1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (hereafter

(Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen)

Kazuhiro Noda, President and Representative Member of the Board

For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 [IFRS]

2. Dividends

Dividends per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY 2022 - 90.00 - 90.00 180.00 FY 2023 - FY 2023 (forecast) 90.00 - 90.00 180.00 Note: Revisions to the dividends forecast since the latest announcement: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate rate of changes year-over-year)

Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen First half 190,000 (13.5) 10,000 (42.3) 10,500 (48.1) 7,000 (50.2) 178.05 (cumulative) Full year 420,000 0.1 18,000 (23.5) 20,000 (23.6) 14,500 (25.2) 368.80 Note: Revisions to the financial forecasts since the latest announcement: Yes

Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries that affect the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None Other changes in accounting policies: None Changes in accounting estimates: None

Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

Jun. 30, 2023: 40,800,000 shares Mar. 31, 2023: 40,800,000 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period Jun. 30, 2023: 1,482,894 shares Mar. 31, 2023: 1,486,460 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Three months ended 39,314,489 shares Three months ended 39,874,686 shares Jun. 30, 2023: Jun. 30, 2022:

Note: The numbers of treasury shares at the end of the periods include shares of the Company held by the trust account set up after the introduction of a Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan for the Company's Members of the Board and Executive Officers (44,824 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 48,600 shares as of March 31, 2023). Shares of the Company held by the trust account are included in the treasury shares to be deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period.

Indication regarding execution of audit procedures

This quarterly financial results report is outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Appropriate use of business forecasts and other special items

In this document, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements.