Nippon Sanso : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Based on IFRS)

Representative: Toshihiko Hamada, Representative Director, President CEO
Inquiries:
Keita Kajiyama, General Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.:
+81-3-5788-8512
Scheduled date to be held Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 20, 2023
Scheduled date to file Securities Report: June 21, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 21, 2023
Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes
Quarterly results explanatory meeting: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than ¥1 million are omitted)
1. Financial results for FYE2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year change)
Core operating
Net income
Total
Revenue
Operating income
Net income
attributable to
comprehensive
income
owners of the parent
income
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
FYE2023
1,186,683
24.0
123,124
19.9
119,524
18.1
75,965
14.0
73,080
14.0
118,859
(10.2)
FYE2022
957,169
17.0
102,710
17.7
101,183
13.9
66,637
17.2
64,103
16.1
132,363
11.3
(Reference)
Income before income taxes
FYE2023: ¥105,503 million [15.2%]
FYE2022: ¥91,611 million [17.9%]
Core operating income is calculated as operating income excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to
non-recurring factors (non-recurring items).
Return on equity
Income before
Core operating
Basic earnings
Diluted net income
attributable to
income taxes to
income to revenue
per share (Yen)
per share (Yen)
owners of the
total assets ratio
ratio (%)
parent (%)
(%)
FYE2023
168.85
－
10.8
5.1
10.4
FYE2022
148.13
－
11.2
4.8
10.7
(Reference)
Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method
FYE2023: ¥3,553 million
FYE2022: ¥3,512 million
(2) Financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Equity attributable to
Equity attributable to
owners of the parent
owners of the parent
owners of the parent
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
ratio (%)
per share (yen)
FYE2023
2,158,950
757,996
724,314
33.5
1,673.32
(March 31, 2023)
FYE2022
1,977,026
661,137
628,714
31.8
1,452.84
(March 31, 2022)
- 1 -
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Balance of cash and cash
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
equivalents at term-end
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
FYE2023
187,959
(98,073)
(54,430)
132,217
FYE2022
148,760
(70,858)
(77,946)
93,697
2. Dividends
Annual Dividend
Total amount
Payout ratio
Ratio of dividends to
End of 1st
End of 2nd
End of 3rd
Term
equity attributable to
Total
of dividends
(consolidated)
quarter
quarter
quarter
end
owners of the parent
(¥ million)
(%)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(consolidated) (%)
FYE2022
－
16.00
－
18.00
34.00
14,718
23.0
2.6
FYE2023
－
18.00
－
20.00
38.00
16,450
22.5
2.4
FYE2024
－
20.00
－
20.00
40.00
24.6
(est.)
3. Forecasts for business operations for FYE2024 full term (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year change)
Core operating
Net income
Basic
Revenue
Operating income
Net income
attributable to owners
earnings
income
of the parent
per share
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(Yen)
Full term
1,160,000
(2.2)
127,500
3.6
127,500
6.7
73,500
(3.2)
70,500
(3.5)
162.87
(Reference)
Income before income taxes
FYE2024 full term: ¥102,000 million [(3.3%)]
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
(Transfer of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in financial forecasts
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1.: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of
As of
433,092,837
As of
433,092,837
the period (including treasury stock)
Mar.31, 2023
shares
Mar. 31, 2022
shares
2. Number of treasury stocks at the end of the
As of
232,517
As of
344,870
period
Mar.31, 2023
shares
Mar. 31, 2022
shares
3. Average number of shares during the period
FYE2023
432,812,252
FYE2022
432,749,204
shares
shares
Financial reports are out of the scope of audit by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments
The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial result stated in this document are based on the information currently available on the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. The Company is under no obligation to guarantee their achievement. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons. For details on the assumptions of the forecasts and related matters, please see page 6, "(4) Future Outlook" in "1. Overview of Business Results."
The Company held a briefing of results for institutional investors and analysts on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Results materials handed out at that briefing were posted on the Company website in a prompt manner following the briefing.
- 2 -
○ Contents
1. Overview of Business Results………………………………………………………………………………………………
4
(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review………………………………………………………
4
(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review………………………………………………………
5
(3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Under Review……………………………………………………………
Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review (General overview)
In the current year under review (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), the Nippon Sanso Holdings Group (NSHD Group) has faced a challenging and unpredictable business environment as a result of geopolitical issues in Ukraine, trade tensions between the US and China, unprecedented global energy costs, global inflation, and JPY depreciation. These items resulted in shipment volume of air separation gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon), our main product, decreasing from the previous fiscal year. However, due to solid price management such as pass through, and various productivity initiatives, the NSHD Group achieved the following results for the fiscal year under review.
Revenue on a consolidated basis increased 24.0% year-on-year to ¥1,186,683 million, core operating income increased 19.9% to ¥123,124 million, operating income increased 18.1% to ¥119,524 million, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 14.0% to 73,080 million.
As for the impact of foreign exchange rates year-on-year, JPY depreciated against the USD from ¥113.04 to ¥136.00 (+¥22.96, or +20.3%), against the EUR from ¥131.11 to ¥141.62 (+¥10.51, or +8.0%), and against the AUD from ¥83.33 to ¥92.67 (+¥9.34, or +11.2%). As a result, overall revenue and core operating income were favorably impacted by approximately ¥79.6 billion and ¥9.9 billion respectively.
Core operating income is calculated by excluding from operating income certain gains and losses attributable to non-recurring factors such as losses arising from business withdrawal or downsizing.
(Overview of business performance by reportable segment)
A breakdown of business performance by reportable segment is as follows.
