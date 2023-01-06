Advanced search
NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD.

(4516)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2023-01-06 am EST
Nippon Shinyaku : NS Pharma opens new U.S drug discovery center in Cambridge, MA

01/06/2023 | 02:08am EST
NEWS RELEASE

January 6, 2023

The opening of "Innovation Research Partnering," a drug discovery center in the U.S.

Kyoto, Japan, January 6, 2023 - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters, Kyoto; President, Toru Nakai) announced that NS Pharma, Inc. (Paramus NJ, USA; President, Tsugio Tanaka), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku, has opened a new office (Innovation Research Partnering) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as of January 1 (local time).

The newly established office will serve as a drug discovery center to diversify the company's R&D portfolio through open innovation. Cambridge, Massachusetts is home to Harvard University and its affiliated hospitals, world-class universities and research institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and bio-venture companies, forming an ecosystem. By establishing its own drug discovery center in the center of the ecosystem where innovation is constantly being created, the company will increase its access to the seeds of the world's most advanced drug discovery technologies, efficiently search for partnering opportunities, and accelerate and diversify its own drug discovery research.

[Office Profile]

Name: NS Pharma, Innovation Research Partnering (IRP)

Address: One Broadway, Floor 14, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02142, USA

About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit http://www.nspharma.com. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku group of companies.

Contact

Corporate Communications Dept., Nippon Shinyaku

FAX: +81-75-321-9128

Disclaimer

Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:07:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
