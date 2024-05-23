Outline of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended March 31, 2024
May 14, 2024
NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD.
FY2023 RESULTS AND
FY2024 FULL-YEAR FORECASTS
Toru Nakai
Representative Director, President
2
FY2023 Summary
（Million yen）
FY2022
FY2023
YoY Change
Results
Ratio
Results
Ratio
Amt
%
Revenue
144,175
100.0%
148,255
100.0%
+4,080
+2.8%
(Pharmaceuticals)
(121,988)
(84.6%)
(125,105)
(84.4%)
(+3,116)
(+2.6%)
(Functional Food)
(22,187)
(15.4%)
(23,150)
(15.6%)
(+963)
(+4.3%)
Cost of sales
55,980
38.8%
50,234
33.9%
-5,746
-10.3%
SG&A expenses
34,812
24.1%
34,959
23.6%
+146
+0.4%
R&D expenses
24,135
16.7%
31,676
21.4%
+7,541
+31.2%
Other income
1,908
1.3%
3,163
2.1%
+1,254
+65.7%
(Foreign exchange gain)
(1,193)
(0.8%)
(2,486)
(1.7%)
(+1,292)
(+108.4%)
Other expenses
1,106
0.8%
1,252
0.8%
+146
+13.2%
Operating profit
30,049
20.8%
33,295
22.5%
+3,245
+10.8%
Finance income
575
0.4%
650
0.4%
+75
+13.1%
Finance costs
136
0.1%
329
0.2%
+193
+142.4%
Profit before tax
30,489
21.1%
33,616
22.7%
+3,127
+10.3%
Income tax expense, etc
7,676
5.3%
7,765
5.2%
+88
+1.2%
Profit attributable
22,812
15.8%
25,851
17.4%
+3,038
+13.3%
to owners of parent
3
Segmental Review - Pharmaceuticals -
（Million yen）
121,988
- 5,612
Revenues from the
licensing of industrial+9,590 property rights
- 861
125,105
Ethical Drugs 76,141 million yen
(- 5,612 million yen, - 6.9%, YoY)
- Sales growth of Uptravi, Viltepso, etc.
- Decrease in sales of Vidaza, Tramal/Onetram, etc.
- Impact of NHI price revision
Revenues from the industrial property rights 40,304 million yen
(＋9,590 million yen, ＋31.2%, YoY)
- Royalty revenue growth due to overseas sales of Uptravi
Profit in co-promotion 8,658 million yen ( - 861 million yen, - 9.0%, YoY)
- Sales growth of Opsumit and Erleada
- End of co-promotion of Zytiga
4
Sales Trends of Viltepso® (viltolarsen)
（Million yen）
FY2022
FY2023
YoY Change
Results
Results
Amt
%
✓The number of patients currently being administered is more than two-thirds of
Japan
4,139
4,407
+268
+6.5%
the peak number of 128 patients in the data from Chuikyo (Central Social
Insurance Medical Council) .
✓The number of patients receiving and wishing to receive Viltepso is increasing.
Viltepso U.S.
10,201
13,123
+2,922
+28.6%
✓The results of P2 trial (Galactic53 trial) were presented as a poster presentation
at 2024 MDA conference.
total
14,341
17,530
+3,189
+22.2%
Exchange rate
FY2022
FY2023
Actual rate
Actual rate
1USD
135.5yen
144.6yen
Japan
U.S.
（Million yen）
5
Segmental Review - Functional Food -
（Million yen）
22,187
+216
+199
+477
+129
- 60
23,150
Protein preparations 15,600 million yen (+216 million yen, +1.4%, YoY)
- Steady sales growth in protein preparations due to end of pandemic impact
- Increase in selling prices due to higher raw material prices
Preservatives 3,105 million yen (+199 million yen, +6.9%, YoY)
- Focus on new customer acquisition and extended use
Supplements 1,905 million yen
(+477 million yen, +33.4%, YoY)
- Sales growth of WINZONE Protein and other products due to increased sporting events nationwide
Health food ingredients 1,248 million yen (+129 million yen, +11.6%, YoY)
6
Operating Profit
（Million yen）
30,049
+4,080
+5,746
- 146
- 7,541
+1,254
-
146
33,295
Cost of sales 50,234 million yen
(- 5,746 million yen, -10.3%, YoY) The ratio was improved by 4.9 points YoY.
