female industrial workers



With a new concept for dry ice production, Nippon Gases offers inclusive working conditions that will promote diversity in the workforce. Diversity is of great importance to Nippon Gases and is a cornerstone of its business strategy. "With this commitment, for which we are providing additional financial resources, we are taking concrete action" explains Claudia Eichelsdörfer, HR Director at Nippon Gases Germany.

