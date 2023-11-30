To Our Shareholders FY2024 (March 2024) (158th Fiscal Period)
  • 158th Fiscal Period Interim Report [PDF 3.50MB/8pages]
FY2023 (March 2023)
(157th Fiscal Period)
  • 157th Fiscal Period Report [PDF 2.80MB/6pages]
  • 157th Fiscal Period Interim Report [PDF 2.94MB/8pages]
FY2022 (March 2022)
(156th Fiscal Period)
  • 156th Fiscal Period Report [PDF 1.44MB/6pages]
  • 156th Fiscal Period Interim Report [PDF 1.55MB/8pages]
FY2021 (March 2021)
(155th Fiscal Period)
  • 155th Fiscal Period Report [PDF 1.73MB/6pages]
  • 155th Fiscal Period Interim Report [PDF 1.40MB/8pages]
FY 2020 (March 2020)
(154th Fiscal Period)
  • 154th Fiscal Period Report [PDF 950KB/6pages]
  • 154th Fiscal Period Interim Report [PDF 1.75MB/12pages]
FY 2019 (March 2019)
(153rd Fiscal Period)
  • 153rd Fiscal Period Report [PDF 669KB/6pages]
  • 153rd Fiscal Period Interim Report [PDF 2.25MB/12pages]
FY 2018 (March 2018)
(152nd Fiscal Period)
  • 152ndFiscal Period Report (766KB/6Pages)
  • 152ndFiscal Period Interim Report (1.01MB/8Pages)
FY 2017 (March 2017)
(151st Fiscal Period)
  • 151stFiscal Period Report (743KB/6Pages)
  • 151stFiscal Period Interim Report (905KB/8Pages)
FY 2016 (March 2016)
(150th Fiscal Period)
  • 150thFiscal Period Report (1.7MB/6Pages)
  • 150thFiscal Period Interim Report (1.4MB/8Pages)
FY 2015 (March 2015)
(149th Fiscal Period)
  • 149thFiscal Period Report (1.2MB/6Pages)
  • 149thFiscal Period Interim Report (2.0MB/8Pages)
FY 2014 (March 2014)
(148th Fiscal Period)
  • 148thFiscal Period Report (2.0MB/6Pages)
  • 148thFiscal Period Interim Report (1.7MB/8Pages)
FY 2013 (March 2013)
(147th Fiscal Period)
  • 147thFiscal Period Report (2.1MB/8Pages)
  • 147thFiscal Period Interim Report (1.9MB/16Pages)
FY 2012 (March 2012)
(146th Fiscal Period)
  • 146thFiscal Period Report (2.0MB/16Pages)
  • 146thFiscal Period Interim Report (2MB/16Pages)
FY 2011 (March 2011)
(145th Fiscal Period)
  • 145thFiscal Period Report (1.54MB/16Pages)
  • 145thFiscal Period Interim Report (895KB/8Pages)
FY 2010 (March 2010)
(144th Fiscal Period)
  • 144th Fiscal Period Report (488KB/8Pages)
  • 144thFiscal Period Interim Report (1.2MB/8Pages)
FY 2009 (March 2009)
(143rd Fiscal Period)
  • 143rd Fiscal Period Report (708KB/8Pages)
  • 143rdFiscal Period Interim Report (866KB/8Pages)
FY 2008 (March 2008)
(142nd Fiscal Period)
  • 142nd Fiscal Period Report (890KB/8Pages)
  • 142nd Fiscal Period Interim Report (746KB/6Pages)

