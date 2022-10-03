Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4516   JP3717600005

NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD.

(4516)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-03 am EDT
7360.00 JPY   -0.54%
09/29NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26Nippon Shinyaku : Fintepla® (fenfluramine) Approved in Japan for the Treatment of Seizures Associated with Dravet syndrome
PU
08/09Nippon Shinyaku : Outline of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter EndedPDF804 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Shinyaku : VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen) injection Four-Year Clinical Trial Data to be Presented at the World Muscle Society 2022 Conference

10/03/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

Oct 3, 2022

VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen) injection Four-Year Clinical Trial Data to be

Presented at the World Muscle Society 2022 Conference

Kyoto, Japan, Oct 3, 2022 - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters, Kyoto; President, Toru Nakai) announced today that four-year efficacy and safety data from the open-label extension of a Phase 2 study of VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen), was accepted as a late-breakinge-poster and will be presented at the World Muscle Society 2022 Conference being held in Halifax, Canada from October 11 to 15.

To view this presentation, you will need to register (charged) on the World Muscle Society 2022 Conference website. For more information, please visit the following website. https://www.wms2022.com/page/programme

About VILTEPSO®

VILTEPSO® is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. VILTEPSO® received marketing authorization under an accelerated approval pathway in Japan in March 2020 and became commercially available in Japan in May of the same year. In the United States, it received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2020 and has marketed through NS Pharma, Inc.

About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit https://www.nspharma.com/. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku group of companies.

Contact

Corporate Communications Dept., Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd.

FAX: +81-75-321-9128

1 / 1

Disclaimer

Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD.
09/29NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim divide..
FA
09/26Nippon Shinyaku : Fintepla® (fenfluramine) Approved in Japan for the Treatment of Seizures..
PU
08/09Nippon Shinyaku : Outline of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter EndedPDF..
PU
08/09Nippon Shinyaku : Ending March 2023(FY2022)Presentation Material for IR Meeting (1Q FY2022..
PU
08/09Nippon Shinyaku : Outline of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended Ju..
PU
07/14Nippon Shinyaku : Selected as a Constituent of the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Inde..
PU
06/30Nippon Shinyaku : Outline of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended (IFRS)PDF34..
PU
06/29Nippon Shinyaku : Notice of Resolutions of The 159th Annual General Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
06/02Nippon Shinyaku : Notice Of The 159th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders PDF403 KB
PU
06/01Nippon Shinyaku : Notice Of The 159th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 138 B 956 M 956 M
Net income 2023 23 162 M 160 M 160 M
Net cash 2023 59 816 M 413 M 413 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 498 B 3 445 M 3 445 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
EV / Sales 2024 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 125
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7 400,00 JPY
Average target price 9 922,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toru Nakai Manager-Business Planning
Hideyuki Fujii Manager-Accounting & Finance
Shigenobu Maekawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Kazuchika Takagaki Manager-Drug Discovery Research Institute
Takashi Takaya Manager-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD.-7.62%3 445
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.51%429 503
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.06%307 239
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.68%271 055
PFIZER, INC.-25.89%245 597
ABBVIE INC.-0.88%237 296