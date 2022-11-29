Nippon Sanso : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FYE2023(Based on IFRS)

Representative: Toshihiko Hamada, Representative Director, President CEO
Inquiries:
Keita Kajiyama, General Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.:
+81-3-5788-8512
Scheduled date to file Securities Report: November 10, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 1, 2022
Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes
Quarterly results explanatory meeting: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than ¥1 million are omitted)
1. Financial results for the first half of FYE2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)
(1) Operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year change)
Core operating
Net income
Total
Revenue
Operating income
Net income
attributable to
comprehensive
income
owners of the parent
income
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
First half of
573,699
28.2
56,185
12.7
53,872
8.2
36,422
3.6
35,149
2.5
95,894
143.5
FYE2023
First half of
447,374
16.4
49,844
35.7
49,799
35.8
35,154
63.0
34,291
63.3
39,383
2.3
FYE2022
(Reference) Income before income taxes
First half of FYE2023: ¥ 49,641million [10.3%]
First half of FYE2022: ¥ 45,026million [46.1%]
Core operating income is calculated as operating income excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors (non-recurring items).
Basic earnings
Diluted net income
per share (Yen)
per share (Yen)
First half of
81.22
－
FYE2023
First half of
79.24
－
FYE2022
(2) Financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Equity attributable to
owners of the parent
owners of the parent ratio
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(%)
First half of FYE2023
2,155,691
743,006
710,499
33.0
(September 30, 2022)
FYE2022
1,977,026
661,137
628,714
31.8
(March 31, 2022)
- 1 -
2. Dividends
Annual Dividend
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Term
Total
end
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
FYE2022
－
16.00
－
18.00
34.00
FYE2023
－
18.00
FYE2023
－
18.00
36.00
(est.)
Note: No revisions have been made to recently announced forecasts.
3. Forecasts for business operations for FYE2023 full term (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year change)
Core operating
Net income
Basic
Revenue
Operating income
Net income
attributable to owners
earnings
income
of the parent
per share
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(Yen)
Full term
1,160,000
21.2
115,000
12.0
113,000
11.7
70,500
5.8
68,000
6.1
157.11
Note: Revisions have been made to recently announced forecasts: Yes (Reference) Income before income taxes
FYE2023 full term: ¥99,000 million [8.1%]
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
(Transfer of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in financial forecasts
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1.: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of
As of
433,092,837
As of
433,092,837
the period (including treasury stock)
Sep.30, 2022
shares
Mar. 31, 2022
shares
2. Number of treasury stocks at the end of the
As of
231,466
As of
344,870
period
Sep.30, 2022
shares
Mar. 31, 2022
shares
3. Average number of shares during the period
Sep.30, 2022
432,770,724
Sep.30, 2022
432,749,892
shares
shares
Financial reports are out of the scope of audit by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments
The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial result stated in this document are based on the information currently available on the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. The Company is under no obligation to guarantee their achievement. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons. For details on the assumptions of the forecasts and related matters, please see page 5, "(3) Explanation concerning predictive Information such as forecasts for business operations" in "1. General information relating to the first half results."
- 2 -
○ Contents
1. General information relating to the first half results…………………………………………………………………………
2
(1) Explanation concerning business results…………………………………………………………………………………
1. General information relating to the first half results
Explanation concerning business results (General overview)
In the business environment surrounding the Nippon Sanso Holdings Group (NSHD Group) in the first half of the fiscal year under review (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022), we faced severe business environment where there were many uncertainties in the economic outlook, such as global energy cost surge largely due to the prolonged crisis in Ukraine, price hikes across the globe, and further depreciation of the Yen. Nevertheless, the shipment volume of air separation gases (oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) remained relatively flat compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Under such circumstances, the NSHD Group achieved the following results for the first half of the fiscal year under review. Revenue on a consolidated basis increased 28.2% year-on-year to ¥573,699 million, core operating income increased 12.7% to ¥56,185 million, operating income increased 8.2% to ¥53,872 million, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 2.5% to ¥35,149 million.
As for the impact of foreign exchange rates year-on-year, the Yen depreciated against the USD from ¥110.10 to ¥135.30 (+¥25.20, or +22.9%), against the Euro from ¥131.16 to ¥139.14 (+¥7.98, or +6.1%), and against the AUD from ¥82.33 to ¥93.51 (¥11.18, or +13.6%). As a result, overall revenue and core operating income were favorably impacted by approximately ¥39.7 billion and ¥5.2 billion, respectively.
Core operating income is calculated by excluding from operating income certain gains and losses attributable to non- recurring factors such as losses arising from business withdrawal or downsizing.
(Overview of business performance by reportable segment)
A breakdown of business performance by reportable segment is as follows. Segment income represents core operating income.
