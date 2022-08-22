Nippon Sanso : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Based on IFRS)

Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments

1. General Information Relating to Q1 Results

Explanation Concerning Business Results (General overview)

In the business environment surrounding the Nippon Sanso Holdings Group (NSHD Group) in the first quarter of the fiscal year under review (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), although there were differences in market conditions within each region, overall market conditions remained stable. As a result, shipment volumes of air separation gases (oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) were on par with those a year earlier. Higher prices such as for electricity, crude oil, and liquefied natural gas as well as supply chain disruptions continued to drive up costs. However, we responded in each segment by revising selling prices and making efforts to reduce costs and overhead expenses.

Against this backdrop, the NSHD Group achieved the following results for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. Revenue on a consolidated basis increased 26.4% year-on-year to ¥276,006 million, core operating income increased 23.2% to ¥30,274 million, operating income increased 11.8% to ¥27,472 million, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 7.6% to ¥17,285 million.

As for the impact of foreign exchange rates year-on-year, the Yen depreciated against the USD from ¥109.76 to ¥131.25 (+¥21.49, or +19.6%), against the Euro from ¥132.44 to ¥138.75 (+¥6.31, or +4.8%), and against the AUD from ¥84.15 to ¥92.52 (+¥8.37, or +9.9%). As a result, overall revenue and core operating income were favorably impacted by approximately ¥16.3 billion and ¥2.1 billion respectively.

Core operating income is calculated by excluding from operating income certain gains and losses attributable to non- recurring factors such as losses arising from business withdrawal or downsizing.

(Overview of business performance by reportable segment)

A breakdown of business performance by reportable segment is as follows. Segment income represents core operating income.

Gas Business in Japan

In the industrial gas-related business, revenue from air separation gases, a core product, increased sharply year-on-year, mainly due to the effect of price pass-through and price revision based on existing contracts, despite a decrease in shipment volume. In addition, LP gas revenue increased, despite a decline in shipment volume, as unit sales prices rose in conjunction with a significant increase in purchase prices. In equipment and installation, industrial gas-related revenue was on par with that of a year earlier. In the electronics-related business, the revenue from electronic material gases and related equipment and installation increased.

As a result, in the Gas Business in Japan, revenue increased 14.5% year-on-year to ¥95,150 million, and segment income decreased 7.6% to ¥6,011 million.

Gas Business in the United States

In the industrial gas-related business, revenue from air separation gases, a core product, increased. In addition, revenue from carbon dioxide gases was strong. In equipment and installation, revenue from welding and cutting equipment increased sharply. Furthermore, revenue from sales in the electronics sector increased in both gas and equipment and installation. The increase in revenues was due to the progress of price pass-through against the backdrop of rising costs.

As a result, in the Gas Business in the United States, revenue increased 33.4% year-on-year to ¥68,891 million, and segment income increased 32.4% to ¥9,325 million. Moreover, revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the depreciation of the Yen.

Gas Business in Europe

In the industrial gas-related business, revenue from air separation gases, a core product, increased sharply year-on-year

due to the effect of price revision, and a slight increase in shipment volume. In equipment and installation, the revenue from gas-related equipment increased substantially, but welding and cutting equipment revenue decreased. Another factor contributing to the increase in revenues was the progress made in price pass-through and cost recovery in response to the steep rise in energy costs that began in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

As a result, in the Gas Business in Europe, revenue increased 36.8% year-on-year to ¥64,976 million, and segment income increased 32.8% to ¥8,816 million. Moreover, revenue and segment income were favorably impacted by the depreciation of the Yen.

