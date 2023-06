NEWS RELEASE

June 21, 2023

Submission of New Drug Application for NS-87 (daunorubicin and cytarabine

liposome injection) in Japan

Kyoto, Japan, June 21, 2023 - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters, Kyoto; President, Toru Nakai) announced today that it submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare (MHLW) for the marketing approval of NS- 87 (daunorubicin and cytarabine liposome injection) for the treatment of high-risk acute myeloid leukemia (AML)* in Japan. Nippon Shinyaku acquired a license for NS-87 from Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Headquarters: Dublin, Ireland, Chairman and CEO: Bruce C. Cozadd) on March 30, 2017.

AML is a disease of clonal proliferation of immature myeloid cells, and results from genetic abnormalities in myeloblasts which are immature blood cells. The uncontrollable growth of leukemia cells in the bone marrow prevents the production of normal blood which results in various symptoms such as infections and bleeding.1 Although multiple AML drugs have been launched in recent years and the outcomes for some patient groups have improved, many patients still do not have long-term survival. Novel therapeutic agents with greater efficacy are needed.2

NS-87 is approved in the U.S. (under the name of Vyxeos® **) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of newly-diagnosedhigh-risk AML in adult and pediatric patients one year and older.3 It is also approved as Vyxeos® Liposomal by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed high- risk AML.4 NS-87 is an investigational treatment with a dual-drug liposomal formulation that delivers a fixed synergistic ratio of daunorubicin and cytarabine.4

In a Phase III study of adult patients, aged 60-75, with newly diagnosed high-risk AML, NS- 87 demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to the current conventional treatment group of 7+3 cytarabine and daunorubicin chemotherapy.5 Data from a prospectively planned final five-year analysis of this study confirmed that this improved overall survival, following treatment with NS-87, was maintained.6

