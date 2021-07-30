Nippon Sanso : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Business Performance for Q1 of FYE2022

Important Notice

For the purpose of this notice, "presentation" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by

NIPPON SANSO Holdings Corporation ("NSHD") regarding this presentation. This presentation (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not

intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise

dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this presentation. This

presentation is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient) on the condition that it is for use

be the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restriction may

constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. The companies in which NSHD directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this presentation, "NSHD" is sometimes

used for convenience where references are made to NSHD and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "the Company", "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in

general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

●Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and any materials distributed in connection with this presentation may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding NSHD's future business, future

position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for NSHD. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans",

"believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative

thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those

expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding NSHD's global business, including general economic conditions here and abroad;

competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the

timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchanges rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health

crises, like the novel COVID-19 pandemic, on NSHD and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which NSHD operates, or on other facets of its business;

the timing and impact of PMI (post-merger integration) efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to NSHD's operations and the timing of any such

divestment(s); and other factors identified in NSHD's most recent annual Consolidated Financial Statements on Japanese Securities relevant acts and exchange commission, available on

NSHD's website. NSHD dose not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as

required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of NSHD in this presentation may not be indicative of, and are not

an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of NSHD's future results.

● Certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This presentation and materials distributed in connection with this presentation include certain financial measures not presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting

Standards ("IFRS"), such as Core Operating Income, EPS (Earnings per share), Debt, Net Debt, Adjusted net D/E ratio and Free Cash Flow. NSHD's management and executive officers

evaluates results and makes operating and investment decisions using both IFRS and non-IFRS measures included in this presentation. These non-IFRS measures exclude certain income,

cost and cash flow items which are included in, or are calculated differently from, the most closely comparable measures presented in accordance with IFRS. By including these non-IFRS

measures, management and executive officers intends to provide investors with additional information to further analyze NSHD's performance, core results and underlying trends. NSHD's

non-IFRS measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS and such non-IFRS measures should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, measures prepared in

accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS measure, which are on the part of our

slide deck.

● Financial information

NSHD's financial statements are prepared in accordance with international Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").