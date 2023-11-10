09 Nov 2023





New Production Line of Solar Glass in Malaysia Starts Operation  [.pdf 189KB]



NSG Group is pleased to announce the warm up of a newly converted TCO (transparent conductive oxide) facility in Malaysia.

In this investment, an existing float line at the Johor Bahru factory of Malaysian Sheet Glass SDN BHD, a member of NSG Group, has been converted to begin producing TCO glass from December 2023. The investment is to support the expansion strategy of First Solar, Inc., a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules, which has a long-standing strategic partnership with NSG Group. The float line will supply glass to First Solar's Southeast Asia manufacturing footprint.

In order to meet the growing global demand for solar panels manufactured by First Solar, NSG Group started operation of the second dedicated float line for solar glass in Vietnam in January 2020, and a new plant in Luckey, Ohio, USA has been operating since November 2020. The glass produced in these plants is exclusively supplied to First Solar.

The Group is also considering expanding further capacity for solar energy glass in USA, to ensure it meets solar glass demand by First Solar.

NSG Group is promoting "Expansion of Value-added Business" as one of the measures listed in the medium-term management plan "Revival Plan 24 (RP24)". The expansion of solar glass based on our proprietary online coating technology is part of this strategy and also our aim to contribute to solve global environmental issues, including the promoting the shift of renewable energy.

The Group will continue its efforts to realize its Medium-Term Vision to be "A global glass supplier contributing to the world with high value-added glass products and services".

About NSG Group (Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. and its group companies)

NSG Group is the world's leading supplier of glass and glazing systems in the business areas of Architectural, Automotive, and Creative Technology. Architectural manufactures and supplies architectural glass as well as glass for the solar energy and other sectors. Automotive serves the original equipment (OE) and aftermarket replacement (AGR) glazing markets. Creative Technology comprises several discrete businesses, including lenses for printers and scanners, specialty glass fibers and glass flakes, mainly glass cord, which is a reinforcing material for timing belts, and Fine Glass products.

https://www.nsg.com

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company's advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit http://www.firstsolar.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Phone: +81-(0)3-5443-0100 or please use the contact form on the web ( https://www.nsg.com/en/media/media-contacts )