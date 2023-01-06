Nippon Shinyaku : NS Pharma opens new U.S drug discovery center in Cambridge, MA

NEWS RELEASE

January 6, 2023

The opening of "Innovation Research Partnering," a drug discovery center in the U.S.

Kyoto, Japan, January 6, 2023 - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters, Kyoto; President, Toru Nakai) announced that NS Pharma, Inc. (Paramus NJ, USA; President, Tsugio Tanaka), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku, has opened a new office (Innovation Research Partnering) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as of January 1 (local time).

The newly established office will serve as a drug discovery center to diversify the company's R&D portfolio through open innovation. Cambridge, Massachusetts is home to Harvard University and its affiliated hospitals, world-class universities and research institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and bio-venture companies, forming an ecosystem. By establishing its own drug discovery center in the center of the ecosystem where innovation is constantly being created, the company will increase its access to the seeds of the world's most advanced drug discovery technologies, efficiently search for partnering opportunities, and accelerate and diversify its own drug discovery research.

[Office Profile]

Name: NS Pharma, Innovation Research Partnering (IRP)

Address: One Broadway, Floor 14, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02142, USA

About NS Pharma, Inc.

