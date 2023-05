12 May 2023 Company Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. Code 5202 Address of Headquarters 5-27, Mita 3 -Chome,Minato-Ku, Tokyo, Japan Representative Executive Officer Munehiro Hosonuma For inquiries Hiroyuki Genkai Director, Investor Relations Telephone +81-3-5443-0100

Disposal of JV in Russia

The NSG Group announces that the Group's Joint Venture, SP Glass Holdings BV, a company registered in the Netherlands but owning operating subsidiaries in Russia, has concluded an agreement to dispose of those subsidiaries. As of today, regulatory approval as a condition precedent to legal completion has not been obtained.

The Group will provide further updates as appropriate.