Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4091   JP3711600001

NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4091)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
2416.00 JPY   +2.46%
10:30aNippon Sanso : 【Nippon Gases】Nippon Gases to build a new plant in Zörbig
PU
04/13Nippon Sanso : Gases Participates in Green Hydrogen Production Project in Belgium
PU
03/30NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Sanso : 【Nippon Gases】Nippon Gases to build a new plant in Zörbig

04/21/2023 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nippon Gases Deutschland, a European subsidiary of Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NSHD), is set to cooperate with VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG to recover biogenic CO2. To this end, the industrial gases specialist Nippon Gases is investing in the construction of a modern plant for the purification and liquefaction of CO2 from VERBIO's bioethanol production at the Zörbig site, and is building a plant in the immediate vicinity for the further processing of the CO2 into dry ice. The two companies recently signed a corresponding strategic agreement.

The cooperation with VERBIO is ideal for Nippon Gases in several respects. "Due to the central location of the site in Germany, on the one hand we reduce the transport distances to a large part of our clientele," explains Christian Beck, responsible for the development of the project, "on the other hand we increase the availability of our products by diversifying our CO2 supply base to sources that are not dependent on the use of natural gas."

This offers customers improved security of supply and also benefits the environment. Thanks to the short distance between liquefaction and further processing into dry ice, road transport of liquid carbon dioxide is reduced by up to 380,000km per year. "With the resulting reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 330t per year, we are making another important contribution to the sustainability of the entire value chain," adds Beck.

VERBIO CTO Prof. Dr. Oliver Lüdtke is also satisfied with regards to the future cooperation: "In our VERBIO biorefineries, we are continuously optimizing the use of resources, energy efficiency and the CO2 footprint. Already today, the raw materials we use are almost completely recycled in several process stages. Harnessing the CO2 generated in our production is another step towards achieving our self-imposed goal of being CO2 neutral by 2035."

Who needs liquid CO2 and dry ice?

Liquid CO2 and dry ice are used in numerous industries. Among others, the food industry requires CO2 with particularly high requirements in terms of purity and quality. Because of its very low temperatures, liquid CO2 is ideal for freezing a wide range of foodstuffs. In gaseous form, it is used in modified atmosphere packaging to prevent premature spoilage of foodstuffs. It is equally important for the beverage industry. Dry ice, on the other hand, is in high demand as a cooling medium during transport to maintain cold chains.

Ideal conditions for female industrial workers

With a new concept for dry ice production, Nippon Gases offers inclusive working conditions that will promote diversity in the workforce. Diversity is of great importance to Nippon Gases and is a cornerstone of its business strategy. "With this commitment, for which we are providing additional financial resources, we are taking concrete action" explains Claudia Eichelsdörfer, HR Director at Nippon Gases Germany.

Information on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG is one of the leading, group-independent bioenergy producers and also the only large-scale industrial producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The company employs around 1,000 people at its sites in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg, as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO relies on innovative technologies developed in-house and efficient, energy-saving production processes. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to gasoline or diesel. The production capacity is around 660,000 tons of biodiesel, 300,000 tons of bioethanol and 1,300 gigawatt hours of biomethane per year. In addition, VERBIO produces biofertilizers and animal feed for use in agriculture as well as high-quality raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production facilities, VERBIO is one of the technology leaders in the biofuel market. VERBIO shares (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6 / WKN A0JL9W) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. www.verbio.de

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
10:30aNippon Sanso : 【Nippon Gases】Nippon Gases to build a new plant in Zörbig
PU
04/13Nippon Sanso : Gases Participates in Green Hydrogen Production Project in Belgium
PU
03/30NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
03/07Zeda, Inc. announced that it has received $52 million in funding from a group of invest..
CI
02/27Nippon Sanso's Attributable Income Rises 5% in Fiscal Nine Months on Revenue Growth
MT
02/02Nippon Sanso : Q3 FYE2023 Consolidated Financial Results Earnings Announcement
PU
02/02Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending..
CI
02/02Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fisca..
CI
01/06Nippon Sanso : Participated in the Hydrogen Conference (Virtual) in the U.S. hosted by Bof..
PU
2022Algal Bio Co., Ltd. announced that it has received ¥940 million in funding from a group..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 160 B 8 651 M 8 651 M
Net income 2023 70 021 M 522 M 522 M
Net Debt 2023 752 B 5 610 M 5 610 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 1,51%
Capitalization 1 046 B 7 801 M 7 801 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 19 398
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 358,00 JPY
Average target price 2 502,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Hamada Deputy Manager-Semiconductor Gas Division
Takeshi Miki Senior Head-Technology & Environment
Kazuyuki Futamata Chief Compliance Officer
Akio Yamada Independent Outside Director
Mitsuhiro Katsumaru Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.07%7 614
LINDE PLC12.00%180 125
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-5.76%64 950
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-6.96%5 246
LINDE INDIA LIMITED18.59%4 223
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.31.77%3 029
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer