30 Nov 2023





New Solar Glass Production Line in U.S.  [.pdf 361KB]



NSG Group is pleased to announce the plan to invest in additional TCO (transparent conductive oxide) glass production capacity in the United States. to support the growing solar market.

In the plan, a float line at the Pilkington North America, Inc. Rossford, Ohio location, a member of NSG Group, will install online coating capacity and will start shipping TCO glass for solar panel manufacture in the first quarter of calendar year 2025.

The upgraded float line in Rossford, Ohio will support the expansion strategy of First Solar, Inc., the largest solar manufacturer in the U.S. and a global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules, which has a long-standing strategic partnership with NSG Group. The float line will supply glass to First Solar's manufacturing footprint in the U.S., which is forecast to grow to 14 gigawatts of annual nameplate capacity by 2026.

To meet the growing global demand for solar panels, specifically First Solar, NSG Group started operation of the second dedicated float line for solar glass in Vietnam in January 2020, and a new plant in Luckey, Ohio, USA has been operating since November 2020. The conversion of another NSG group float line in Johor Bahru was recently completed and is now beginning production. The glass produced in these plants is exclusively supplied to First Solar and will bring the total of lines dedicated to First Solar production to five.

NSG Group continues to consider expanding capacity for solar energy glass to ensure it meets First Solar demand.

NSG Group is promoting "Expansion of Value-added Business" as one of the measures listed in the medium-term management plan "Revival Plan 24 (RP24)". The announcement to expand solar glass based on our proprietary online coating technology is part of this strategy.

This project further supports NSG's ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of carbon in our environment by enabling additional clean solar energy generated by First Solar's solar panels.

The Group will continue its efforts to realize its Medium-Term Vision to be "A global glass supplier contributing to the world with high value-added glass products and services."

The Rossford plant, Ohio, USA

About NSG Group (Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. and its group companies)

NSG Group is the world's leading supplier of glass and glazing systems in the business areas of Architectural, Automotive and Creative Technology. Architectural manufactures and supplies architectural glass as well as glass for the solar energy and other sectors. Automotive serves the original equipment (OE) and aftermarket replacement (AGR) glazing markets. Creative Technology comprises several discrete businesses, including lenses and light guides for printers and scanners, and specialty glass fiber products such as glass cord for timing belts and glass flake, and Fine Glass products. https://www.nsg.com

First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company's advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information,

please visit www.firstsolar.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Phone: +81-(0)3-5443-0100 or please use the contact form on the web ( https://www.nsg.com/en/media/media-contacts )