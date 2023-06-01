Nippon Sanso : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Based on IFRS)

Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Based on IFRS) May 11, 2023 Company name: Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo (Prime) TSE Code: 4091 URL: https://www.nipponsanso-hd.co.jp Representative: Toshihiko Hamada, Representative Director, President CEO Inquiries: Keita Kajiyama, General Manager, Investor Relations Tel.: +81-3-5788-8512 Scheduled date to be held Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 20, 2023 Scheduled date to file Securities Report: June 21, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 21, 2023 Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly results explanatory meeting: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts less than ¥1 million are omitted) 1. Financial results for FYE2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) (1) Operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year change) Core operating Net income Total Revenue Operating income Net income attributable to comprehensive income owners of the parent income (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % FYE2023 1,186,683 24.0 123,124 19.9 119,524 18.1 75,965 14.0 73,080 14.0 118,859 (10.2) FYE2022 957,169 17.0 102,710 17.7 101,183 13.9 66,637 17.2 64,103 16.1 132,363 11.3 (Reference) Income before income taxes FYE2023: ¥105,503 million [15.2%] FYE2022: ¥91,611 million [17.9%] Core operating income is calculated as operating income excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors (non-recurring items). Return on equity Income before Core operating Basic earnings Diluted net income attributable to income taxes to income to revenue per share (Yen) per share (Yen) owners of the total assets ratio ratio (%) parent (%) (%) FYE2023 168.85 － 10.8 5.1 10.4 FYE2022 148.13 － 11.2 4.8 10.7 (Reference) Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method FYE2023: ¥3,553 million FYE2022: ¥3,512 million (2) Financial position Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to Equity attributable to Equity attributable to owners of the parent owners of the parent owners of the parent (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) ratio (%) per share (yen) FYE2023 2,158,950 757,996 724,314 33.5 1,673.32 (March 31, 2023) FYE2022 1,977,026 661,137 628,714 31.8 1,452.84 (March 31, 2022) - 1 -

(3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Balance of cash and cash operating activities investing activities financing activities equivalents at term-end (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) FYE2023 187,959 (98,073) (54,430) 132,217 FYE2022 148,760 (70,858) (77,946) 93,697 2. Dividends Annual Dividend Total amount Payout ratio Ratio of dividends to End of 1st End of 2nd End of 3rd Term equity attributable to Total of dividends (consolidated) quarter quarter quarter end owners of the parent (¥ million) (%) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (consolidated) (%) FYE2022 － 16.00 － 18.00 34.00 14,718 23.0 2.6 FYE2023 － 18.00 － 20.00 38.00 16,450 22.5 2.4 FYE2024 － 20.00 － 20.00 40.00 24.6 (est.) 3. Forecasts for business operations for FYE2024 full term (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) (Percentages indicate year-on-year change) Core operating Net income Basic Revenue Operating income Net income attributable to owners earnings income of the parent per share (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (Yen) Full term 1,160,000 (2.2) 127,500 3.6 127,500 6.7 73,500 (3.2) 70,500 (3.5) 162.87 (Reference) Income before income taxes FYE2024 full term: ¥102,000 million [(3.3%)] Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None

(Transfer of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation) Changes in accounting policies, changes in financial forecasts Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : None Changes in accounting policies other than 1.: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of outstanding shares (common shares) 1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of As of 433,092,837 As of 433,092,837 the period (including treasury stock) Mar.31, 2023 shares Mar. 31, 2022 shares 2. Number of treasury stocks at the end of the As of 232,517 As of 344,870 period Mar.31, 2023 shares Mar. 31, 2022 shares 3. Average number of shares during the period FYE2023 432,812,252 FYE2022 432,749,204 shares shares Financial reports are out of the scope of audit by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial result stated in this document are based on the information currently available on the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. The Company is under no obligation to guarantee their achievement. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons. For details on the assumptions of the forecasts and related matters, please see page 6, "(4) Future Outlook" in "1. Overview of Business Results." The Company held a briefing of results for institutional investors and analysts on Friday, May 19, 2023. Results materials handed out at that briefing were posted on the Company website in a prompt manner following the briefing. - 2 -

