Outline of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 14, 2024

NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD.

FY2023 RESULTS AND

FY2024 FULL-YEAR FORECASTS

Toru Nakai

Representative Director, President

FY2023 Summary

Million yen

FY2022

FY2023

YoY Change

Results

Ratio

Results

Ratio

Amt

%

Revenue

144,175

100.0%

148,255

100.0%

+4,080

+2.8%

(Pharmaceuticals)

(121,988)

(84.6%)

(125,105)

(84.4%)

(+3,116)

(+2.6%)

(Functional Food)

(22,187)

(15.4%)

(23,150)

(15.6%)

(+963)

(+4.3%)

Cost of sales

55,980

38.8%

50,234

33.9%

-5,746

-10.3%

SG&A expenses

34,812

24.1%

34,959

23.6%

+146

+0.4%

R&D expenses

24,135

16.7%

31,676

21.4%

+7,541

+31.2%

Other income

1,908

1.3%

3,163

2.1%

+1,254

+65.7%

(Foreign exchange gain)

(1,193)

(0.8%)

(2,486)

(1.7%)

(+1,292)

(+108.4%)

Other expenses

1,106

0.8%

1,252

0.8%

+146

+13.2%

Operating profit

30,049

20.8%

33,295

22.5%

+3,245

+10.8%

Finance income

575

0.4%

650

0.4%

+75

+13.1%

Finance costs

136

0.1%

329

0.2%

+193

+142.4%

Profit before tax

30,489

21.1%

33,616

22.7%

+3,127

+10.3%

Income tax expense, etc

7,676

5.3%

7,765

5.2%

+88

+1.2%

Profit attributable

22,812

15.8%

25,851

17.4%

+3,038

+13.3%

to owners of parent

Segmental Review - Pharmaceuticals -

Million yen

121,988

- 5,612

Revenues from the

licensing of industrial+9,590 property rights

- 861

125,105

Ethical Drugs 76,141 million yen

(- 5,612 million yen, - 6.9%, YoY)

  • Sales growth of Uptravi, Viltepso, etc.
  • Decrease in sales of Vidaza, Tramal/Onetram, etc.
  • Impact of NHI price revision

Revenues from the industrial property rights 40,304 million yen

(9,590 million yen, 31.2%, YoY)

  • Royalty revenue growth due to overseas sales of Uptravi

Profit in co-promotion 8,658 million yen ( - 861 million yen, - 9.0%, YoY)

  • Sales growth of Opsumit and Erleada
  • End of co-promotion of Zytiga

Sales Trends of Viltepso® (viltolarsen)

Million yen

FY2022

FY2023

YoY Change

Results

Results

Amt

%

The number of patients currently being administered is more than two-thirds of

Japan

4,139

4,407

+268

+6.5%

the peak number of 128 patients in the data from Chuikyo (Central Social

Insurance Medical Council) .

The number of patients receiving and wishing to receive Viltepso is increasing.

Viltepso U.S.

10,201

13,123

+2,922

+28.6%

The results of P2 trial (Galactic53 trial) were presented as a poster presentation

at 2024 MDA conference.

total

14,341

17,530

+3,189

+22.2%

Exchange rate

FY2022

FY2023

Actual rate

Actual rate

1USD

135.5yen

144.6yen

Japan

U.S.

Million yen

Segmental Review - Functional Food -

Million yen

22,187

+216

+199

+477

+129

- 60

23,150

Protein preparations 15,600 million yen (+216 million yen, +1.4%, YoY)

  • Steady sales growth in protein preparations due to end of pandemic impact
  • Increase in selling prices due to higher raw material prices

Preservatives 3,105 million yen (+199 million yen, +6.9%, YoY)

  • Focus on new customer acquisition and extended use

Supplements 1,905 million yen

(+477 million yen, +33.4%, YoY)

  • Sales growth of WINZONE Protein and other products due to increased sporting events nationwide

Health food ingredients 1,248 million yen (+129 million yen, +11.6%, YoY)

Operating Profit

Million yen

30,049

+4,080

+5,746

- 146

- 7,541

+1,254

  • 146
    33,295

Cost of sales 50,234 million yen

(- 5,746 million yen, -10.3%, YoY) The ratio was improved by 4.9 points YoY.

