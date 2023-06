Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, 29 June 2023 (Reception to open from 9:00 a.m.) Venue: The Grand Hall Shinagawa Grand Central Tower 3rd floor, 16-4, Konan 2-Chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Notice of Convening the 157th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders [PDF 1.57MB/67 pages]

After considering the factors such as the current Group's financial position and its level of profitability, the Board of Directors regrettably have decided not to declare a dividend for the year to 31 March 2023.