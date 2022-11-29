Nippon Sanso : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FYE2023(Based on IFRS)

Core operating income is calculated as operating income excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors (non-recurring items).

1. Financial results for the first half of FYE2023 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)

1. General information relating to the first half results

Explanation concerning business results (General overview)

In the business environment surrounding the Nippon Sanso Holdings Group (NSHD Group) in the first half of the fiscal year under review (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022), we faced severe business environment where there were many uncertainties in the economic outlook, such as global energy cost surge largely due to the prolonged crisis in Ukraine, price hikes across the globe, and further depreciation of the Yen. Nevertheless, the shipment volume of air separation gases (oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) remained relatively flat compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Under such circumstances, the NSHD Group achieved the following results for the first half of the fiscal year under review. Revenue on a consolidated basis increased 28.2% year-on-year to ¥573,699 million, core operating income increased 12.7% to ¥56,185 million, operating income increased 8.2% to ¥53,872 million, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 2.5% to ¥35,149 million.

As for the impact of foreign exchange rates year-on-year, the Yen depreciated against the USD from ¥110.10 to ¥135.30 (+¥25.20, or +22.9%), against the Euro from ¥131.16 to ¥139.14 (+¥7.98, or +6.1%), and against the AUD from ¥82.33 to ¥93.51 (¥11.18, or +13.6%). As a result, overall revenue and core operating income were favorably impacted by approximately ¥39.7 billion and ¥5.2 billion, respectively.

Core operating income is calculated by excluding from operating income certain gains and losses attributable to non- recurring factors such as losses arising from business withdrawal or downsizing.

(Overview of business performance by reportable segment)

A breakdown of business performance by reportable segment is as follows. Segment income represents core operating income.

Gas Business in Japan

In the industrial gas-related business, revenue increased year-on-year due to higher selling prices for air separation gases, a core product, and LP gas in conjunction with cost increases, although shipment volume declined. Meanwhile, in the electronics-related business, revenue from electronic materials gases increased. In equipment and installation, both industrial gas-related, and electronics-related revenues increased compared to the previous year. On the other front, segment income decreased due to the time lag between manufacturing and distribution cost increases related to energy and general inflation, etc., and the ability to recover it from customers.

As a result, in the Gas Business in Japan, revenue increased 12.2% year-on-year to ¥194,406 million and segment income decreased 9.1% to ¥12,721 million.

Gas Business in the United States

In the industrial gas-related business, shipment volume as well as revenue of air separation gases, a core product, were on par with those a year earlier, and sales of other bulk products increased. Sales from carbon dioxide gases, especially dry-ice, were strong. In equipment and installation, revenue from welding and cutting equipment increased significantly compared to the previous year, and sales of the electronics-related business were strong.

As a result, in the Gas Business in the United States, revenue increased 35.9% year-on-year to ¥145,961 million and segment income increased 14.0% to ¥16,072 million. Moreover, revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the depreciation of the Yen.

Gas Business in Europe

In the industrial gas-related business, revenue from air separation gases, a core product, despite flat shipment volumes, increased sharply, reflecting successful price initiatives offsetting significant surge in energy and other costs. Other businesses were also firm.

As a result, in the Gas Business in Europe, revenue increased 43.6% year-on-year to ¥136,308 million, and segment income increased 25.1% to ¥15,908 million. Moreover, revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the depreciation of the Yen.