- Negative impact of NHI price revision
- Cost of sales ratio improvement due to factors such as revenues from industrial property rights and the change in sales segment mix (pharma vs. food)
SG&A expenses 34,959 million yen (+146 million yen, +0.4%, YoY)
- Increase in labor costs
- Decrease in commission for promotional activities of Tramal/Onetram
R&D expenses 31,676 million yen (+7,541 million yen, +31.2%, YoY)
- Increase in contract research expenses (nucleic acid drugs, etc.)
Other income 3,163 million yen (+1,254 million yen, +65.8%, YoY)
- Foreign exchange gains (+1,292 million yen)
7
Business Forecast for FY2024 (consolidated)
(Million Yen）
FY2023
FY2024
YoY Change
Results
Ratio
Forecast
Ratio
Amt
%
Revenue
148,255
100.0%
150,000
100.0%
+1,745
+1.2%
(Pharmaceuticals)
(125,105)
(84.4%)
(128,500)
(85.7%)
(+3,395)
(+2.7%)
(Functional Food)
(23,150)
(15.6%)
(21,500)
(14.3%)
(-1,650)
(-7.1%)
Cost of sales
50,234
33.9%
48,900
32.6%
-1,334
-2.7%
SG&A expenses
34,959
23.6%
38,700
25.8%
+3,741
+10.7%
R&D expenses
31,676
21.4%
31,500
21.0%
-176
-0.6%
Other income
3,163
2.1%
500
0.3%
-2,663
-84.2%
Other expenses
1,252
0.8%
400
0.3%
-852
-68.1%
Operating profit
33,295
22.5%
31,000
20.7%
-2,295
-6.9%
Finance income
650
0.4%
600
0.4%
-50
-7.8%
Finance costs
329
0.2%
100
0.1%
-229
-69.7%
Profit before tax
33,616
22.7%
31,500
21.0%
-2,116
-6.3%
Income tax expense, etc
7,765
5.2%
7,000
4.7%
-765
-9.9%
Profit attributable
25,851
17.4%
24,500
16.3%
-1,351
-5.2%
to owners of parent
Exchange rate
FY2023
FY2024
Actual rate
Forecast rate
1USD
144.6yen
140.0yen
8
Segmental Forecast - Pharmaceuticals -
（Million yen）
FY2023
FY2024
YoY Change
Results
Ratio
Forecast
Ratio
Amt
%
Ethical drugs
76,141
60.9%
77,700
60.5%
+1,559
+2.0%
Revenue from the licensing of
40,304
32.2%
41,700
32.4%
+1,396
+3.5%
industrial property rights
Profit in co-promotion
8,658
6.9%
9,100
7.1%
+442
+5.1%
Revenue
125,105
100.0%
128,500
100.0%
+3,395
+2.7%
Despite the impacts from NHI price revision and the competitions with generics, we expect an increase in revenues mainly due to the growth of Viltepso and Uptravi as well as growth in royalty income associated with overseas sales of Uptravi.
9
Segmental Forecast - Functional Food -
（Million yen）
FY2023
FY2024
YoY Change
Results
Ratio
Forecast
Ratio
Amt
%
Protein preparations
15,600
67.4%
13,000
60.5%
-2,600
-16.7%
Preservatives
3,105
13.4%
3,200
14.9%
+95
+3.0%
Supplements
1,905
8.2%
3,100
14.4%
+1,195
+62.7%
Health food ingredients
1,248
5.4%
1,100
5.1%
-148
-11.9%
Others
1,291
5.6%
1,100
5.1%
-191
-14.8%
Revenue
23,150
100.0%
21,500
100.0%
-1,650
-7.1%
Although we will further focus on development and introduction of new products and strengthen sales efforts in marketed products, a decrease in sales is expected
due to the impact from declining prices of some products.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 02:58:03 UTC.