Note: This document is a translation for the convenience of non-Japanese speakers. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Stock Acquisition Rights (Stock Options) as for Compensation Owned by Directors and Executive Officers as of the End of the Fiscal Year

Systems to Secure appropriateness of businesses

Systems to Ensure that Execution of Duties by Executive Officers are Compliant with Laws and Articles of Incorporation and to Secure Appropriateness of Businesses

1. System for ensuring that the performance of duties by Executive Officers and employees of the Company, and directors, statutory auditors and employees of the subsidiaries of the Company (collectively referred to as the "Group

Employees") complies with laws, regulations, and the Articles of Incorporation

On the basis and strength of the management principles "Our Vision", the NSG Group (the "Group") aims to ensure high levels of ethics and compliance throughout the Group in conducting businesses, proactively fulfilling its social responsibilities for the sustainable growth.

Under the management principles "Our Vision", the Group establishes the "NSG Group Code of Ethics" providing business ethics and compliance with laws/regulations/internal policies and procedures, and uses its internal communication network to continually disseminate and provide educational training about the contents of the Code of Ethics for the Group Employees, together with other important internal policies and procedures of the Group (e.g. Group Policies, procedures or manuals).

Each Strategic Business Unit ("SBU") and function in charge of securing compliance with the relevant laws and regulations, will monitor such compliance status in coordination with Internal Audit function, and also report it to the Audit Committee.

The Group establishes a Group central function responsible for developing and maintaining the effective framework of ethics and compliance throughout the Group (hereinafter generally referred to as "Ethics and Compliance Function").

Ethics and Compliance Function will, throughout the Group,:-

work closely with regional team in charge of ethics and compliance matters to promote and ensure compliance by adherence to strict standards and to promote ethics and compliance awareness through communication and training programs; and as it may deem necessary, conduct audits in cooperation with Internal Audit function and other Internal Control Functions.

Ethics and Compliance Function will also report to the Audit Committee.

The Group establishes a global reporting of concerns hotline not subject to usual reporting structure for execution of the businesses ("hotline"), which enables the Group Employees to voice any ethics and compliance related issues through an independent external vendor as points of contact; whereby the Group ensures the framework under which it is able to promptly detect and address any such issues.

Ethics and Compliance Function shall, periodically or from time to time as appropriate, update the Audit Committee on the status of the implementation and operation of the hotline as well as on the issues brought from the hotline.

The Group Employees can make a report via the hotline with anonymity where legally allowed, and the Group must explicitly guarantee that no retaliation or unfavorable personnel treatment will be taken against the Group Employees in question for reason of the report.

2. Rules relating to the management of the risk of loss and other relevant risk management system with respect to the Group

 The Group establishes internal policies and procedures to adequately address various risks associated with its business operations and identify and manage all possible risks in a holistic way throughout the enterprise that it could be exposed to. For effective facilitation of the overall enterprise risk management, the Group constitutes the Strategic Risk Committee which is to be led by Chief Risk Officer under a representative executive officer of the Company and reports to the Management Committee and the Audit Committee, with its assigned responsibilities to conducts a review of the status regularly of identification, evaluation and remediation of the major risks identified and aim to ensure adequate framework in operation of risk management conducted by and throughout the Group.

 The Group establishes internal policies and procedures that clearly define how to treat specific risks associated with such as ethics and compliance, environment, safety, disaster management, product quality, information security, funding, raw material procurement, research and development and credit control, and each SBU and function shall manage such risks in their respective areas of responsibility according to these internal policies and procedures.

 The Group shall make sure that Ethics and Compliance Function manages and controls significant ethics and compliance-related risks including by preparation of adequate internal policies and procedures, in cooperation with Internal Control Functions including Legal and Internal Audit function.

 Risk control measures will be managed and taken, as necessary, including risk diversification and insurance on a group basis. In particular the Group establishes the internal policy on group insurance and takes out and renews