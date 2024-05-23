This Convocation Notice is a translation of the Japanese language original "Teiji Kabunushisoukai Shoushugotsuchi," and is provided in English for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy, the Japanese language original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Securities Code: 4114 (Date of Dispatch: May 30, 2024) (Starting Date of Measures for Electronic Provision: May 23, 2024) To Our Shareholders Kazuhiro Noda Member of the Board, President NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. 4-1-1 Koraibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka Convocation Notice of the 112th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be holding the 112th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will be held as described below, and you are cordially invited to attend the meeting. In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has provided information contained in the "Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders," etc. electronically (matters to be provided electronically), and posted such information on each of the following websites on the Internet. Please access any of them to check the information. The Company website https://www.shokubai.co.jp/ja/ir/stock/shareholder/ (in Japanese) Website of materials for General Meeting of Shareholders https://d.sokai.jp/4114/teiji/ (in Japanese) Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese) (Access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website by using the internet address shown above, enter "NIPPON SHOKUBAI" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "4114" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].") If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the "Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights at https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese), or indicate your intention to vote "for" or "against" each agenda item by returning the Voting Rights Exercise Form, by 5:00 p.m. on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday). 1

Date/Time: June 20, 2024 (Thursday) 10:00 a.m. (reception starts: 9:00 a.m.) Venue: Osaka Asahi Seimei Kaikan Building 8F, 4-2-16 Koraibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka (Asahi Seimei Hall) Meeting Agenda: [Matters to be Reported] Business report, consolidated financial statements, and financial statements for the 112th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Report on results of the audits conducted by the accounting auditor and the board of corporate auditors with respect to the consolidated financial statements for the 112th Term [Matters to be Resolved] 1st Agenda item: Appropriation of Retained Earnings 2nd Agenda item: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board 3rd Agenda item: Election of Two (2) Statutory Corporate Auditors If you attend the meeting in person, please present the Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the meeting.

There will be no distribution of souvenirs and no shareholders reception. We appreciate your understanding in advance.

Among the matters to be provided electronically, the following items are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of the document in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The Statutory Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following matters:

"Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements "Nonconsolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Nonconsolidated Financial Statements" of the Nonconsolidated Financial Statements

If it becomes necessary to make an amendment to the matters to be provided electronically, the Company will post the matters before and after the amendment on each of the websites that provide the matters electronically.

We have sent summary materials, excerpts from the "Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and the "Business Report," to shareholders who have not requested delivery of documents with the aim of reducing the use of paper resources while also providing the necessary information for them to exercise their voting rights. We are expected to send such summary materials to those shareholders for the next General Meeting of Shareholders and thereafter. Shareholders who wish to receive matters to be provided electronically (excluding matters not stated on delivered documents) in paper-based format are requested to complete the procedures for requesting delivery of documents by the Company's record date.

Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Agenda and Reference Matters: Agenda Item No. 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings The Company distributes dividends under a basic policy of aiming to improve medium- to long-term dividend levels in line with projected trends in consolidated earnings, while at the same time taking an overall view to expand the business and strengthen the corporate structure, and in consideration of the dividend payout ratio. Meanwhile, to maintain competitiveness and continue growth into the future, aggressive capital investment, strategic investment, and R&D investment are essential. The Company will therefore allocate profits by taking into consideration a balance between dividends and internal reserves. During the period of the Mid-term Management Plan "TechnoAmenity for the future-I" formulated in March 2022, the Company aims to achieve a shareholder return with a dividend payout ratio of 40%, while securing sufficient financial resources for investment in growth and maintaining competitiveness, and pursuing capital efficiency at the same time. Under the above basic policy, in consideration of the business environment, earnings, and future business development, the Company proposes the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year 2023 stated below. Together with the interim dividend of 90 yen per share paid, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (the "current fiscal year") will be 180 yen per share, the same amount as the previous year, which was a record high. (Note) The Company carried out a four-for-one stock split effective from April 1, 2024. We will pay the year-end dividend based on the number of shares held prior to the stock split, since the dividend record date is March 31, 2024. Type of Dividend: Cash Dividend Payment and Total Amount:

90.00 yen per share of common stock of the Company Total amount of dividends: 3,479,462,100 yen (3) Effective Date of Distribution of Retained Earnings: June 21, 2024 (Notes) 1. The Company has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since the 107th Term, and the consolidated dividend payout ratio for the 106th Term and earlier terms is in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan (JGAAP). 2. No dividend payout ratio is presented for the 109th Term because a loss was recorded. 3

