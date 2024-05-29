Nippon Shokubai Begins Manufacturing and Marketing Halal-certified and Biomass-derived Acrylic Acid, Acrylates, and Superabsorbent Polymers in Indonesia　-Contributing to Reducing the Environmental Impact of Paints, Diapers, etc. throughout the Product Supply Chain

PT. NIPPON SHOKUBAI INDONESIA (hereinafter "NSI"), the Indonesian subsidiary of NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan, President: Kazuhiro Noda, hereinafter "Nippon Shokubai"), has acquired ISCC PLUS* certification for Acrylic Acid, Acrylates, and Superabsorbent polymers and begins manufacturing and marketing these products. With this certification, Nippon Shokubai Group has established a global supply system to manufacture and market the certified products in Belgium, Japan, and Indonesia that are allocated to biomass-derived raw materials by the mass balance method.

Acrylic acid and acrylates are widely used as raw materials for paints, adhesives etc. Superabsorbent polymers are raw materials for disposable diapers. By providing ISCC PLUS certified these products to our customers, we will contribute to the reduction of environmental impact throughout the product supply chain as well as to a circular economy.

The Products manufactured and marketed as these ISCC PLUS-certified products have been certified by the Indonesian Halal certification authority as before.

Growing global interest in addressing climate change issues has increased demand for biomass products. In addition, Halal certification is required in an expanding number of fields and products in regions with large Muslim populations. Nippon Shokubai Group will respond to these demands not only within Indonesia and Southeast Asia, but also on a global scale by manufacturing and selling Halal-certified and biomass-derived products at NSI. Aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, we will implement the transformation outlined in the Group's long-term vision and mid-term management plan and contribute to increasing customer value and realizing a sustainable society.

*ISCC PLUS certification is a third-party certification program developed by International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system GmbH based in Germany to manage and guarantee sustainable raw materials and products such as biomass and recycled materials in the supply chain.

Nippon Shokubai Group commits and declares its compliance with the ISCC PLUS requirements in accordance with the latest ISCC regulations.

Acrylic acid

Acrylates: Ethyl Acrylate, Butyl Acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Superabsorbent Polymers: AQUALICTM CA

Established August 1996 Location Cilegon, Banten Province, Republic of Indonesia (head office and plant) Representative Shinichiro Yoshimoto Description of business Manufacture and sale of acrylic acid, acrylates, and superabsorbent polymers Capital 120 million USD (paid-in capital) 99.9% contributed by Nippon Shokubai Number of employees 448 (As of the end of March 2024) Website https://shokubai.co.id/

