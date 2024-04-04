Nippon Shinyaku : Announcement of Research Alliance with MiNA Therapeutics in the Field of Central Nervous System
April 04, 2024 at 02:04 am EDT
NEWS RELEASE
April 4, 2024
Announcement of Research Alliance with MiNA Therapeutics
in the Field of Central Nervous System
Kyoto, Japan, April 4, 2024 - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters, Kyoto; President, Toru Nakai) announced that Nippon Shinyaku and MiNA Therapeutics (Headquarters: London, United Kingdom, Chief Executive Officer: Robert Habib) entered into a joint research agreement with the aim of creating nucleic acid medicines that are expected to be applied to an intractable and rare disease in the central nervous system field.
Through this agreement, MiNA Therapeutics will provide Nippon Shinyaku small activating RNA (RNAa) therapeutics, which are oligonucleotides that can increase the transcription of a target gene. Nippon Shinyaku will have the right to exercise an option to exclusively research and develop pharmaceutical candidates derived from the alliance with MiNA Therapeutics by paying lump sum payments and milestones associated with the progress of research and development. After exercising the option, the company will pay milestones and royalties commensurate with the progress of the development and the sales of the product(s) after launch.
Nippon Shinyaku has positioned incurable and rare diseases as a focus area, and is marketing Viltepso® (nucleic acid drug), a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy developed in-house, in Japan and the United States.
Through our research partnership with MiNA Therapeutics, we will continue to make further efforts to apply nucleic acid medicine technology in the central nervous system and deliver new medicines to patients suffering from intractable and rare diseases as soon as possible.
About small activating RNA (RNAa)
Small activating RNA (RNAa) is a double-stranded RNA that activates transcription of the target gene by binding to the vicinity of the genomic sequence of the target gene, opening the chromosomal structure, and recruiting transcription activators. Activation of various genes has been confirmed, and it is generally thought that a 1.2- to 15-fold increase in expression is obtained. Because of these properties, it is thought to be a new treatment of loss-of-function genetic diseases.
About Nippon Shinyaku
Based on Nippon Shinyaku's business philosophy, "Helping people lead healthier, happier lives," we aim to be an organization trusted by the community through creating unique medicines that will bring hope to patients and families suffering from illness. Please visit our website (https://www.nippon-shinyaku.co.jp/english/)for products or detailed information.
About MiNA Therapeutics
MiNA Therapeutics is the global leader in small activating RNA therapeutics or RNAa. Harnessing innate mechanisms of gene activation, RNAa therapeutics are a revolutionary new class of medicines that can restore or boost normal function of genes and thereby protein-modulated pathways in cells. The company is advancing a proprietary pipeline of new medicines with an initial focus on genetic medicine, while collaborating with leading pharmaceutical companies to apply its technology platform across a broad range of other therapeutic areas. Based on its unique know-how in RNA activation, MiNA Therapeutics is expanding the possibilities of RNA-based medicine. https://minatx.com/
Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company principally involved in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and functional foodstuffs. The Company operates in two business segments. The Pharmaceutical segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of urinary system therapeutic agents, blood cancer therapeutic agents, pain, inflammation and allergic therapeutic agents, digestive system therapeutic agents, cardiovascular systems and metabolic therapeutic agents. The Functional Foodstuff segment involves in the manufacture and sale of health food materials, quality stability preservatives, protein preparation, spice and seasoning products. The Company is also involved in the business support business, non-life insurance agency business, as well as the provision of real estate leasing services.