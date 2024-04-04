NEWS RELEASE

April 4, 2024

Announcement of Research Alliance with MiNA Therapeutics

in the Field of Central Nervous System

Kyoto, Japan, April 4, 2024 - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters, Kyoto; President, Toru Nakai) announced that Nippon Shinyaku and MiNA Therapeutics (Headquarters: London, United Kingdom, Chief Executive Officer: Robert Habib) entered into a joint research agreement with the aim of creating nucleic acid medicines that are expected to be applied to an intractable and rare disease in the central nervous system field.

Through this agreement, MiNA Therapeutics will provide Nippon Shinyaku small activating RNA (RNAa) therapeutics, which are oligonucleotides that can increase the transcription of a target gene. Nippon Shinyaku will have the right to exercise an option to exclusively research and develop pharmaceutical candidates derived from the alliance with MiNA Therapeutics by paying lump sum payments and milestones associated with the progress of research and development. After exercising the option, the company will pay milestones and royalties commensurate with the progress of the development and the sales of the product(s) after launch.

Nippon Shinyaku has positioned incurable and rare diseases as a focus area, and is marketing Viltepso® (nucleic acid drug), a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy developed in-house, in Japan and the United States.

Through our research partnership with MiNA Therapeutics, we will continue to make further efforts to apply nucleic acid medicine technology in the central nervous system and deliver new medicines to patients suffering from intractable and rare diseases as soon as possible.

About small activating RNA (RNAa)

Small activating RNA (RNAa) is a double-stranded RNA that activates transcription of the target gene by binding to the vicinity of the genomic sequence of the target gene, opening the chromosomal structure, and recruiting transcription activators. Activation of various genes has been confirmed, and it is generally thought that a 1.2- to 15-fold increase in expression is obtained. Because of these properties, it is thought to be a new treatment of loss-of-function genetic diseases.

