Nippon Sanso : Notice regarding the changes of Executives

April 26, 2022

Notice regarding the changes of Executives

At the board of directors' meeting held on today, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation resolved the changes of the Executives as of June 17, 2022.

These changes will be formally finalized through the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the board of directors' meeting which will be held on June 17, 2022.

1. Change of Directors *〔 〕Current

《June 17, 2022》

■Appointment of Outside Director candidate Katsumi Nagasawa 〔Member of the Board (Outside Director), Sugino Machine Limited〕

■Appointment of Outside Director candidate Masako Miyatake 〔Member of the Board (Outside Director), Sumida Corporation,

Special Council, Blakemore & Mitsuki,

Professor, Keio University Law School〕

■Retired

Yujiro Ichihara

〔Member of the Board, Chairman of the Board〕

※Yujiro Ichihara will be appointed as Special Advisor on the same day.

2. Change of Executive Officer *〔 〕Current

《June 17, 2022》

■Executive Officer, Group legal 〔Officer, Group legal〕

Yutaka Okuda

Public Relations

Nshd.Info@nipponsanso-hd.co.jp

1