Effective from the fiscal year under review, the names of the reportable segments, which were previously "Gas Business in Japan," " Gas Business in the United States," " Gas Business in Europe," " Gas Business in Asia & Oceania," and "Thermos Business," were changed to "Japan," " United States," "Europe," " Asia & Oceania," and "Thermos" in that order, without impacting segment information.
Segment income represents core operating income.
(1) Japan
In the industrial gas-related business, revenue increased year-on-year mainly due to price revisions in response to cost and inflation increases, despite a decrease in shipment volume on both core product air separation gases and LP gas. In the electronics-related business, electronic material gases revenue increased strongly. In equipment and installation, both industrial gas-related and electronics-related revenue increased.
In addition, segment income was suppressed due to the time lag between manufacturing and distribution cost increases related to energy and general inflation, etc., and the time to recover the costs from customers.
As a result, in the Japan segment, revenue increased 13.0% year-on-year to ¥420,452 million and segment income increased 2.4% to ¥31,680 million.
(2) The United States
In the industrial gas-related business, shipment volume of air separation gases, a core product, were flat with prior year. However, revenue increased year-on-year mainly due to price revisions in conjunction with cost increases. Revenue from carbon dioxide gas was strong. In equipment and installation, industrial gas-related revenue increased significantly in hardgoods for welding and cutting related products, while electronics-related revenue turned slightly negative.
As a result, in the United States segment, revenue increased 34.8% year-on-year to ¥303,090 million and segment income increased 35.7% to ¥37,074 million. Revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the weak JPY.
(3) Europe
Revenue increased from air separation gases, a core product, although shipment volumes declined due to lower customer requirements. This reflects a lag in price recovery efforts offsetting the significant surge in both energy and inflation. In addition, productivity initiatives and cost reduction efforts contributed to the positive performance of the business.
As a result, in the Europe segment, revenue increased 30.1% year-on-year to ¥272,888 million, and segment income increased 32.7% to ¥34,904 million. Revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the weak JPY.
- 4 -
(4) Asia & Oceania
In the industrial gas-related business, shipment volume in air separation gas, a core product, remained firm, and sales revenue increased. In LP gas, of which a large portion of sales are in the Australia region, revenue increased due to price increases linked to higher purchase costs and firm trends in shipped volume. In electronic-related business, revenue increased from robust sales for both gases and equipment.
As a result, in the Asia & Oceania segment, revenue increased 29.5% year-on-year to ¥159,965 million and segment income increased 20.5% to ¥15,465 million. Revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the weak JPY.
(5) Thermos
In Japan, due to milder restrictions for outside activities from Spring 2022, both sales of portable mugs and sports bottles as well as sales for the kitchenware products such as frying pans were strong, contributing to considerable increase in revenue. Overseas, revenues are generally firm. Segment income decreased because of both rising raw material prices due to inflation and production costs increasing due to the weak JPY.
As a result, the Thermos segment revenue increased 12.4% year-on-year to ¥30,190 million, the segment income decreased 6.5% to ¥6,021 million.
(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review
Total assets amounted to ¥2,158,950 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of ¥181,924 million from March 31, 2022. Foreign exchange rates resulted in an increase in total assets of approximately ¥106.1 billion. This mainly reflected foreign exchange rate changes, such as the JPY depreciation of ¥11.14 against the USD and the JPY depreciation of ¥9.02 against the EUR as of March 31, 2023, compared with the rates as of March 31, 2022.
In the fiscal year, trade receivables increased as a result of increased revenues. In addition, the Company proceeded with the planned repayment of interest-bearing debt with a focus on continued debt reduction and financial soundness. The Company will continue to communicate openly and appropriately with the bond market and financial institutions to improve our liquidity and funding capacity.
The hybrid financing raised in January 2019 and March 2019 totaled ¥250 billion, and the rating agencies (Japan Credit Rating Agency and Rating, Ltd. and Investment Information, Inc.) have approved 50% of this financing as "equity". The Company has referred to this as equity-type debt. As a financial soundness indicator that considers this hybrid financing, the Company has established the Adjusted net D/E ratio* as one of our key performance indicators and strives for the optimal composition of debt and equity. The Adjusted net D/E ratio achieved was 0.81 times, an improvement of 0.13 points from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(Note) Adjusted net D/E ratio: (Net interest-bearing debt - Equity-type debt) / (Equity attributable to owners of the parent + Equity-type debt)
[Assets]
Total current assets were ¥527,074 million, an increase of ¥104,581 million from March 31, 2022. The main changes were an increase in cash and cash equivalents and trade receivables, and the impact from JPY depreciation against major currencies such as the USD and the EUR. Total non-current assets were ¥1,631,875 million, an increase of ¥77,343 million from March 31, 2022, mainly reflecting increases in plant, property and equipment, goodwill and the impact from JPY depreciation against major currencies.
[Liabilities]
Total current liabilities were ¥425,157 million, an increase of ¥93,562 million from March 31, 2022. The main changes were an increase in bonds and borrowings, trade payables, and the impact from JPY depreciation against major currencies. Total non- current liabilities were ¥975,796 million, a decrease of ¥8,496 million from March 31, 2022. The main factors were a decrease in bonds and borrowings, an increase in deferred tax liabilities and the impact from JPY depreciation against major currencies.
[Equity]
Total equity amounted to ¥757,996 million, an increase of ¥96,859 million from March 31, 2022. The main factors were an increase due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of parent, a decrease due to retained earnings paid as dividends, and an increase in foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations.
The equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio stood at 33.5%, up 1.7 percentage points from the previous fiscal year-end.