○ Contents 1. Overview of Business Results……………………………………………………………………………………………… 4 (1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review……………………………………………………… 4 (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review……………………………………………………… 5 (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review…………………………………………………………… 6 (4) Future Outlook…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 6 (5) Basic Policy on Profit Distribution and Dividends for FYE2023 and FYE2024………………………………………… 7 2. Basic Policy on Selection of Accounting Standards………………………………………………………………………… 7 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes………………………………………………………………………… 8 (1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position…………………………………………………………………………… 8 (2) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income…………………… 10 (3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity…………………………………………………………………………… 12 (4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows………………………………………………………………………………… 14 (5) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements………………………………………………………………………… 16 (Notes regarding going concern assumption)…………………………………………………………………………… 16 (Segment information) ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 16 (Per share information) ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 19 (Significant subsequent events) ………………………………………………………………………………………… 19 - 3 -

1. Overview of Business Results Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review (General overview)

In the current year under review (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), the Nippon Sanso Holdings Group (NSHD Group) has faced a challenging and unpredictable business environment as a result of geopolitical issues in Ukraine, trade tensions between the US and China, unprecedented global energy costs, global inflation, and JPY depreciation. These items resulted in shipment volume of air separation gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon), our main product, decreasing from the previous fiscal year. However, due to solid price management such as pass through, and various productivity initiatives, the NSHD Group achieved the following results for the fiscal year under review. Revenue on a consolidated basis increased 24.0% year-on-year to ¥1,186,683 million, core operating income increased 19.9% to ¥123,124 million, operating income increased 18.1% to ¥119,524 million, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 14.0% to 73,080 million. As for the impact of foreign exchange rates year-on-year, JPY depreciated against the USD from ¥113.04 to ¥136.00 (+¥22.96, or +20.3%), against the EUR from ¥131.11 to ¥141.62 (+¥10.51, or +8.0%), and against the AUD from ¥83.33 to ¥92.67 (+¥9.34, or +11.2%). As a result, overall revenue and core operating income were favorably impacted by approximately ¥79.6 billion and ¥9.9 billion respectively. Core operating income is calculated by excluding from operating income certain gains and losses attributable to non-recurring factors such as losses arising from business withdrawal or downsizing. (Overview of business performance by reportable segment) A breakdown of business performance by reportable segment is as follows. Effective from the fiscal year under review, the names of the reportable segments, which were previously "Gas Business in Japan," " Gas Business in the United States," " Gas Business in Europe," " Gas Business in Asia & Oceania," and "Thermos Business," were changed to "Japan," " United States," "Europe," " Asia & Oceania," and "Thermos" in that order, without impacting segment information. Segment income represents core operating income. (1) Japan In the industrial gas-related business, revenue increased year-on-year mainly due to price revisions in response to cost and inflation increases, despite a decrease in shipment volume on both core product air separation gases and LP gas. In the electronics-related business, electronic material gases revenue increased strongly. In equipment and installation, both industrial gas-related and electronics-related revenue increased. In addition, segment income was suppressed due to the time lag between manufacturing and distribution cost increases related to energy and general inflation, etc., and the time to recover the costs from customers. As a result, in the Japan segment, revenue increased 13.0% year-on-year to ¥420,452 million and segment income increased 2.4% to ¥31,680 million. (2) The United States In the industrial gas-related business, shipment volume of air separation gases, a core product, were flat with prior year. However, revenue increased year-on-year mainly due to price revisions in conjunction with cost increases. Revenue from carbon dioxide gas was strong. In equipment and installation, industrial gas-related revenue increased significantly in hardgoods for welding and cutting related products, while electronics-related revenue turned slightly negative. As a result, in the United States segment, revenue increased 34.8% year-on-year to ¥303,090 million and segment income increased 35.7% to ¥37,074 million. Revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the weak JPY. (3) Europe Revenue increased from air separation gases, a core product, although shipment volumes declined due to lower customer requirements. This reflects a lag in price recovery efforts offsetting the significant surge in both energy and inflation. In addition, productivity initiatives and cost reduction efforts contributed to the positive performance of the business. As a result, in the Europe segment, revenue increased 30.1% year-on-year to ¥272,888 million, and segment income increased 32.7% to ¥34,904 million. Revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the weak JPY. - 4 -