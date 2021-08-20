Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4091   JP3711600001

NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4091)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Sanso : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FYE2022 (Based on IFRS)

08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Based on IFRS)

July 30, 2021

Company name:

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo (1st section)

TSE Code:

4091 URL: https://www.nipponsanso-hd.co.jp/

Representative: Toshihiko Hamada, Representative Director, President CEO

Inquiries:

Takayoshi Umehara, General Manager, Investor Relations

Tel.:

+81-3-5788-8512

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 6, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Quarterly results explanatory meeting: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than ¥1 million are omitted)

1. Financial results for the first quarter of FYE2022 (April 1, 2021- June 30, 2021)

(1) Operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year change)

Core operating

Net income

Total comprehen-

Revenue

Operating income

Net income

attributable to

income

sive income

owners of the parent

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

First quarter

218,303

18.3

24,572

74.6

24,572

74.6

16,403

115.0

16,062

116.0

20,387

14.3

of

FYE2022

First quarter

184,503

(12.3)

14,070

(35.2)

14,070

(33.3)

7,629

(40.2)

7,436

(39.1)

17,835

of

FYE2021

(Reference)

Income before income taxes

First quarter of FYE2022: ¥22,202 million [93.1%]

First quarter of FYE2021: ¥11,495 million [(37.1%) ]

Core operating income is calculated as operating income excluding certain gains and expenses attributable

to non-recurring factors (non-recurring items).

Basic earnings

Diluted net income

per share (Yen)

per share (Yen)

First quarter of

37.12

FYE2022

First quarter of

17.19

FYE2021

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to

Equity attributable to

owners of the parent

owners of the parent

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

ratio (%)

First quarter of FYE2022

1,842,429

557,316

526,326

28.6

(June 30, 2021)

FYE2021

1,836,294

543,900

513,164

27.9

(March 31, 2021)

2. Dividends

Annual Dividend

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd

End of 3rd quarter

Term

Total

quarter

end

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

FYE2021

14.00

16.00

30.00

FYE2022

FYE2022 (est.)

16.00

16.00

32.00

Note: No revisions have been made to recently announced forecasts.

3. Forecasts for business operations for FYE2022 full term (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate

year-on-year change)

Core operating

Net income

Net income

Basic

Revenue

Operating income

attributable to owners

earnings

income

of the parent

per share

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(Yen)

Full term

865,000

5.7

96,000

10.0

96,500

8.6

60,000

5.5

58,200

5.4

134.49

Note: No revisions have been made to recently announced forecasts. (Reference) Income before income taxes

FYE2022 full term: ¥ 86,000 million [10.7%]

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
    (Transfer of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in financial forecasts
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1.: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

1.

Number of outstanding shares at the end of

As of

433,092,837

As of

433,092,837

the period (including treasury stock)

Jun. 30, 2021

shares

Mar. 31, 2021

shares

2.

Number of treasury stocks at the end of the

As of

342,615

As of

342,332

period

Jun. 30, 2021

shares

Mar. 31, 2021

shares

3.

Average number of shares during the period

As of

432,750,371

As of

432,753,552

Jun. 30, 2021

shares

Jun. 30, 2020

shares

  • Quarterly financial reports are out of the scope of audit by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
  • Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments
    The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. The Company is under no obligation to guarantee their achievement. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons. For details on the assumptions of the forecasts and related matters, please see page 6, "(3) Explanation concerning predictive information such as forecasts for business operations" in "1. General information relating to the first quarter results."

NIPPON SANSO Holdings Corporation ( Ticker : 4091.T )

Consolidated Financial Performance for the first quarter of FYE2022

Contents

1. General information relating to the first quarter results...........................................................................................

4

(1)

Explanation concerning business results .......................................................................................

4

(2)

Explanation concerning financial position .....................................................................................

5

(3)

Explanation concerning predictive information such as forecasts for business operations .......

6

2. Condensed consolidated financial statements and main notes.................................................................................

