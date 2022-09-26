Nippon Shinyaku : Fintepla® (fenfluramine) Approved in Japan for the Treatment of Seizures Associated with Dravet syndrome

NEWS RELEASE

September 26, 2022

Fintepla® (fenfluramine) Approved in Japan

for the Treatment of Seizures Associated with Dravet syndrome

Kyoto, Japan, September 26, 2022 - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters, Kyoto; President, Toru Nakai) announced today that UCB Japan Co. Ltd. (UCB Japan; Headquarters: Tokyo; President, Kanako Kikuchi) has obtained marketing approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), for Fintepla® Oral Solution

2.2 mg/mL (ZX008; fenfluramine hydrochloride) for the treatment of seizures in patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) in Japan.

Fintepla® will be marketed by Nippon Shinyaku based on the exclusive distribution agreement signed in 2019 between Zogenix, Inc. (acquired by UCB S.A. in 2022) and Nippon Shinyaku, with UCB Japan taking responsibility as the manufacturer and distributor.

DS is a rare, devastating and life-long form of epilepsy that generally begins in infancy or early childhood and is marked by frequent treatment-resistant seizures, frequent resulting hospitalizations and medical emergencies, significant developmental and motor and behavioral impairments. In Japan, DS has been designated as an intractable disease by MHLW, and there are estimated to be about 3,000 patients living with DS in Japan, based on MHLW Patient Survey.

Fintepla® possesses dual activities to inhibit seizures: acting as a potent 5-HT (serotonin) releaser with agonist activity at several 5-HT receptors, and as a positive modulator of Sigma- 1 receptor. Fintepla® was designated as an orphan drug by MHLW for the indication of Dravet syndrome in August, 2021.

Fintepla® is approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of seizures associated with DS in patients two years of age and older. In the U.S., an additional indication of Fintepla® for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients two years of age and older was approved in March, 2022.

Nippon Shinyaku is focusing on the field of intractable, rare disorders. We hope that Fintepla® will contribute to the treatment for patients suffering from DS in Japan.

