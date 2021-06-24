Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4091   JP3711600001

NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4091)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Sanso : Acquisition of Assets of a Cryogenic Freezing Systems Manufacturer in the U.S.

06/24/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 24, 2021

Acquisition of Assets of a Cryogenic Freezing Systems Manufacturer in the U.S.

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (President CEO: Toshihiko Hamada) announces its acquisition of business and related assets of Cryogenic Systems Equipment, Inc. and CSE Parts, Inc. (hereafter "CSE"), a Cryogenic Freezing Systems Manufacturer in Illinois. This transaction is performed through Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. (hereafter "MATHESON"), NSHD's wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States.

  1. Purpose of Acquisition
    MATHESON is promoting aggressive capital investment and M&A in the U.S. in order to expand its geographical coverage, build density, and extend product lines in line with the previous mid-term management plan "Ortus Stage 2".
    LCO2 & Dry Ice business is a key for MATHESON's growth since demand of those products is increasing for food processing and cold chain in the U.S. MATHESON is expanding its LCO2 & Dry Ice production capacity and supply network.
    MATHESON entered in food freezing equipment business in 2017 through the asset acquisition of MBI Cryogenics Inc. (hereafter "MBI") in California. CSE acquisition provides geographic diversity allowing improved food market access to broader Midwest customers, and synergies such as an expanded food equipment offering with greater capability for engineering and fabrication of new food freezing equipment by combining MBI and CSE. MATHESON builds on total integrated solution capabilities including providing liquid nitrogen, carbon dioxide, dry ice and freezing equipment to its customers.
  2. Overview of acquired Business and Assets

Business:

Manufacturing cryogenic freezing systems for food processing and preparation industries

including maintenance and rebuilding service

Assets:

Manufacturing facility with product demonstration capabilities for customers and related

assets

Location:

Blue Island, IL

Number of Employees: 16

For Inquiries

PR Department

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

Tell: 03-5788-8513

1

Disclaimer

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 06:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:11aNIPPON SANSO  : Acquisition of Assets of a Cryogenic Freezing Systems Manufactur..
PU
05/25Nippon Sanso Holdings' Attributable Profit Rises Nearly 4% in FY21
MT
05/25NIPPON SANSO  : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2..
PU
05/25NIPPON SANSO  : Consolidated Financial Results for FYE2021 (Based on IFRS)
PU
05/21Nippon Sanso Holdings' Attributable Net Income Rises Nearly 7% in Fiscal Year..
MT
05/21NIPPON SANSO  : 【Taiyo Nippon Sanso】Sandia National Laboratories S..
PU
05/20NIPPON SANSO  : FYE2021 Full-term Earnings Presentation
PU
04/27NIPPON SANSO  : Notice of Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
04/27NIPPON SANSO  : Notice regarding the changes of Representative Directors and Exe..
PU
03/30TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 802 B 7 235 M 7 235 M
Net income 2021 48 467 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2021 815 B 7 352 M 7 352 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 946 B 8 534 M 8 530 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 19 719
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 186,00 JPY
Average target price 2 448,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yujiro Ichihara President, CEO & Representative Director
Masahiro Uehara Director & General Manager-Engineering
Kazuyuki Futamata Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Akio Yamada Independent Outside Director
Mitsuhiro Katsumaru Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION14.09%8 534
LINDE PLC10.19%150 227
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.6.45%65 954
AIR WATER INC.-7.63%3 501
SK MATERIALS CO., LTD.-10.45%2 541
FOOSUNG CO., LTD.-13.14%855