7

(1)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ...........................................................

7

(2) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................................

9

(3)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.........................................................

11

(4)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.....................................................................

13

(5)

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements .....................................................

14

(Note regarding going concern assumption).................................................................................

14

(Segment information) ...................................................................................................................

14

NIPPON SANSO Holdings Corporation ( Ticker : 4091.T )

Consolidated Financial Performance for the first quarter of FYE2022

1. General information relating to the first quarter results

  1. Explanation concerning business results (General overview)
    In the business environment surrounding the Nippon Sanso Holdings Group (NSHD Group) in the first quarter of the fiscal year under review (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021), the COVID-19 pandemic continued from the previous fiscal year, without any indication of when it might end. Nevertheless, the economy appeared to recover, mainly in Europe and the United States, and the shipment volume of air separation gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon) increased significantly compared to the previous fiscal year. The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the first quarter revenue and core operating income has been less severe than the previous fiscal year. While there is a continuing impact on some business activities, the Company has maintained its stable supply structure for air separation gases in its global geographic hubs.
    Against this backdrop, the NSHD Group achieved the following results for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. Revenue on a consolidated basis increased 18.3% year on year to ¥218,303 million, core operating income increased 74.6% to ¥24,572 million, operating income increased 74.6% to ¥24,572 million, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 116.0% to ¥16,062 million.
    Core operating income is calculated as operating income excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors (non-recurring items).

Overview of business performance by reportable segment

A breakdown of business performance by reportable segment is as follows. Segment income represents core operating income.

From the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the NSHD Group changed its reportable segments. Therefore, to facilitate the year-on-year comparisons shown below, the figures for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified based on the changes to the reportable segments.

  • Gas Business in Japan
    In the industrial gas-related business, revenue from air separation gases, a core product, increased sharply year on year, mainly due to a general recovery in production activity in relevant industries. Meanwhile, in the electronics-related business, revenue from electronic materials gases also increased. In equipment and installation, medical-related equipment sales performed favorably, and sales in the electronics-related business also grew year on year.
    As a result, in the Gas Business in Japan, revenue increased 8.0% year on year to ¥83,085 million and segment income increased 36.9% to ¥6,503 million.
  • Gas Business in the United States

In the industrial gas-related business, revenue from air separation gases, a core product, increased significantly year on year, mainly for bulk gases, driven by a recovery in production activity. In equipment and installation, demand for welding and cutting equipment recovered after weakness in the previous fiscal year, with sales increasing sharply. In the electronics-related business, revenue also increased.

As a result, in the Gas Business in the United States, revenue increased 15.1% year on year to ¥51,659 million and segment income increased 100.1% to ¥7,043 million.

  • Gas Business in Europe

In the previous fiscal year, demand dropped sharply overall in the key regions of Iberia, Germany and Italy as the serious impact of COVID-19 caused a general halt in production activity there. However, from the second half of the previous fiscal year, demand in the region recovered gradually, leading to an increase in sales.

As a result, the Gas Business in Europe, revenue increased 35.3% year on year to ¥47,489 million and segment income increased 99.1% to ¥6,641 million.

4

NIPPON SANSO Holdings Corporation ( Ticker : 4091.T )

Consolidated Financial Performance for the first quarter of FYE2022

  • Gas Business in Asia & Oceania

In the industrial gas-related business, air separation gases, a core product, saw an increase in revenue driven by a recovery in production activity in related industries. In LPG, which makes up a large portion of sales in the Australia region, sales increased from an increase in unit sales prices due to an increase in the purchasing price on steady shipment volumes. In the electronics-related business, sales increased due to improved performance in electronic material gas shipment volume in East Asia. In equipment and installation, sales increased in the electronic-related business.

As a result, in the Gas Business in Asia & Oceania, revenue increased 29.8% year on year to ¥29,271 million and segment income increased 40.8% to ¥3,035 million.

