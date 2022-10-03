Nippon Shinyaku : VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen) injection Four-Year Clinical Trial Data to be Presented at the World Muscle Society 2022 Conference

NEWS RELEASE

Oct 3, 2022

VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen) injection Four-Year Clinical Trial Data to be

Presented at the World Muscle Society 2022 Conference

Kyoto, Japan, Oct 3, 2022 - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters, Kyoto; President, Toru Nakai) announced today that four-year efficacy and safety data from the open-label extension of a Phase 2 study of VILTEPSO® (viltolarsen), was accepted as a late-breakinge-poster and will be presented at the World Muscle Society 2022 Conference being held in Halifax, Canada from October 11 to 15.

To view this presentation, you will need to register (charged) on the World Muscle Society 2022 Conference website. For more information, please visit the following website. https://www.wms2022.com/page/programme

About VILTEPSO®

VILTEPSO® is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. VILTEPSO® received marketing authorization under an accelerated approval pathway in Japan in March 2020 and became commercially available in Japan in May of the same year. In the United States, it received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2020 and has marketed through NS Pharma, Inc.

About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit https://www.nspharma.com/. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku group of companies.

