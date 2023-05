In convening the 157th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing the information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc., in electronic format as "Notice of the 157th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and "Items to be provided electronically (matters omitting delivery documents)". To review the information, please access either of the websites below.

As described below, this is to notify you of the forthcoming 157th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

Please access the TSE website, and search by "Nippon Sheet Glass" or "Ticker code (5202)", select "Basic information" and then "Document for public inspection/PR information" to review filed information.

The shareholders meeting is live-streamed on the Internet (For details on how to watch the meeting, please refer to " Information on Live Streaming of the General Meeting of Shareholders via the Internet and Acceptance of Questions in Advance " on page 6 to 7).

You remain capable of exercising your voting rights either in writing or by electronic or magnetic means (via the Internet), so even in the case of your absence from the meeting, we would much appreciate it if you could take your time to review and consider the "Reference Materials to Proposals at the General Meeting of Shareholders" below, and then exercise your voting rights according to the explanations and instructions described in page 4 to 5 by no later than 5:45 P.M. (Japan time) of 28 June (Wed.) 2023.

