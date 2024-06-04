Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code: 4516) Date of issue: June 10, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Toru Nakai

Representative Director, President

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd.

14, Nishinosho-Monguchi-cho,

Kisshoin, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 161ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially informed of the 161st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and has posted the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision as "NOTICE OF THE 161ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" on the Company's website on the Internet indicated below.

The Company's website: https://www.nippon-shinyaku.co.jp/english/ir/ir_stock/smeeting.php

Matters subject to the measures for electronic provision are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) indicated below, in addition to the Company's website. When you access the TSE website, search for the Company by entering "Nippon Shinyaku" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or "4516" in the "Code" field. On the search results page, select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and click "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" under "Filed information available for public inspection" to review the information.

TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you do not attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights either by postcard or via the Internet, so please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and indicate your vote for or against the proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan time, or access the website for exercising voting rights (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) and input your vote for or against the proposal.

  1. Date and Time:
  2. Place:

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

Head Office Auditorium of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. located at 14, Nishinosho-Monguchi-cho, Kisshoin, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan

(When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.)

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1.The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 161st

Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the

Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated

Financial Statements

2.Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 161st Fiscal Year

Proposals to be resolved:

(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 1:

Proposal 2:

Election of 12 Directors

Proposal 3:

Election of 2 Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Proposal 4:

Introduction of a Restricted Stock Remuneration Plan for Directors (Excluding

Outside Directors)

4. Matters Determined in Regard to the Convocation

If voting rights are exercised both in writing and via the Internet, the vote submitted via the Internet shall be considered the valid exercise of voting rights. If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, the final vote submitted shall be considered the valid exercise of voting rights.

If there is no indication of a vote for against a specific proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed as an indication of approval to that proposal.

Pursuant to the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following matters are posted on the Company's website and the TSE website, thus they are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders. In addition, the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents to be audited, including the following matters.

[Business Report]

The following matters regarding the current status of the corporate group: "Issues to be addressed," "Trends in assets and profit and loss," "Main businesses," "Main offices and plants," "Status of employees," matters concerning the Company's shares, the following matters concerning the Company's officers: "Matters concerning outside officers," matters concerning the Accounting Auditor, matters concerning the Company's structure and policies

[Consolidated Financial Statements]

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements [Non-consolidated Financial Statements]

Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets, and Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

[Audit Reports]

Audit Report of the Accounting Auditor on the Consolidated Financial Statements, Audit Report of the Accounting Auditor, and Audit Report of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Note

Should the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision require revisions, the revisions will be posted on the relevant websites on which the matters are posted.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Our policy on returning profits appropriately to shareholders is maintaining stable dividends while taking into consideration the dividend on equity (DOE) ratio.

In accordance with our basic policy of maximizing corporate value, we will work to enhance our R&D pipeline by bolstering our research and development structure, and we will strive to further strengthen our management base while balancing investment and return of profits in order to develop a corporate structure capable of withstanding increasingly intense competition.

Based on the above policy, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year is proposed as follows:

  1. Type of Dividend: Cash
  2. Items relating to the allocation of dividend assets to shareholders and its total amount: JPY62 per share of common stock of the Company
    Total amount: JPY4,175,870,996
    Together with the interim dividend of JPY62 per share, the annual dividend will be JPY124 per share.
  3. Effective Date of Distribution of Retained Earnings:

Friday, June 28, 2024

Proposal 2: Election of 12 Directors

The terms of office of all 12 Directors, including 4 Outside Directors, will expire at the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of 12 Directors, including 4 Outside Directors, is proposed.

The candidates are as follows:

Current positions and

Tenure

Attendance

Significant concurrent

No.

Name

at Board of

responsibilities at the

of

Directors

positions

Company

office

meetings

Representative Director,

100%

Chairman,

Kyoto Employers' Association

1

Reappointment

Shigenobu Maekawa

19

Chairman

(14/14)

Outside Director,

KYOCERA Corporation

Representative Director,

100%

2

Reappointment

Toru Nakai

5

President

(14/14)

Managing Director,

100%

3

Reappointment

Shouzou Sano

9

Sales and Marketing

(14/14)

Director,

Personnel, General Affairs,

100%

4

Reappointment

Takashi Takaya

Risk Management,

6

(14/14)

Compliance

& Digital Transformation

Director,

100%

5

Reappointment

Takanori Edamitsu

Business Management,

6

(14/14)

& Sustainability

Director,

100%

6

Reappointment

Kazuchika Takagaki

3

Research & Development

(14/14)

Director,

100%

7

Reappointment

Hitoshi Ishizawa

3

Functional Food

(14/14)

Director,

100%

8

Reappointment

Hitomi Kimura

Resource Procurement,

3

(14/14)

Production & Assurance

Joint Owner,

Hanamizuki Law Office

Member of the Board,

Reappointment

100%

9

Miyuki Sakurai

Outside Director

7

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO.,

Outside

(14/14)

LTD.

Independent

Outside Auditor,

MBS MEDIA HOLDINGS,

INC.

Part-time physician,

Reappointment

100%

Department of Maternal

10

Outside

Yoshinao Wada

Outside Director

5

(14/14)

Medicine, Osaka Women's

Independent

and Children's Hospital

Representative Partner,

Amanda Life Consulting LLC.

Reappointment

100%

Outside Director, Panasonic

11

Outside

Yukari Kobayashi

Outside Director

3

Connect Co., Ltd.

(14/14)

Independent

Outside Director,

Bridgestone Corporation

CEO, JC1 LLC

Reappointment

100%

12

Outside

Mayumi Nishi

Outside Director

1

(11/11)

Independent

No.

Name

Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1976

Joined the Company

March 1992

Transfer to Japan Federation of Employers' Associations

April 2002

Department Manager, Corporate Planning Department,

Corporate Strategy Office

April 2004

Corporate Officer

June 2005

Director

June 2005

Corporate Planning, Finance & Accounting, and Information

system, and Department Manager, Corporate Planning

Department

June 2006

Managing Director

Reappointment

April 2007

General Manager, Corporate Planning, Finance & Accounting,

Shigenobu Maekawa

and Information system

June 2007

Representative Director, President

1

(January 18, 1953)

June 2021

Representative Director, Chairman (current position)

53,400

Tenure of office:

June 2023

Outside Director, KYOCERA Corporation (current position)

[Significant concurrent positions]

19 years

Chairman, Kyoto Employers' Association

Attendance at Board

Outside Director, KYOCERA Corporation

of Directors meetings:

[Reasons for the nomination for Director]

100%

After joining the Company in 1976, Mr. Shigenobu Maekawa assumed positions

(14/14)

including Department Manager, Corporate Planning Department from 2002,

Director in charge of Corporate Planning, Finance & Accounting, and Information

System from 2005, Managing Director from 2006, President from 2007, and

Chairman (current position) from 2021. The Company nominates him for Director

as he has a wealth of experience and broad insight as a business manager and he

appropriately manages the Board of Directors by chairing meetings as a

Representative Director.

April 1995

Joined the Company

April 2016

Department Manager, Business Planning Department

April 2018

Acting General Manager, Corporate Planning (NS Pharma, Inc.)

April 2019

General Manager, Global Business Division, Attached to Global

Business Division (NS Pharma, Inc.)

June 2019

Director

June 2019

General Manager, Global Business; Head of Global Business

Division

June 2021

Representative Director, President (current position)

2

Reappointment

11,100

Toru Nakai

[Reasons for the nomination for Director]

After joining the Company in 1995, Mr. Toru Nakai assumed positions including

(December 23, 1971)

Department Manager, Business Planning Department from 2016. Further, in 2018,

Tenure of office:

he was transferred to U.S. subsidiary NS Pharma, Inc. (General Director, Corporate

Planning of U.S. branch). In 2019, he was General Manager, Global Business

5 years

Division and later became Director in charge of Global Business. He assumed the

Attendance at Board

position of President (current position) from 2021. The Company nominates him for

Director as he has a wealth of experience in global business and broad insight into

of Directors meetings:

such field and he has been fully demonstrating leadership as a member of the

100%

management team of the Company.

(14/14)

No.

Name

Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1984

Joined the Company

April 2008

Department Manager, Saitama Branch Office, Sales and

Marketing

April 2010

Corporate Officer; Department Manager, Osaka Branch Office,

Sales Promotion Division, Sales and Marketing

April 2013

Corporate Officer; Head of Tokyo Area Division, Sales and

Marketing

April 2015

Corporate Officer; Head of Sales and Marketing

June 2015

Director

June 2015

General Manager, Sales and Marketing; Head of Sales and

Reappointment

Marketing Division (current position)

3

7,200

Shouzou Sano

June 2019

Managing Director (current position)

(July 14, 1960)

[Reasons for the nomination for Director]

Tenure of office:

After joining the Company in 1984, Mr. Shouzou Sano assumed positions including

Department Manager of Saitama Branch Office from 2008, Department Manager of

9 years

Osaka Branch Office from 2010, Head of Tokyo Area Division from 2013, Director

Attendance at Board

in charge of Sales and Marketing (current position) from 2015, and Managing

of Directors

Director (current position) from 2019. The Company nominates him for Director as

he has a wealth of business experience in sales division of medical products and

meetings:

broad insight into such field.

100%

(14/14)

April 1984

Joined the Company

April 2005

Department Manager, Marketing Department, Sales and

Marketing

April 2009

Department Manager, Marketing Department, Sales and

Marketing Planning Division, Sales and Marketing

April 2010

Department Manager, Marketing and Planning Department,

Sales and Marketing Planning Division, Sales and Marketing

April 2011

Head of Sales and Marketing Planning Division, Sales and

Marketing

April 2012

Corporate Officer; Head of Sales and Marketing Planning

Reappointment

Division, Sales and Marketing

Takashi Takaya

June 2018

Director (current position)

June 2018

General Manager, Administration

(November 13, 1960)

4

April 2022

General Manager, Personnel, General Affairs, Risk

5,300

Management, Compliance & Digital Transformation (current

Tenure of office:

position)

6 years

[Reasons for the nomination for Director]

Attendance at Board

After joining the Company in 1984, Mr. Takashi Takaya assumed positions

including Manager, Business Planning Section, Tokyo Branch Office from 1999,

of Directors meetings:

Section Manager, Corporate Strategy Department from 2001, Manager, Planning

100%

Section, Marketing and Planning Department from 2003, Department Manager,

(14/14)

Marketing Department from 2005, Department Manager, Marketing and Planning

Department from 2010, Head of Sales and Marketing Planning Division from 2011,

and Director in charge of Administration from 2018. He assumed the new position

of Director in charge of Personnel, General Affairs, Risk Management, Compliance

& Digital Transformation (current position) from 2022. The Company nominates

him for Director as he has a wealth of business experience and broad insight into

such field.

No.

Name

Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1989

Joined the Company

August 2011

Department Manager, Corporate Planning Department

April 2013

Corporate Officer; Department Manager, Corporate Planning

Department

June 2018

Director (current position)

June 2018

General Manager, Business Management

April 2022

General Manager, Business Management & Sustainability

(current position)

Reappointment

5

Takanori Edamitsu

4,800

[Reasons for the nomination for Director]

(August 8, 1963)

After joining the Company in 1989, Mr. Takanori Edamitsu assumed positions

Tenure of office:

including Manager, Corporate Planning Section, Corporate Planning Department

from 2005, Department Manager, Corporate Planning Department from 2011, and

6 years

Director in charge of Business Management from 2018. He assumed the new

position of Director in charge of Business Management & Sustainability (current

Attendance at Board

position) from 2022. The Company nominates him for Director as he has a wealth

of experience in corporate planning and broad insight into such field.

of Directors meetings:

100%

(14/14)

April 1986

Joined the Company

June 2014

Department Manager, Discovery Research Laboratories in

Tsukuba, Discovery Research Labs., Research & Development

June 2016

Department Manager, Discovery Research Labs., Research &

Development

April 2017

Corporate Officer; Department Manager, Discovery Research

Labs., Research & Development

June 2021

Director (current position)

June 2021

General Manager, Research & Development; Head of Research

& Development Division (current position)

Reappointment

6

Kazuchika Takagaki

3,900

(November 15, 1961)

[Reasons for the nomination for Director]

Tenure of office:

After joining the Company in 1986, Mr. Kazuchika Takagaki assumed positions

including Department Manager, Discovery Research Laboratories in Tsukuba from

3 years

2014, Department Manager, Discovery Research Labs. from 2016, and Director in

charge of Research & Development (current position) from 2021. The Company

Attendance at Board

nominates him for Director as he has a wealth of business experience in research and

of Directors meetings:

development and broad insight into such field.

100%

(14/14)

No.

Name

Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1985

Joined the Company

April 2013

Department Manager, Kita-Kanto Branch Office, Northern

Japan Division, Sales and Marketing

April 2014

Department Manager, Chugoku Branch Office, Western Japan

Division, Sales and Marketing

April 2015

Department Manager, Tokyo Branch Office, Eastern Japan

Division, Sales and Marketing

April 2017

Department Manager, Osaka Branch Office, Sales and

Marketing

April 2018

Corporate Officer; Department Manager, Osaka Branch Office,

Reappointment

Sales and Marketing

April 2021

Corporate Officer; Department Manager, Kansai Branch Office,

7

Hitoshi Ishizawa

Sales and Marketing

5,100

June 2021

Director (current position)

(September 18, 1961)

June 2021

General Manager, Functional Food; Head of Functional Food

Tenure of office:

Division (current position)

3 years

[Reasons for the nomination for Director]

After joining the Company in 1985, Mr. Hitoshi Ishizawa assumed positions

Attendance at Board

including Department Manager of Kita-Kanto Branch Office from 2013, Department

Manager of Chugoku Branch Office from 2014, Department Manager of Tokyo

of Directors meetings:

100%

Branch Office from 2015, and Department Manager of Osaka Branch Office from

2017. In 2021, he was Department Manager of Kansai Branch Office and later

(14/14)

became Director in charge of Functional Food (current position). The Company

nominates him for Director based on a belief that he can effectively utilize his wealth

of business experience in sales division of medical products and broad insight into

functional food division.

April 1984

Joined the Company

April 2015

Department Manager, Regulatory Affairs Department,

Regulatory Affairs, Safety Management and Quality Assurance

Division

April 2020

Head of Regulatory Affairs, Safety Management and Quality

Assurance Division (Marketing Supervisor-General)

April 2021

Corporate Officer; Head of Regulatory Affairs, Safety

Management and Quality Assurance Division (Marketing

Supervisor-General)

June 2021

Director (current position)

Reappointment

8

June 2021

General Manager, Resource Procurement, Production &

1,900

Assurance (current position)

Hitomi Kimura

(September 2, 1961)

[Reasons for the nomination for Director]

Tenure of office:

After joining the Company in 1984, Ms. Hitomi Kimura assumed positions including

Department

Manager, Regulatory Affairs Department from 2015 and Head of

3 years

Regulatory Affairs, Safety Management and Quality Assurance Division (Marketing

Attendance at Board

Supervisor-General) from 2020, and Director in charge of Resource Procurement,

Production & Assurance (current position) from 2021. The Company nominates her

of Directors meetings:

for Director as she has a wealth of business experience in supply chain and safety

100%

quality assurance and broad insight into such field.

(14/14)

No.

Name

Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1992

Completed training program at Legal Training and Research

Institute of Japan

April 1992

Registered with Osaka Bar Association

April 1992

Joined Nishimura Law and Accounting Office

May 2003

Joint Owner, Hanamizuki Law Office (current position)

March 2015

Auditor, Nissay Life Foundation (current position)

April 2016

Auditor, Osaka University (current position)

June 2017

Director, the Company (current position)

June 2020

Member of the Board, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (current

position)

June 2022

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, MBS MEDIA

Reappointment

9

HOLDINGS, INC. (current position)

800

Outside

Independent

[Significant concurrent positions]

Miyuki Sakurai

Joint Owner, Hanamizuki Law Office

Member of the Board, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

(December 15, 1964)

Tenure of office:

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, MBS MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

7 years

Attendance at Board

[Reasons for the nomination for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]

The Company nominates Ms. Miyuki Sakurai for Outside Director, as she is offering

of Directors meetings:

advice to the management of the Company from a practical perspective based on her

100%

expertise and insight from an independent standpoint as a lawyer.

(14/14)

Name

Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

July 1975

Joined Osaka University Hospital

November 1981

Department of Maternal Medicine, Osaka Medical Center for

Maternal and Child Health

October 1989

Obtained the degree of Doctor of Medicine (Osaka University)

April 1991

Department Manager, Department of Molecular Medicine,

Research Institute, Osaka Medical Center for Maternal and Child

Health

April 1998

Director, Research Institute, Osaka Medical Center for Maternal

and Child Health

April 2011

Department Manager, Department of Maternal Medicine;

Reappointment

Director, Research Institute; Osaka Medical Center for Maternal

Outside

and Child Health

Independent

April 2014

Chief Department Manager, Department of Maternal Medicine;

Yoshinao Wada

Director, Research Institute; Osaka Medical Center for Maternal

10

and Child Health

300

(December 25, 1950)

April 2016

Part-time physician, Department of Maternal Medicine, Osaka

Tenure of office:

Medical Center for Maternal and Child Health

April 2017

Part-time physician, Department of Maternal Medicine, Osaka

5 years

Women's and Children's Hospital (current position)

Attendance at Board

April 2018

Visiting Professor, Yokohama City University

June 2019

Director, the Company (current position)

of Directors meetings:

100%

[Significant concurrent positions]

(14/14)

Part-time physician, Department of Maternal Medicine, Osaka Women's and

Children's Hospital

[Reasons for the nomination for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]

The Company nominates Dr. Yoshinao Wada for Outside Director, as he is offering

advice to the management of the Company from a practical perspective based on his

expertise and insight from an independent standpoint as a physician.

