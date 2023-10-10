NSG Group has pioneered a new glass range with 50% less embodied carbon when compared to standard float glass* ‒ representing the lowest carbon product of its kind on the market.
Pilkington Mirai™can be offered as a low carbon alternative to regular float glass, with no difference in performance, quality, or aesthetic appearance. It's been pioneered using a combination of alternative fuel, high recycled glass content, and green electricity sources.
The name Mirai, meaning 'future' in Japanese, was chosen to mark the start of the next generation of low carbon glass products.
Kristian Chalmers, Global Strategic Commercial Manager of Architectural Glass SBU at NSG Group, said:"The launch of Pilkington Mirai™represents the beginning of an exciting journey. The new range will be instrumental in providing architects with the solutions they need for reducing the carbon intensity of their projects.
"We aim to expand our offering through further collaboration and technological advancements in the near future on our journey towards achieving carbon neutrality."
Pilkington Mirai™is available in various thicknesses, for uncoated and coated specifications, as well as having the ability to be laminated.
The market leading glass can be combined with other high-performance low emissivity, solar control, and acoustic coatings in the Pilkington product family** ‒ enabling building owners and design professionals to proactively reduce embodied carbon while meeting other building performance and compliance requirements.
The glassmaker also has Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for selected glass ranges, to provide building designers with greater transparency over the carbon lifecycle of building materials.
Leopoldo Castiella, Head of Architectural Glass SBU at NSG Group said:"The gradual decarbonisation of glass will be pivotal as developers and asset owners mobilise towards meeting 2030 and 2050 carbon reduction targets.
"Pilkington Mirai™is a sign of the glass industry's continued progress towards decarbonisation for the benefit of the broader built environment. Cutting half of the embodied carbon of glass, without compromising on performance or aesthetical attributes, is a major technical feat born out of great collaboration.
"The new range presents a simple, more sustainable alternative that enables building designers to make immediate improvements on the carbon impact of their projects. Bringing forward solutions like this is central to the mission of NSG Group of changing our surroundings while improving our world."
Sustainability in glassmaking
The company's ambition is to work together to combat climate change, strive for social equality, and to protect the environment.
Last year, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) re-certified the NSG Group's increased ambition aims to reduce its emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2018 levels.
The company further aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and continues to work proactively to make a positive impact on the environment through activities such as its world-first proof-of-concept trials of alternative fuels in glass making. This specific program led to the development of Pilkington Mirai™.
Further initiatives include a focus on ensuring a sustainable supply chain via the introduction of a new Supply Chain Charter, which outlines eight key areas of environmental and social protection for suppliers to demonstrate evidence towards achieving. It's also become a member of the SPP (Sustainable Procurement Pledge) League of Champions, which aims to unite the efforts of procurement leaders in reaching the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Key Visual of Pilkington Mirai™
*Compared with the company's standard 4 mm Pilkington Optifloat™Clear (European baseline). EPD in progress.
**For example, Pilkington Mirai Suncool™, Pilkington Mirai Optitherm™, Pilkington Mirai Optilam™, or Pilkington Mirai Optiphon™
About NSG Group (Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. and its group companies)
NSG Group is the world's leading supplier of glass and glazing systems in the business areas of Architectural, Automotive, and Creative Technology.
Architectural manufactures and supplies architectural glass as well as glass for the solar energy and other sectors.
In 2023, it launched makechange™, which helps the business to communicate its passion & commitment for positive change and supports the business in sharing its sustainability messages.
Automotive serves the original equipment (OE) and aftermarket replacement (AGR) glazing markets.
Creative Technology comprises several discrete businesses, including lenses for printers and scanners, specialty glass fiber products such as glass cord for timing belts and glass flake, and Fine Glass products. https://www.nsg.com