  • Negative impact of NHI price revision
  • Cost of sales ratio improvement due to factors such as revenues from industrial property rights and the change in sales segment mix (pharma vs. food)

SG&A expenses 34,959 million yen (+146 million yen, +0.4%, YoY)

  • Increase in labor costs
  • Decrease in commission for promotional activities of Tramal/Onetram

R&D expenses 31,676 million yen (+7,541 million yen, +31.2%, YoY)

  • Increase in contract research expenses (nucleic acid drugs, etc.)

Other income 3,163 million yen (+1,254 million yen, +65.8%, YoY)

  • Foreign exchange gains (+1,292 million yen)

Business Forecast for FY2024 (consolidated)

(Million Yen

FY2023

FY2024

YoY Change

Results

Ratio

Forecast

Ratio

Amt

%

Revenue

148,255

100.0%

150,000

100.0%

+1,745

+1.2%

(Pharmaceuticals)

(125,105)

(84.4%)

(128,500)

(85.7%)

(+3,395)

(+2.7%)

(Functional Food)

(23,150)

(15.6%)

(21,500)

(14.3%)

(-1,650)

(-7.1%)

Cost of sales

50,234

33.9%

48,900

32.6%

-1,334

-2.7%

SG&A expenses

34,959

23.6%

38,700

25.8%

+3,741

+10.7%

R&D expenses

31,676

21.4%

31,500

21.0%

-176

-0.6%

Other income

3,163

2.1%

500

0.3%

-2,663

-84.2%

Other expenses

1,252

0.8%

400

0.3%

-852

-68.1%

Operating profit

33,295

22.5%

31,000

20.7%

-2,295

-6.9%

Finance income

650

0.4%

600

0.4%

-50

-7.8%

Finance costs

329

0.2%

100

0.1%

-229

-69.7%

Profit before tax

33,616

22.7%

31,500

21.0%

-2,116

-6.3%

Income tax expense, etc

7,765

5.2%

7,000

4.7%

-765

-9.9%

Profit attributable

25,851

17.4%

24,500

16.3%

-1,351

-5.2%

to owners of parent

Exchange rate

FY2023

FY2024

Actual rate

Forecast rate

1USD

144.6yen

140.0yen

Segmental Forecast - Pharmaceuticals -

Million yen

FY2023

FY2024

YoY Change

Results

Ratio

Forecast

Ratio

Amt

%

Ethical drugs

76,141

60.9%

77,700

60.5%

+1,559

+2.0%

Revenue from the licensing of

40,304

32.2%

41,700

32.4%

+1,396

+3.5%

industrial property rights

Profit in co-promotion

8,658

6.9%

9,100

7.1%

+442

+5.1%

Revenue

125,105

100.0%

128,500

100.0%

+3,395

+2.7%

Despite the impacts from NHI price revision and the competitions with generics, we expect an increase in revenues mainly due to the growth of Viltepso and Uptravi as well as growth in royalty income associated with overseas sales of Uptravi.

Segmental Forecast - Functional Food -

Million yen

FY2023

FY2024

YoY Change

Results

Ratio

Forecast

Ratio

Amt

%

Protein preparations

15,600

67.4%

13,000

60.5%

-2,600

-16.7%

Preservatives

3,105

13.4%

3,200

14.9%

+95

+3.0%

Supplements

1,905

8.2%

3,100

14.4%

+1,195

+62.7%

Health food ingredients

1,248

5.4%

1,100

5.1%

-148

-11.9%

Others

1,291

5.6%

1,100

5.1%

-191

-14.8%

Revenue

23,150

100.0%

21,500

100.0%

-1,650

-7.1%

Although we will further focus on development and introduction of new products and strengthen sales efforts in marketed products, a decrease in sales is expected

due to the impact from declining prices of some products.

