NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (4114) Financial Results
For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
- This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 [IFRS]
(Three Months Ended June 30, 2023)
August 7, 2023
Company name:
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
Listing: TSE (Prime Market)
Code number:
4114
URL: https://www.shokubai.co.jp/
Representative:
Kazuhiro Noda, President and Representative Member of the Board
Contact for inquiries: Tomotaka Nishikawa, General Manager of Corporate
Communications Dept.
Phone: +81-3-3506-7605
Scheduled quarterly report filing date:
August 9, 2023
Scheduled date of dividend payment:
-
Supplementary quarterly materials prepared:
None
Quarterly results information meeting held:
None
(Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (hereafter
FY2023) (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-over-year changes)
Profit
Total
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
attributable
to
comprehensive
owners of parent
income
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Three months
ended
97,362
(12.7)
6,721
(25.5)
7,019
(36.9)
5,260
(32.8)
4,575
(39.7)
15,304
(4.6)
Jun. 30, 2023
Three months
ended
111,505
29.6
9,026
35.6
11,122
37.1
7,822
34.0
7,591
34.5
16,035
151.2
Jun. 30, 2022
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
116.37
116.35
Jun. 30, 2023
Three months ended
190.37
-
Jun. 30, 2022
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity
attributable
Rate of equity
Equity attributable
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of Jun. 30, 2023
535,732
381,333
373,190
69.7
9,491.81
As of Mar. 31, 2023
523,319
369,998
362,231
69.2
9,213.91
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY 2022
-
90.00
-
90.00
180.00
FY 2023
-
FY 2023
(forecast)
90.00
-
90.00
180.00
Note: Revisions to the dividends
forecast since the latest announcement: None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate rate of changes year-over-year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
First half
190,000
(13.5)
10,000
(42.3)
10,500
(48.1)
7,000
(50.2)
178.05
(cumulative)
Full year
420,000
0.1
18,000
(23.5)
20,000
(23.6)
14,500
(25.2)
368.80
Note: Revisions
to the financial forecasts since the latest announcement: Yes
- Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries that affect the scope of consolidation): None
- Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates
- Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
- Other changes in accounting policies: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
- Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Jun. 30, 2023:
40,800,000
shares
Mar. 31, 2023:
40,800,000
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
Jun. 30, 2023:
1,482,894
shares
Mar. 31, 2023:
1,486,460
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended
39,314,489
shares
Three months ended
39,874,686
shares
Jun. 30, 2023:
Jun. 30, 2022:
Note: The numbers of treasury shares at the end of the periods include shares of the Company held by the trust account set up after the introduction of a Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan for the Company's Members of the Board and Executive Officers (44,824 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 48,600 shares as of March 31, 2023). Shares of the Company held by the trust account are included in the treasury shares to be deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period.
- Indication regarding execution of audit procedures
This quarterly financial results report is outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Appropriate use of business forecasts and other special items
In this document, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements.
2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes
(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unit: Millions of yen)
FY2022
1Q-FY2023
As of Mar. 31, 2023
As of Jun. 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
39,035
38,938
Trade receivables
98,571
99,390
Inventories
86,056
87,940
Other financial assets
14,151
15,578
Other current assets
6,239
7,036
Total current assets
244,053
248,883
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
189,520
194,044
Intangible assets
8,358
8,621
Investments accounted for using equity method
27,088
25,835
Other financial assets
40,195
43,902
Retirement benefit asset
9,129
9,154
Deferred tax assets
3,404
3,706
Other non-current assets
1,573
1,588
Total non-current assets
279,266
286,849
Total assets
523,319
535,732
1
(Unit: Millions of yen)
FY2022
1Q-FY2023
As of Mar. 31, 2023
As of Jun. 30, 2023
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
53,138
55,010
Borrowings
23,044
20,543
Other financial liabilities
9,539
10,890
Income taxes payable
3,970
1,920
Provisions
6,672
8,078
Other current liabilities
5,278
5,170
Total current liabilities
101,641
101,610
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
27,867
27,326
Other financial liabilities
5,961
5,944
Retirement benefit liability
8,941
9,056
Provisions
2,582
2,815
Deferred tax liabilities
6,330
7,647
Total non-current liabilities
51,681
52,788
Total liabilities
153,321
154,399
Equity
Share capital
25,038
25,038
Capital surplus
22,520
22,513
Treasury shares
(9,298)
(9,276)
Retained earnings
301,940
302,983
Other components of equity
22,030
31,931
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
362,231
373,190
Non-controlling interests
7,767
8,142
Total equity
369,998
381,333
Total liabilities and equity
523,319
535,732
2
- Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
Three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023
(Unit: Millions of yen)
1Q-FY 2022
1Q-FY 2023
Apr. 1, 2022 to Jun. 30, 2022
Apr. 1, 2023 to Jun. 30, 2023
Revenue
111,505
97,362
Cost of sales
88,372
79,964
Gross profit
23,133
17,398
Selling, general and administrative expenses
14,373
12,289
Other operating income
624
1,791
Other operating expenses
357
178
Operating profit
9,026
6,721
Finance income
946
1,075
Finance costs
84
392
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted
1,235
(385)
for using equity method
Profit before tax
11,122
7,019
Income tax expense
3,300
1,759
Profit
7,822
5,260
Profit attributable to
Owners of parent
7,591
4,575
Non-controlling interests
231
685
Profit
7,822
5,260
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
190.37
116.37
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
116.35
3
