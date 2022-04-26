Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4091   JP3711600001

NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4091)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/26 02:00:00 am EDT
2206.00 JPY   +1.66%
02:30aNIPPON SANSO : Notice of Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
02:11aNIPPON SANSO : Notice regarding the changes of Executives
PU
04/20NIPPON SANSO : 【Taiyo Nippon Sanso】Taiyo Nippon Sanso Ga2O3 MOCVD System Installed and Qualified for Operation at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology
PU
Nippon Sanso : Notice regarding the changes of Executives

04/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
April 26, 2022

Notice regarding the changes of Executives

At the board of directors' meeting held on today, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation resolved the changes of the Executives as of June 17, 2022.

These changes will be formally finalized through the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the board of directors' meeting which will be held on June 17, 2022.

1. Change of Directors *〔 〕Current

《June 17, 2022》

■Appointment of Outside Director candidate Katsumi Nagasawa 〔Member of the Board (Outside Director), Sugino Machine Limited〕

■Appointment of Outside Director candidate Masako Miyatake 〔Member of the Board (Outside Director), Sumida Corporation,

Special Council, Blakemore & Mitsuki,

Professor, Keio University Law School〕

■Retired

Yujiro Ichihara

〔Member of the Board, Chairman of the Board〕

※Yujiro Ichihara will be appointed as Special Advisor on the same day.

2. Change of Executive Officer *〔 〕Current

《June 17, 2022》

■Executive Officer, Group legal 〔Officer, Group legal〕

Yutaka Okuda

Public Relations

Nshd.Info@nipponsanso-hd.co.jp

1

Disclaimer

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
