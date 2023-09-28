28 Sep 2023





NSG Group is pleased to announce that we will exhibit at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 26 to November 5, 2023 (open to the public from October 28). Under the theme of "make change," we will exhibit a number of products that provide new added value for next-generation mobility, including new products.

The JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW is a new exhibition that will be held under the new name of the Tokyo Motor Show, which has been held every other year. The number of participating companies is expected to surpass 400, a record high, far exceeding the 192 companies that exhibited and participated in the previous Tokyo Motor Show 2019.

The products on display at our booth are glass products of the future that will contribute to the realization of next-generation mobility systems that create a comfortable space, just like relaxing in one's own room.

For example, visitors can experience "Variable transmission glass," which instantly creates a private and high-quality space by switching between transparent and shaded glass, in a special mock-up that simulates the mobility of the future. Also on display will be a number of new products, including "Antifouling and antibacterial glass" that keeps the in-car space clean and "Panoramic front window with light control function" that provides a more liberating driving experience with a glass surface that is larger than that of conventional glass.

We look forward to welcoming you to our exhibit with a variety of high-value-added products that go beyond the functions of conventional automotive glass. For details of the products to be exhibited, please refer to the next page.

[Outline of Exhibits] Exhibition Name JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023

Official Website: https://www.japan-mobility-show.com/en/ Exhibition Period October 26 (Thu) through November 5 (Sun), 2023

* General Public Days: October 28 (Sat) through November 5 (Sun)

* Mon-Sat: 09:00-19:00 / Sun: 09:00-18:00 Main Venue Tokyo Big Sight

Access: https://www.japan-mobility-show.com/en/access/ Booth Location Exhibit Category: Parts, Machinery and Equipment

Booth Location: West Hall 4, Booth No. W4123 Organizer Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. Admission Tickets are required for admission.

Tickets can only be purchased online and will not be sold at the venue.

About ticket: https://www.japan-mobility-show.com/en/ticket/

[Exhibits * Exhibits may change without notice.] ・・・New products shown for the first time Genres Name of Product Product Introduction Premium Spaces Variable transmission glass experience mock-up This is the form of future mobility proposed by the NSG Group.

Experience the new glass, which can be switched between transparent and shaded at the touch of a button, in a mock-up that reproduces the interior space of a high-quality car. Electric Efficiency Low-E glass A special transparent metallic coating on the glass blocks the inflow of heat from outside the vehicle, thereby maintaining a constant temperature inside the vehicle. It is also used for vehicle roof glass, which has become a trend in recent years. Transparent Heat-Generating Windshield A transparent electric film inside the windshield allows ice to be melted in a short period of time at temperatures near 60℃ while maintaining clear visibility. Antifogging Glass This glass prevents fogging by using a special coating or film without the use of a heater. Since it does not use electricity, it can improve the electric efficiency of automobiles. Comfortability Super UV Cut Glass

IR Cut Glass It blocks about 99% of UV (ultraviolet) rays, preventing sunburn and skin problems while driving. IR (infrared rays) cut glass specially suppresses heat from the sun and keeps the temperature of the interior space comfortable. Antifouling and Antibacterial Glass Specially coated glass prevents dirt and the growth of bacteria, keeping the interior space clean. Digital Windshield for HUD HUD (Head-Up Display) can project various information through the glass by superimposing it on the surrounding scene. You can experience our technical capabilities, which require a high degree of dimensional accuracy in the shape of the glass. glanova® Chemically strengthened glass with excellent strength, transparency and heat processing performance. It can be used for various applications such as around the instrument panel of automobiles, where complex curved surfaces are required. Design Panoramic front window with light control function An open, liberating windshield. It accents the well-designed mobility and provides a comfortable driving experience.

About NSG Group (Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. and its group companies)

NSG Group is the world's leading supplier of glass and glazing systems in the business areas of Architectural, Automotive, and Creative Technology. Architectural manufactures and supplies architectural glass as well as glass for the solar energy and other sectors. Automotive serves the original equipment (OE) and aftermarket replacement (AGR) glazing markets. Creative Technology comprises several discrete businesses, including lenses for printers and scanners, specialty glass fiber products such as glass cord for timing belts and glass flake, and Fine Glass products. https://www.nsg.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Phone: +81-(0)3-5443-0100 or please use the contact form on the web ( https://www.nsg.com/en/media/media-contacts )

INQUIRIES ABOUT PRODUCTS: https://www.nsg.com/en/contact-us * Please select the Inquiry type field for "Automotive"





