Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of glass products. The Company operates in four business segments. The Construction Glass segment provides sheet glass for construction material market and processed glass for interior and exterior uses. The Automobile Glass segment offers glass products for new automobile assembly and repair uses. The Functional Glass segment offers thin sheet glass for small displays, printer lens and optical components, as well as glass fiber products, such as battery separators and engine timing belt materials. The Other segment is involved in corporate management and other small businesses.