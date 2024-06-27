Annual Consolidated Financial Statements 2024 [PDF 1.55MB/86Pages]Past Annual Consolidated Financial Reports
- Annual Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 [PDF 2.38MB/87Pages]
- Annual Consolidated Financial Statements 2022 [PDF 1.56MB/88Pages]
- Annual Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 [PDF 2.15MB/81Pages]
- Annual Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 [PDF 1.67MB/78Pages]
- Integrated Report 2019 [PDF 3.22MB/72Pages]
- Integrated Report 2018 [PDF 4.55MB/46Pages]
- Annual Report 2017
- Annual Report 2016
- Annual Report 2015
- Annual Report 2014
- Annual Report 2013
- Annual Report 2012
- Annual Report 2011
- Annual Report 2010
- Annual Report 2009
- Annual Report 2008
- Annual Report 2007
- Annual Report 2006
NSG - Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2024