Gas Business in Japan
In the industrial gas-related business, revenue increased year-on-year due to higher selling prices for air separation gases, a core product, and LP gas in conjunction with cost increases, although shipment volume declined. Meanwhile, in the electronics-related business, revenue from electronic materials gases increased. In equipment and installation, both industrial gas-related, and electronics-related revenues increased compared to the previous year. On the other front, segment income decreased due to the time lag between manufacturing and distribution cost increases related to energy and general inflation, etc., and the ability to recover it from customers.
As a result, in the Gas Business in Japan, revenue increased 12.2% year-on-year to ¥194,406 million and segment income decreased 9.1% to ¥12,721 million.
Gas Business in the United States
In the industrial gas-related business, shipment volume as well as revenue of air separation gases, a core product, were on par with those a year earlier, and sales of other bulk products increased. Sales from carbon dioxide gases, especially dry-ice, were strong. In equipment and installation, revenue from welding and cutting equipment increased significantly compared to the previous year, and sales of the electronics-related business were strong.
As a result, in the Gas Business in the United States, revenue increased 35.9% year-on-year to ¥145,961 million and segment income increased 14.0% to ¥16,072 million. Moreover, revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the depreciation of the Yen.
Gas Business in Europe
In the industrial gas-related business, revenue from air separation gases, a core product, despite flat shipment volumes, increased sharply, reflecting successful price initiatives offsetting significant surge in energy and other costs. Other businesses were also firm.
As a result, in the Gas Business in Europe, revenue increased 43.6% year-on-year to ¥136,308 million, and segment income increased 25.1% to ¥15,908 million. Moreover, revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the depreciation of the Yen.
- 4 -
Gas Business in Asia & Oceania
In the industrial gas-related business, revenue increased year-on-year due to favorable sales in package gas, and on-site business, offsetting sluggish shipment volume of air separation gas, a core product. In LP gas, of which a large portion of sales are in the Australia region, revenue continued to increase due to the pass-through of higher costs unto customers and steady sales volume. In electronic-related business, revenue increased due to steady sales of both gases and equipment.
As a result, in the Gas Business in Asia & Oceania, revenue increased 38.8% year-on-year to ¥81,803 million and segment income increased 34.6% to ¥8,943 million. Moreover, revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the depreciation of the Yen.
Thermos Business
In Japan, the Thermos Business revenue significantly increased year on year due to steady sales of portable mugs and sports bottles after stay-at-home measures were relaxed since the beginning of the new fiscal year, and strong sales of frying pans and other new products. Overseas, revenues generally increased.
As a result, the Thermos Business revenue increased 17.9% year-on-year to ¥15,169 million, and segment income increased 11.0% to ¥3,309 million.
(2) Explanation concerning financial position
Total assets amounted to ¥2,155,691 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of ¥178,665 million from March 31, 2022. The impact of foreign exchange rates resulted in an increase in total assets of approximately ¥137.4 billion. This mainly reflected foreign exchange rate changes, such as the Yen depreciation of ¥22.42 against the USD and that of ¥5.62 against Euro as of September 30, 2022, compared with the rates as of March 31, 2022.
[Assets]
Total current assets amounted to ¥497,503 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of ¥75,010 million from March 31, 2022, mainly reflecting increases in other financial assets and inventories.
Total non-current assets were ¥1,658,188 million, an increase of ¥103,655 million from March 31, 2022, mainly reflecting increases in property, plant and equipment and goodwill.
[Liabilities]
Total current liabilities were ¥425,504 million, an increase of ¥93,908 million from March 31, 2022, mainly due to increases in bonds and borrowings and other financial liabilities.
Total non-current liabilities were ¥987,180 million, an increase of ¥2,887 million from March 31, 2022. The main factors were an increase in deferred tax liabilities, and a decrease in bonds and borrowings.
[Equity]
Total equity amounted to ¥743,006 million, an increase of ¥81,869 million from March 31, 2022. The main factors were an increase in exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and quarterly profit attributable to owners of the parent.
The equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio stood at 33.0%, up 1.2 percentage points from the previous fiscal year- end.
(Cash flow analysis)
[Cash flow from operating activities]
Net cash provided by operating activities increased 8.2% year-on-year to ¥72,122 million. The main components were income before income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and an increase (decrease) in inventories.
[Cash flow from investing activities]
Net cash used in investing activities increased 41.4% year-on-year to ¥42,252 million. The primary use of cash was for purchasing of property, plant and equipment.
[Cash flow from financing activities]
Net cash used in financing activities decreased 40.8% year-on-year to ¥25,448 million. The main components were repayment of long-term borrowings, a net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, and dividends paid.
As a result of the Company's operating, investing, and financing activities, the balance of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, after considering the effects of exchange rate changes, was ¥101,015 million.
(3) Explanation concerning predictive information such as forecasts for business operations
The Company has revised its forecasts for business operations for the full term of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For details, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Earnings Forecast Revisions" released today (November 1, 2022).
Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 11:00:03 UTC.