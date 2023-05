12 May 2023 Company Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. Code 5202 Address of Headquarters 5-27, Mita 3 -Chome,Minato-Ku, Tokyo, Japan Representative Executive Officer Munehiro Hosonuma For inquiries Hiroyuki Genkai Director, Investor Relations Telephone +81-3-5443-0100

Proposed Changes to the Board of Directors and Executive Officers

NSG Group, (hereinafter "the Company") announces today that the following proposed changes to its Board of Directors and Executive Officers will take effect on 29 June 2023.

1. Proposed changes to the Board of Directors

(1) Proposed Changes

Scheduled on 29 June (at the end of the 157th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Name New Current Eriko Sakurai External Director (No current appointment) Director, Shigeki Mori Executive Officer, Representative Executive Chairperson of the Company Officer, Chairperson of the Company Director, Tony Fradgley (Retiring from the Board) Senior Executive Officer, CTrO (Chief Transformation Officer)

The Company has own criteria for independence of External Directors with respect to the relationship of that External Director, or a nominee thereof, with the NSG Group, its other Directors and Officers and/or major shareholders, taking into account the criteria of independence set out by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Eriko Sakurai satisfies these criteria and is therefore nominated as Independent External Director.