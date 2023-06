I would like to present Group's financial results for the 157th fiscal period (FY2023) (from 1st April 2022 to 31st March 2023) as follows.

On behalf of the NSG Group, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support.

Summary of FY2023

In FY2023, while facing strong headwinds in our business environment such as higher energy, materials and other costs and constrained vehicle production, the Group implemented major initiatives set forth in Medium Term Management Plan "Revival Plan 24 (RP24)" and made group-wide efforts to mitigate such impacts.

Consequently, the Group delivered for FY2023 on a full- year basis, a revenue of 763.5 billion yen, an increase of 27% year-on-year (FY2022: 600.6 billion yen) and an operating profit of 34.8 billion yen, an increase of 74% year-on-year (FY2022: 20 billion yen). However, the Group recorded a loss before taxation, a loss for the period and a loss attributable to owners of the parent due to a full impairment of all remaining goodwill and intangible assets of 48.8 billion yen related to the Group's automotive business in Europe recognized in the second quarter.

Initiatives for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 and Promotion of Medium Term Management Plan "Revival Plan 24 (RP24)"

The fiscal year ending March 2024 (FY2024) is the final year of RP24. While energy costs have slightly come down, uncertain business environment is predicted with continuous material and other costs increase such as freight and labour caused by worldwide inflation trend, and potential recession caused by rising interest rates. The Group has been under a new management structure since April, but there is no change in our focus on the Three Reforms of RP24, i.e., "Cost structure reform", "Business structure reform", and "Corporate culture reform".

In "Cost structure reform", we will continue to drive forward fundamental cost reduction initiatives such as streamlining the workforce and lowering fixed costs. Digital Transformation is an integral part of this drive and will be pursued across the entire Group.

In "Business structure reform", the Group is shifting its focus to VA glass in the Architectural Glass business by expanding the sale of solar glass for solar panels and developing BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaic Module) for buildings and housings. In the Technical