NEWS RELEASE

March 15, 2023

Launch of MonoVerⓇ for I.V. injection 500mg/1000mg for the treatment of

iron deficiency anemia

Kyoto, Japan, March 15, 2023 - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters, Kyoto; President, Toru Nakai) announced today that it has launched MonoVerⓇ for I.V. injection 500mg/1000mg for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in Japan.

Iron deficiency anemia (IDA) is the anemia caused by iron deficiency and reduction of hemoglobin synthesis associated with heavy uterine bleeding, post-partum hemorrhage, gastrointestinal bleeding, poor absorption of iron through gastrointestinal tract and other relevant diseases. In addition to symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, and easy fatigue due to anemia, concave nails (koilonychia) due to iron deficiency are also observed. To treat IDA, it is fundamental to treat the underlying cause of IDA and replenish iron stores. Regarding iron replenishment, oral iron can be the first choice, and intravenous iron can be selected when oral iron preparations are insufficient due to iron loss caused by massive bleeding, inappropriate to be used due to side effects or poor absorption.

MonoVerⓇ is an intravenous iron preparation that contains ferric derisomaltose, a high-stability matrix structure binding with iron and low immunogenicity linear oligosaccharide (derisomaltose), as API. MonoVerⓇ is considered to be a choice for the IDA treatment as the maximum single dose 1000 mg enables full iron correction in a short period with few times of infusion.

Nippon Shinyaku licensed in MonoVer Ⓡ from Pharmacosmos A/S (Headquarters, Holbaek, Denmark; President & CEO, Tobias S. Christensen) in December, 2016. Marketing approval of MonoVerⓇ was obtained in March, 2022. MonoVerⓇ has been approved in 47 countries.

Nippon Shinyaku aims to contribute to the treatment of IDA by appropriately delivering MonoVerⓇ to patients.