  • Thermos Business
    In the Thermos Businesses, in Japan revenue increased significantly year on year due to a sharp recovery in sales of portable mugs and sports bottles. Furthermore, sales volumes of frying pans and tumblers also increased, continuing from the previous fiscal year, in connection with the widespread adoption of new lifestyles where consumer spend longer periods of time at home. Overseas, shipping volume increased due to the recovery of business conditions in various regions.
    As a result, in the Thermos Business, revenue increased 36.0% year on year to ¥6,744 million, and segment income increased 143.8% to ¥1,501 million.
  1. Explanation concerning financial position
    Total assets amounted to ¥1,842,429 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of ¥6,134 million from March 31, 2021. Due to the impact of foreign exchange rates, total assets were stated approximately ¥10.1 billion higher than they otherwise would have been reported. This mainly reflected foreign exchange rate changes such as the yen's depreciation of ¥0.13 against the U.S. dollar and the yen's depreciation of ¥1.78 against the euro as of June 30, 2021, compared with the rates as of March 31, 2021.
    [Assets]
    Total current assets amounted to ¥373,816 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of ¥4,914 million from March 31, 2021, mainly reflecting increases in trade receivables and inventories, and a decrease in cash and cash equivalents.
    Total non-current assets were ¥1,468,613 million, an increase of ¥1,219 million from March 31, 2021, mainly reflecting an increase in goodwill and a decrease in property, plant and equipment.
    [Liabilities]
    Total current liabilities were ¥335,778 million, an increase of ¥9,758 million from March 31, 2021, mainly reflecting an increase in bonds and borrowings and a decrease in income taxes payable.
    Total non-current liabilities were ¥949,334 million, a decrease of ¥17,039 million from March 31, 2021, mainly reflecting a decrease in bonds and borrowings and an increase in deferred tax liabilities.
    [Equity]
    Total equity amounted to ¥557,316 million, an increase of ¥13,416 million from March 31, 2021. The main changes were an increase due to the recording of net income attributable to owners of the parent, a decrease in retained earnings paid as dividends, and an increase in exchange differences on translation of foreign operations.
    The equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio stood at 28.6%, up 70 basis points from the previous fiscal year-end.
    (Cash flow analysis)
    (Cash flow from operating activities)
    Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥24,843 million. The main components were profit before income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and income taxes refund (paid).
    (Cash flow from investing activities)
    Net cash used in investing activities was ¥16,739 million. The main use of cash was for the purchase of property, plant and equipment.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:04aNIPPON SANSO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FYE2022 (..
PU
07/30NIPPON SANSO : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Business Performance for..
PU
07/30Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Yea..
CI
07/30Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Financia..
CI
07/30Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Announces Earnings Results for the First Qu..
CI
06/24NIPPON SANSO : Acquisition of Assets of a Cryogenic Freezing Systems Manufacture..
PU
05/25Nippon Sanso Holdings' Attributable Profit Rises Nearly 4% in FY21
MT
05/25NIPPON SANSO : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31,20..
PU
05/25NIPPON SANSO : Consolidated Financial Results for FYE2021 (Based on IFRS)
PU
05/21Nippon Sanso Holdings' Attributable Net Income Rises Nearly 7% in Fiscal Year..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 874 B 7 965 M 7 965 M
Net income 2022 61 060 M 556 M 556 M
Net Debt 2022 779 B 7 095 M 7 095 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 1 079 B 9 832 M 9 830 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 19 357
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 493,00 JPY
Average target price 2 566,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yujiro Ichihara President, CEO & Representative Director
Masahiro Uehara Director & General Manager-Engineering
Kazuyuki Futamata Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Akio Yamada Independent Outside Director
Mitsuhiro Katsumaru Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION30.11%9 832
LINDE PLC18.09%159 594
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.-0.67%60 244
AIR WATER INC.-3.00%3 724
SK MATERIALS CO., LTD.12.83%3 273
FOOSUNG CO., LTD.20.34%1 158