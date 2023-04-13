Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4091   JP3711600001

NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4091)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
2361.00 JPY   -1.01%
02:25aNippon Sanso : Gases Participates in Green Hydrogen Production Project in Belgium
PU
03/30NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/07Zeda, Inc. announced that it has received $52 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Sanso : Gases Participates in Green Hydrogen Production Project in Belgium

04/13/2023 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 13, 2023

Nippon Gases Participates in Green Hydrogen Production Project in Belgium

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation ("NSHD", President CEO: Toshihiko Hamada) hereby announces that Nippon Gases Euro-Holding S.L.U. ("Nippon Gases", Head office: Madrid, Spain, Chairman and President: Eduardo Gil Elejoste) has established a joint venture to produce green hydrogen, Terranova Hydrogen NV (Head office: Zelzate, Belgium, President: Frank Rutten) with Terranova nv ("Terranova ", Head office: Belgium) and Luminus (Head office: Belgium) as the first green hydrogen project in Belgium.

Nippon Gases Belgium, a Belgian operating company of Nippon Gases, Terranova and Luminus have established a joint venture to build and operate a green hydrogen production plant (including 2.5 MW electrolysis unit, storage facility, hydrogen filling station) in Zelzate, Belgium.

This project is part of the rollout of the Flanders Hydrogen Vision, where green hydrogen will be produced at the Terranova site in Zelzate, Belgium, using green electricity generated by solar and onshore wind power. This is the first time that green hydrogen is produced and supplied from renewable energy sources in Belgium. The production of green hydrogen is scheduled to start in early 2025. Plans are under consideration to expand the facility to 5 MW in the future.

Nippon Gases will not only provide the hydrogen produced in this project to existing customers, but also will also meet the new green hydrogen demand resulting from the energy transition toward carbon neutrality.

NSHD Group has "Exploring new business toward carbon neutrality" as one of the focused fields in its medium-term management plan "NS Vision 2026," which ends in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Through participating in this project, we will explore further opportunities for our growth and the realization of a carbon neutrality.

*Please click on the link below to jump to Nippon Gases' news release on this project (English only)

https://nippongases.com/be-en/news/terranova-project

The Nippon Sanso Holdings Group is the world's fourth-largest supplier of industrial, electronic, and medical gases, operating in four geographic hubs - Japan, the U.S., Europe and Asia & Oceania - covering over 30 countries and regions. In addition, the Thermos business supplies THERMOS branded products to more than 120 countries around the world. Since its foundation as Nippon Sanso Ltd. in 1910, the group stands for creating social value through innovative gas solutions that increase industrial productivity, enhance human well-being and contribute to a more sustainable future. With more than 19,000 employees, together, we are "The Gas Professionals" and we all have the same goal: "Making life better through gas technology"

Public Relations

Nshd.Info@nipponsanso-hd.co.jp

1

Disclaimer

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:25aNippon Sanso : Gases Participates in Green Hydrogen Production Project in Belgium
PU
03/30NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
03/07Zeda, Inc. announced that it has received $52 million in funding from a group of invest..
CI
02/27Nippon Sanso's Attributable Income Rises 5% in Fiscal Nine Months on Revenue Growth
MT
02/02Nippon Sanso : Q3 FYE2023 Consolidated Financial Results Earnings Announcement
PU
02/02Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending..
CI
02/02Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fisca..
CI
01/06Nippon Sanso : Participated in the Hydrogen Conference (Virtual) in the U.S. hosted by Bof..
PU
2022Algal Bio Co., Ltd. announced that it has received ¥940 million in funding from a group..
CI
2022Nippon Sanso : Matheson wins Large Hydrogen Business in India
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 160 B 8 710 M 8 710 M
Net income 2023 70 021 M 526 M 526 M
Net Debt 2023 752 B 5 649 M 5 649 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 1 032 B 7 754 M 7 754 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 19 398
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 385,00 JPY
Average target price 2 502,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Hamada Deputy Manager-Semiconductor Gas Division
Takeshi Miki Senior Head-Technology & Environment
Kazuyuki Futamata Chief Compliance Officer
Akio Yamada Independent Outside Director
Mitsuhiro Katsumaru Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION24.48%7 754
LINDE PLC9.83%176 858
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-7.44%63 776
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.0.38%5 658
LINDE INDIA LIMITED19.98%4 280
JIANGSU NATA OPTO-ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.34.15%3 082
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer