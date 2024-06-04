Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Stock Exchange Code: 4516) Date of issue: June 10, 2024
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Toru Nakai
Representative Director, President
Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd.
14, Nishinosho-Monguchi-cho,
Kisshoin, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 161ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
You are cordially informed of the 161st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and has posted the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision as "NOTICE OF THE 161ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" on the Company's website on the Internet indicated below.
The Company's website: https://www.nippon-shinyaku.co.jp/english/ir/ir_stock/smeeting.php
Matters subject to the measures for electronic provision are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) indicated below, in addition to the Company's website. When you access the TSE website, search for the Company by entering "Nippon Shinyaku" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or "4516" in the "Code" field. On the search results page, select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and click "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" under "Filed information available for public inspection" to review the information.
TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
If you do not attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights either by postcard or via the Internet, so please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and indicate your vote for or against the proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan time, or access the website for exercising voting rights (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) and input your vote for or against the proposal.
- Date and Time:
- Place:
Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
Head Office Auditorium of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. located at 14, Nishinosho-Monguchi-cho, Kisshoin, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan
(When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.)
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1.The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 161st
Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the
Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated
Financial Statements
2.Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 161st Fiscal Year
Proposals to be resolved:
(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 1:
Proposal 2:
Election of 12 Directors
Proposal 3:
Election of 2 Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Proposal 4:
Introduction of a Restricted Stock Remuneration Plan for Directors (Excluding
Outside Directors)
4. Matters Determined in Regard to the Convocation
・If voting rights are exercised both in writing and via the Internet, the vote submitted via the Internet shall be considered the valid exercise of voting rights. If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, the final vote submitted shall be considered the valid exercise of voting rights.
・If there is no indication of a vote for against a specific proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed as an indication of approval to that proposal.
・Pursuant to the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following matters are posted on the Company's website and the TSE website, thus they are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders. In addition, the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents to be audited, including the following matters.
[Business Report]
The following matters regarding the current status of the corporate group: "Issues to be addressed," "Trends in assets and profit and loss," "Main businesses," "Main offices and plants," "Status of employees," matters concerning the Company's shares, the following matters concerning the Company's officers: "Matters concerning outside officers," matters concerning the Accounting Auditor, matters concerning the Company's structure and policies
[Consolidated Financial Statements]
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements [Non-consolidated Financial Statements]
Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets, and Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
[Audit Reports]
Audit Report of the Accounting Auditor on the Consolidated Financial Statements, Audit Report of the Accounting Auditor, and Audit Report of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members
≪Note≫
Should the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision require revisions, the revisions will be posted on the relevant websites on which the matters are posted.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Our policy on returning profits appropriately to shareholders is maintaining stable dividends while taking into consideration the dividend on equity (DOE) ratio.
In accordance with our basic policy of maximizing corporate value, we will work to enhance our R&D pipeline by bolstering our research and development structure, and we will strive to further strengthen our management base while balancing investment and return of profits in order to develop a corporate structure capable of withstanding increasingly intense competition.
Based on the above policy, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year is proposed as follows:
- Type of Dividend: Cash
-
Items relating to the allocation of dividend assets to shareholders and its total amount: JPY62 per share of common stock of the Company
Total amount: JPY4,175,870,996
Together with the interim dividend of JPY62 per share, the annual dividend will be JPY124 per share.
- Effective Date of Distribution of Retained Earnings:
Friday, June 28, 2024
Proposal 2: Election of 12 Directors
The terms of office of all 12 Directors, including 4 Outside Directors, will expire at the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of 12 Directors, including 4 Outside Directors, is proposed.
The candidates are as follows:
Current positions and
Tenure
Attendance
Significant concurrent
No.
Name
at Board of
responsibilities at the
of
Directors
positions
Company
office
meetings
Representative Director,
100%
Chairman,
Kyoto Employers' Association
1
Reappointment
Shigenobu Maekawa
19
Chairman
(14/14)
Outside Director,
KYOCERA Corporation
Representative Director,
100%
2
Reappointment
Toru Nakai
5
President
(14/14)
Managing Director,
100%
3
Reappointment
Shouzou Sano
9
Sales and Marketing
(14/14)
Director,
Personnel, General Affairs,
100%
4
Reappointment
Takashi Takaya
Risk Management,
6
(14/14)
Compliance
& Digital Transformation
Director,
100%
5
Reappointment
Takanori Edamitsu
Business Management,
6
(14/14)
& Sustainability
Director,
100%
6
Reappointment
Kazuchika Takagaki
3
Research & Development
(14/14)
Director,
100%
7
Reappointment
Hitoshi Ishizawa
3
Functional Food
(14/14)
Director,
100%
8
Reappointment
Hitomi Kimura
Resource Procurement,
3
(14/14)
Production & Assurance
Joint Owner,
Hanamizuki Law Office
Member of the Board,
Reappointment
100%
9
Miyuki Sakurai
Outside Director
7
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO.,
Outside
(14/14)
LTD.
Independent
Outside Auditor,
MBS MEDIA HOLDINGS,
INC.
Part-time physician,
Reappointment
100%
Department of Maternal
10
Outside
Yoshinao Wada
Outside Director
5
(14/14)
Medicine, Osaka Women's
Independent
and Children's Hospital
Representative Partner,
Amanda Life Consulting LLC.
Reappointment
100%
Outside Director, Panasonic
11
Outside
Yukari Kobayashi
Outside Director
3
Connect Co., Ltd.
(14/14)
Independent
Outside Director,
Bridgestone Corporation
CEO, JC1 LLC
Reappointment
100%
12
Outside
Mayumi Nishi
Outside Director
1
(11/11)
Independent
No.
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1976
Joined the Company
March 1992
Transfer to Japan Federation of Employers' Associations
April 2002
Department Manager, Corporate Planning Department,
Corporate Strategy Office
April 2004
Corporate Officer
June 2005
Director
June 2005
Corporate Planning, Finance & Accounting, and Information
system, and Department Manager, Corporate Planning
Department
June 2006
Managing Director
Reappointment
April 2007
General Manager, Corporate Planning, Finance & Accounting,
Shigenobu Maekawa
and Information system
June 2007
Representative Director, President
1
(January 18, 1953)
June 2021
Representative Director, Chairman (current position)
53,400
Tenure of office:
June 2023
Outside Director, KYOCERA Corporation (current position)
[Significant concurrent positions]
19 years
Chairman, Kyoto Employers' Association
Attendance at Board
Outside Director, KYOCERA Corporation
of Directors meetings:
[Reasons for the nomination for Director]
100%
After joining the Company in 1976, Mr. Shigenobu Maekawa assumed positions
(14/14)
including Department Manager, Corporate Planning Department from 2002,
Director in charge of Corporate Planning, Finance & Accounting, and Information
System from 2005, Managing Director from 2006, President from 2007, and
Chairman (current position) from 2021. The Company nominates him for Director
as he has a wealth of experience and broad insight as a business manager and he
appropriately manages the Board of Directors by chairing meetings as a
Representative Director.
April 1995
Joined the Company
April 2016
Department Manager, Business Planning Department
April 2018
Acting General Manager, Corporate Planning (NS Pharma, Inc.)
April 2019
General Manager, Global Business Division, Attached to Global
Business Division (NS Pharma, Inc.)
June 2019
Director
June 2019
General Manager, Global Business; Head of Global Business
Division
June 2021
Representative Director, President (current position)
2
Reappointment
11,100
Toru Nakai
[Reasons for the nomination for Director]
After joining the Company in 1995, Mr. Toru Nakai assumed positions including
(December 23, 1971)
Department Manager, Business Planning Department from 2016. Further, in 2018,
Tenure of office:
he was transferred to U.S. subsidiary NS Pharma, Inc. (General Director, Corporate
Planning of U.S. branch). In 2019, he was General Manager, Global Business
5 years
Division and later became Director in charge of Global Business. He assumed the
Attendance at Board
position of President (current position) from 2021. The Company nominates him for
Director as he has a wealth of experience in global business and broad insight into
of Directors meetings:
such field and he has been fully demonstrating leadership as a member of the
100%
management team of the Company.
(14/14)
No.
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1984
Joined the Company
April 2008
Department Manager, Saitama Branch Office, Sales and
Marketing
April 2010
Corporate Officer; Department Manager, Osaka Branch Office,
Sales Promotion Division, Sales and Marketing
April 2013
Corporate Officer; Head of Tokyo Area Division, Sales and
Marketing
April 2015
Corporate Officer; Head of Sales and Marketing
June 2015
Director
June 2015
General Manager, Sales and Marketing; Head of Sales and
Reappointment
Marketing Division (current position)
3
7,200
Shouzou Sano
June 2019
Managing Director (current position)
(July 14, 1960)
[Reasons for the nomination for Director]
Tenure of office:
After joining the Company in 1984, Mr. Shouzou Sano assumed positions including
Department Manager of Saitama Branch Office from 2008, Department Manager of
9 years
Osaka Branch Office from 2010, Head of Tokyo Area Division from 2013, Director
Attendance at Board
in charge of Sales and Marketing (current position) from 2015, and Managing
of Directors
Director (current position) from 2019. The Company nominates him for Director as
he has a wealth of business experience in sales division of medical products and
meetings:
broad insight into such field.
100%
(14/14)
April 1984
Joined the Company
April 2005
Department Manager, Marketing Department, Sales and
Marketing
April 2009
Department Manager, Marketing Department, Sales and
Marketing Planning Division, Sales and Marketing
April 2010
Department Manager, Marketing and Planning Department,
Sales and Marketing Planning Division, Sales and Marketing
April 2011
Head of Sales and Marketing Planning Division, Sales and
Marketing
April 2012
Corporate Officer; Head of Sales and Marketing Planning
Reappointment
Division, Sales and Marketing
Takashi Takaya
June 2018
Director (current position)
June 2018
General Manager, Administration
(November 13, 1960)
4
April 2022
General Manager, Personnel, General Affairs, Risk
5,300
Management, Compliance & Digital Transformation (current
Tenure of office:
position)
6 years
[Reasons for the nomination for Director]
Attendance at Board
After joining the Company in 1984, Mr. Takashi Takaya assumed positions
including Manager, Business Planning Section, Tokyo Branch Office from 1999,
of Directors meetings:
Section Manager, Corporate Strategy Department from 2001, Manager, Planning
100%
Section, Marketing and Planning Department from 2003, Department Manager,
(14/14)
Marketing Department from 2005, Department Manager, Marketing and Planning
Department from 2010, Head of Sales and Marketing Planning Division from 2011,
and Director in charge of Administration from 2018. He assumed the new position
of Director in charge of Personnel, General Affairs, Risk Management, Compliance
& Digital Transformation (current position) from 2022. The Company nominates
him for Director as he has a wealth of business experience and broad insight into
such field.
No.
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1989
Joined the Company
August 2011
Department Manager, Corporate Planning Department
April 2013
Corporate Officer; Department Manager, Corporate Planning
Department
June 2018
Director (current position)
June 2018
General Manager, Business Management
April 2022
General Manager, Business Management & Sustainability
(current position)
Reappointment
5
Takanori Edamitsu
4,800
[Reasons for the nomination for Director]
(August 8, 1963)
After joining the Company in 1989, Mr. Takanori Edamitsu assumed positions
Tenure of office:
including Manager, Corporate Planning Section, Corporate Planning Department
from 2005, Department Manager, Corporate Planning Department from 2011, and
6 years
Director in charge of Business Management from 2018. He assumed the new
position of Director in charge of Business Management & Sustainability (current
Attendance at Board
position) from 2022. The Company nominates him for Director as he has a wealth
of experience in corporate planning and broad insight into such field.
of Directors meetings:
100%
(14/14)
April 1986
Joined the Company
June 2014
Department Manager, Discovery Research Laboratories in
Tsukuba, Discovery Research Labs., Research & Development
June 2016
Department Manager, Discovery Research Labs., Research &
Development
April 2017
Corporate Officer; Department Manager, Discovery Research
Labs., Research & Development
June 2021
Director (current position)
June 2021
General Manager, Research & Development; Head of Research
& Development Division (current position)
Reappointment
6
Kazuchika Takagaki
3,900
(November 15, 1961)
[Reasons for the nomination for Director]
Tenure of office:
After joining the Company in 1986, Mr. Kazuchika Takagaki assumed positions
including Department Manager, Discovery Research Laboratories in Tsukuba from
3 years
2014, Department Manager, Discovery Research Labs. from 2016, and Director in
charge of Research & Development (current position) from 2021. The Company
Attendance at Board
nominates him for Director as he has a wealth of business experience in research and
of Directors meetings:
development and broad insight into such field.
100%
(14/14)
No.
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1985
Joined the Company
April 2013
Department Manager, Kita-Kanto Branch Office, Northern
Japan Division, Sales and Marketing
April 2014
Department Manager, Chugoku Branch Office, Western Japan
Division, Sales and Marketing
April 2015
Department Manager, Tokyo Branch Office, Eastern Japan
Division, Sales and Marketing
April 2017
Department Manager, Osaka Branch Office, Sales and
Marketing
April 2018
Corporate Officer; Department Manager, Osaka Branch Office,
Reappointment
Sales and Marketing
April 2021
Corporate Officer; Department Manager, Kansai Branch Office,
7
Hitoshi Ishizawa
Sales and Marketing
5,100
June 2021
Director (current position)
(September 18, 1961)
June 2021
General Manager, Functional Food; Head of Functional Food
Tenure of office:
Division (current position)
3 years
[Reasons for the nomination for Director]
After joining the Company in 1985, Mr. Hitoshi Ishizawa assumed positions
Attendance at Board
including Department Manager of Kita-Kanto Branch Office from 2013, Department
Manager of Chugoku Branch Office from 2014, Department Manager of Tokyo
of Directors meetings:
100%
Branch Office from 2015, and Department Manager of Osaka Branch Office from
2017. In 2021, he was Department Manager of Kansai Branch Office and later
(14/14)
became Director in charge of Functional Food (current position). The Company
nominates him for Director based on a belief that he can effectively utilize his wealth
of business experience in sales division of medical products and broad insight into
functional food division.
