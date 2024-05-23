Segmental Forecast - Functional Food -

（Million yen） FY2023 FY2024 YoY Change Results Ratio Forecast Ratio Amt % Protein preparations 15,600 67.4% 13,000 60.5% -2,600 -16.7% Preservatives 3,105 13.4% 3,200 14.9% +95 +3.0% Supplements 1,905 8.2% 3,100 14.4% +1,195 +62.7% Health food ingredients 1,248 5.4% 1,100 5.1% -148 -11.9% Others 1,291 5.6% 1,100 5.1% -191 -14.8% Revenue 23,150 100.0% 21,500 100.0% -1,650 -7.1%

Although we will further focus on development and introduction of new products and strengthen sales efforts in marketed products, a decrease in sales is expected

due to the impact from declining prices of some products.