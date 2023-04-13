Nippon Sanso : Gases Participates in Green Hydrogen Production Project in Belgium

April 13, 2023

Nippon Gases Participates in Green Hydrogen Production Project in Belgium

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation ("NSHD", President CEO: Toshihiko Hamada) hereby announces that Nippon Gases Euro-Holding S.L.U. ("Nippon Gases", Head office: Madrid, Spain, Chairman and President: Eduardo Gil Elejoste) has established a joint venture to produce green hydrogen, Terranova Hydrogen NV (Head office: Zelzate, Belgium, President: Frank Rutten) with Terranova nv ("Terranova ", Head office: Belgium) and Luminus (Head office: Belgium) as the first green hydrogen project in Belgium.

Nippon Gases Belgium, a Belgian operating company of Nippon Gases, Terranova and Luminus have established a joint venture to build and operate a green hydrogen production plant (including 2.5 MW electrolysis unit, storage facility, hydrogen filling station) in Zelzate, Belgium.

This project is part of the rollout of the Flanders Hydrogen Vision, where green hydrogen will be produced at the Terranova site in Zelzate, Belgium, using green electricity generated by solar and onshore wind power. This is the first time that green hydrogen is produced and supplied from renewable energy sources in Belgium. The production of green hydrogen is scheduled to start in early 2025. Plans are under consideration to expand the facility to 5 MW in the future.

Nippon Gases will not only provide the hydrogen produced in this project to existing customers, but also will also meet the new green hydrogen demand resulting from the energy transition toward carbon neutrality.

NSHD Group has "Exploring new business toward carbon neutrality" as one of the focused fields in its medium-term management plan "NS Vision 2026," which ends in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Through participating in this project, we will explore further opportunities for our growth and the realization of a carbon neutrality.

The Nippon Sanso Holdings Group is the world's fourth-largest supplier of industrial, electronic, and medical gases, operating in four geographic hubs - Japan, the U.S., Europe and Asia & Oceania - covering over 30 countries and regions. In addition, the Thermos business supplies THERMOS branded products to more than 120 countries around the world. Since its foundation as Nippon Sanso Ltd. in 1910, the group stands for creating social value through innovative gas solutions that increase industrial productivity, enhance human well-being and contribute to a more sustainable future. With more than 19,000 employees, together, we are "The Gas Professionals" and we all have the same goal: "Making life better through gas technology"

