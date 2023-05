Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited [5202] FY2023 Consolidated Financial Results

(Reference) Non-consolidated financial results of the parent company Financial results of FY2023 (From 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023) (1) Stand-alone business results Revenue Operating profit/(loss) Ordinary profit/(loss) Net profit/(loss) ¥ millions % ¥ millions % ¥ millions % ¥ millions % FY2023 96,695 9.5 509 - 12,349 - 13,331 716.4 FY2022 88,300 1.1 (1,793) - (3,808) - 1,633 - Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share ¥ ¥ FY2023 125.27 93.82 FY2022 (3.51) (3.51) (2) Stand-alone financial positions Total assets Total equity Equity ratio Total equity per share ¥ millions ¥ millions % ¥ FY2023 693,819 317,844 45.7 3,147.89 FY2022 678,566 311,345 45.8 3,079.40 Note: Shareholders' equity FY2023: ¥ 317,418 million FY2022: ¥ 310,873 million

(Reference) Dividends for Class A Shares

Dividends per share related to Class A Shares with different rights from those of common shares are as follows.

Dividends per share Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Class A Shares FY2022 (Actual) - ¥ 0.00 - ¥ 65,000.00 ¥ 65,000.00 FY2023 (Actual) - ¥ 0.00 - ¥ 65,000.00 ¥ 65,000.00 FY2024 (Forecast) ¥ 0.00 ¥ 65,000.00 ¥ 65,000.00

(Note) Number of Class A Shares in issue are 30,000 shares. 40,000 Class A Shares were originally issued on 31 March 2017. On 7 December 2018, the Company acquired and then retired a total of 5,000 Class A shares. On 6 June 2019, the Company acquired and then retired a total of 5,000 Class A shares. The forecast of dividends, for class A shares that have dividend record dates belonging to FY2024, is ¥ 1,950 million.