  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5202   JP3686800008

NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED

(5202)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:36 2022-06-13 am EDT
405.00 JPY   -5.15%
12:23aNIPPON SHEET GLASS : Next Earnings Release
PU
06/07NIPPON SHEET GLASS : FY2022 156th Fiscal Period Report(To Our Shareholders)
PU
06/07NIPPON SHEET GLASS : 156th Fiscal Period Report
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Sheet Glass : Next Earnings Release

06/13/2022 | 12:23am EDT
IR Calendar
Shareholders' General Meeting
2nd Quarter Financial Results
3rd Quarter Financial Results
Apr
May
Annual Results
Jun
Shareholders' General Meeting
Jul
Aug
1st Quarter Financial Results
Sep
Oct
Nov
2nd Quarter Financial Results
Dec
Jan
3rd Quarter Financial Results
Feb
Mar
Annual Results
1st Quarter Financial Results
Upcoming Events

2023/3 1st Quarter Consolidated Financial Results
5 August 2022 (Planned)

Past Results Announcements

Disclaimer

NSG - Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 04:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 590 B 4 395 M 4 395 M
Net income 2022 10 433 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net Debt 2022 393 B 2 928 M 2 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 859 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 25 955
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 427,00 JPY
Average target price 460,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigeki Mori President, CEO & Representative Director
Reiko Kusunose Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive Officer
Gunter Zorn Chairman
Michael Robert Greenall Chief Technology Officer
Clemens Miller COO, Director & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED-16.76%290
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-14.84%28 902
ASSA ABLOY AB-15.03%26 015
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED3.53%13 240
MASCO CORPORATION-19.25%12 911
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-18.64%10 896