April 1984
Joined the Company
April 2015
Department Manager, Regulatory Affairs Department,
Regulatory Affairs, Safety Management and Quality Assurance
Division
April 2020
Head of Regulatory Affairs, Safety Management and Quality
Assurance Division (Marketing Supervisor-General)
April 2021
Corporate Officer; Head of Regulatory Affairs, Safety
Management and Quality Assurance Division (Marketing
Supervisor-General)
June 2021
Director (current position)
Reappointment
8
June 2021
General Manager, Resource Procurement, Production &
1,900
Assurance (current position)
Hitomi Kimura
(September 2, 1961)
[Reasons for the nomination for Director]
Tenure of office:
After joining the Company in 1984, Ms. Hitomi Kimura assumed positions including
Department
Manager, Regulatory Affairs Department from 2015 and Head of
3 years
Regulatory Affairs, Safety Management and Quality Assurance Division (Marketing
Attendance at Board
Supervisor-General) from 2020, and Director in charge of Resource Procurement,
Production & Assurance (current position) from 2021. The Company nominates her
of Directors meetings:
for Director as she has a wealth of business experience in supply chain and safety
100%
quality assurance and broad insight into such field.
(14/14)
No.
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1992
Completed training program at Legal Training and Research
Institute of Japan
April 1992
Registered with Osaka Bar Association
April 1992
Joined Nishimura Law and Accounting Office
May 2003
Joint Owner, Hanamizuki Law Office (current position)
March 2015
Auditor, Nissay Life Foundation (current position)
April 2016
Auditor, Osaka University (current position)
June 2017
Director, the Company (current position)
June 2020
Member of the Board, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (current
position)
June 2022
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, MBS MEDIA
Reappointment
9
HOLDINGS, INC. (current position)
800
Outside
Independent
[Significant concurrent positions]
Miyuki Sakurai
Joint Owner, Hanamizuki Law Office
Member of the Board, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
(December 15, 1964)
Tenure of office:
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, MBS MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.
7 years
Attendance at Board
[Reasons for the nomination for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]
The Company nominates Ms. Miyuki Sakurai for Outside Director, as she is offering
of Directors meetings:
advice to the management of the Company from a practical perspective based on her
100%
expertise and insight from an independent standpoint as a lawyer.
(14/14)
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities at the Company
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
July 1975
Joined Osaka University Hospital
November 1981
Department of Maternal Medicine, Osaka Medical Center for
Maternal and Child Health
October 1989
Obtained the degree of Doctor of Medicine (Osaka University)
April 1991
Department Manager, Department of Molecular Medicine,
Research Institute, Osaka Medical Center for Maternal and Child
Health
April 1998
Director, Research Institute, Osaka Medical Center for Maternal
and Child Health
April 2011
Department Manager, Department of Maternal Medicine;
Reappointment
Director, Research Institute; Osaka Medical Center for Maternal
Outside
and Child Health
Independent
April 2014
Chief Department Manager, Department of Maternal Medicine;
Yoshinao Wada
Director, Research Institute; Osaka Medical Center for Maternal
10
and Child Health
300
(December 25, 1950)
April 2016
Part-time physician, Department of Maternal Medicine, Osaka
Tenure of office:
Medical Center for Maternal and Child Health
April 2017
Part-time physician, Department of Maternal Medicine, Osaka
5 years
Women's and Children's Hospital (current position)
Attendance at Board
April 2018
Visiting Professor, Yokohama City University
June 2019
Director, the Company (current position)
of Directors meetings:
100%
[Significant concurrent positions]
(14/14)
Part-time physician, Department of Maternal Medicine, Osaka Women's and
Children's Hospital
[Reasons for the nomination for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]
The Company nominates Dr. Yoshinao Wada for Outside Director, as he is offering
advice to the management of the Company from a practical perspective based on his
expertise and insight from an independent standpoint as a physician.
