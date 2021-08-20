Nippon Sanso : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FYE2022 (Based on IFRS)

NIPPON SANSO Holdings Corporation ( Ticker : 4091.T )

Consolidated Financial Performance for the first quarter of FYE2022

1. General information relating to the first quarter results

Explanation concerning business results (General overview)

In the business environment surrounding the Nippon Sanso Holdings Group (NSHD Group) in the first quarter of the fiscal year under review (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021), the COVID-19 pandemic continued from the previous fiscal year, without any indication of when it might end. Nevertheless, the economy appeared to recover, mainly in Europe and the United States, and the shipment volume of air separation gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon) increased significantly compared to the previous fiscal year. The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the first quarter revenue and core operating income has been less severe than the previous fiscal year. While there is a continuing impact on some business activities, the Company has maintained its stable supply structure for air separation gases in its global geographic hubs.

Against this backdrop, the NSHD Group achieved the following results for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. Revenue on a consolidated basis increased 18.3% year on year to ¥218,303 million, core operating income increased 74.6% to ¥24,572 million, operating income increased 74.6% to ¥24,572 million, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 116.0% to ¥16,062 million.

Core operating income is calculated as operating income excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors (non-recurring items).

（Overview of business performance by reportable segment）

A breakdown of business performance by reportable segment is as follows. Segment income represents core operating income.

From the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the NSHD Group changed its reportable segments. Therefore, to facilitate the year-on-year comparisons shown below, the figures for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified based on the changes to the reportable segments.

Gas Business in Japan

In the industrial gas-related business, revenue from air separation gases, a core product, increased sharply year on year, mainly due to a general recovery in production activity in relevant industries. Meanwhile, in the electronics-related business, revenue from electronic materials gases also increased. In equipment and installation, medical-related equipment sales performed favorably, and sales in the electronics-related business also grew year on year.

As a result, in the Gas Business in Japan, revenue increased 8.0% year on year to ¥83,085 million and segment income increased 36.9% to ¥6,503 million.

In the industrial gas-related business, revenue from air separation gases, a core product, increased significantly year on year, mainly for bulk gases, driven by a recovery in production activity. In equipment and installation, demand for welding and cutting equipment recovered after weakness in the previous fiscal year, with sales increasing sharply. In the electronics-related business, revenue also increased.

As a result, in the Gas Business in the United States, revenue increased 15.1% year on year to ¥51,659 million and segment income increased 100.1% to ¥7,043 million.

Gas Business in Europe

In the previous fiscal year, demand dropped sharply overall in the key regions of Iberia, Germany and Italy as the serious impact of COVID-19 caused a general halt in production activity there. However, from the second half of the previous fiscal year, demand in the region recovered gradually, leading to an increase in sales.

As a result, the Gas Business in Europe, revenue increased 35.3% year on year to ¥47,489 million and segment income increased 99.1% to ¥6,641 million.