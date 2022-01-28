Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    5202   JP3686800008

NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED

(5202)
  Report
Nippon Sheet Glass : “International Year of Glass” special pages are now open.

01/28/2022 | 02:46am EST
Year 2022 is the United Nations International Year of Glass (IYoG2022). The Year will celebrate the essential role glass has and will continue to have in our societies. You can learn more about the IYoG2022 from https://www.iyog2022.org/

Throughout the year NSG Group will present monthly themes to recognize the importance of glass in terms of its scientific, economic and cultural roles.
Please join us on this exciting journey!

Disclaimer

NSG - Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 564 B 4 888 M 4 888 M
Net income 2022 15 167 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2022 395 B 3 420 M 3 420 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 287 M 384 M 384 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 25 955
Free-Float -
Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Shigeki Mori President, CEO & Representative Director
Reiko Kusunose Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive Officer
Gunter Zorn Chairman
Michael Robert Greenall Chief Technology Officer
Clemens Miller COO, Director & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED-5.07%384
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-5.95%35 077
ASSA ABLOY AB-9.96%29 808
MASCO CORPORATION-12.33%15 216
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-6.25%13 585
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-25.11%12 601