Agenda Item No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board As the terms of office of all eight (8) Members of the Board will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, we are submitting the following eight (8) candidates for election as Members of the Board. The candidates for Member of the Board are as follows: No. Name Positions Responsibilities Attendance at the Board meetings Attribute Kazuhiro Noda Member of the 1 Board ― 15/15 Reelection President & CEO Member of the Administration, HR, Finance, 2 Kuniaki Takagi Board Accounting, 15/15 Reelection Managing General Affairs & HR Division Executive Officer Member of the Business Sector, Purchasing & Masahiro Logistics, Business Planning, Board 3 Director of Basic Materials Business 15/15 Reelection Watanabe Managing Division, Executive Officer Battery Business Solutions Division Innovation & Business Development, Corporate Research Division, Member of the GX Research & Development Division, Health & Medical Business Division, 4 Yasutaka Sumida Board Cosmetics Business Division, 15/15 Reelection Managing R&D Management Dept., Executive Officer Water & Environment Solutions Business Dept., Printing Materials Business Dept. Production & Technology, Member of the DX Promotion Division, Yukihiro Production Division, 5 Board Engineering Division, 11/11 Reelection Matsumoto Managing IONEL Technology Dept., Executive Officer IONEL Domestic Location Preparation Dept., 6 Tetsuo Setoguchi Member of the ― 15/15 Board (Outside) Reelection Outside Independent 7 Miyuki Sakurai Member of the ― 15/15 Board (Outside) Reelection Outside Independent 8 Akiko Ikeda ― ― ― New election Outside Independent Reelection Candidate for reelection New election Candidate for new election Outside Candidate for Outside Member of the Board Independent Candidate for Independent Officer 4

No. Name Profile Number of (Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important Shares of the (Date of birth) positions concurrently held at other companies) Company Owned Kazuhiro Noda Apr. 1986 Joined the Company (Jan. 21, 1963) Apr. 2005 General Manager of Superabsorbents Sales Reelection Department Apr. 2011 General Manager of Corporate Planning Division Attendance at the Apr. 2015 Deputy Director of Corporate Planning Division Board meetings and General Manager of Group Management and during the current Project Planning Department fiscal year: Apr. 2017 Director of Superabsorbents Business Division 15/15 meetings June 2018 Executive Officer Number of years in 1 June 2020 Member of the Board, Managing Executive 14,400 shares office at the conclusion of this Officer Director of Corporate Planning Division General Meeting of June 2022 Member of the Board, President & CEO (current) Shareholders 4 years Mr. Kazuhiro Noda has been serving as Member of the Board and President to play key roles in the Company's management, including the execution of Mid-term Management Plans. The Company believes that he will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to continue as a Member of the Board. Kuniaki Takagi Apr. 1987 Joined Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (May 19, 1963) Apr. 2019 Joined the Company as an entrusted worker Reelection May 2019 Director of General Affairs & HR Division Attendance at the June 2019 Executive Officer June 2020 Member of the Board and Managing Executive Board meetings Officer (current) during the current (Current responsibility in the Company) fiscal year: 15/15 meetings Administration, HR, Finance, Accounting Number of years in General Affairs & HR Division office at the 2 conclusion of this 11,600 shares General Meeting of Shareholders 4 years Mr. Kuniaki Takagi has been mostly engaging in planning, administration, and finance divisions and overseas services for a long time and has achievements in strengthening the corporate governance system and executing management strategies from a global perspective. In addition, he has been serving as Executive Officer in charge of Administration, HR, Finance, and Accounting to play a central role in the formulation and introduction of a new human resource system to promote efforts to reform the organization. The Company believes that he will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to continue as a Member of the Board. 5

No. Name Profile Number of (Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important Shares of the (Date of birth) positions concurrently held at other companies) Company Owned Masahiro Apr. 1984 Joined the Company Watanabe Apr. 2009 General Manager of Raw Materials Purchasing (Dec. 6, 1960) Department Reelection Apr. 2013 General Manager of Performance Polymers Sales & Marketing Department Attendance at the Apr. 2016 Director of Purchasing & Logistics Division Board meetings June 2018 Executive Officer during the current President and Representative Director of Nisshoku fiscal year: Butsuryu Co., Ltd. 15/15 meetings June 2021 Member of the Board and Managing Executive Number of years in Officer (current) 3 office at the (Current responsibilities in the Company) 8,400 shares conclusion of this Business Sector, Purchasing & Logistics, Business Planning General Meeting of Director of Basic Materials Business Division Shareholders Battery Business Solutions Division 3 years Mr. Masahiro Watanabe has been engaging in purchasing & logistics divisions and sales & marketing divisions for a long time and has achievements in formulation and execution of purchasing and logistics strategies and strengthening the sales foundation, etc. In addition, he has been serving as Executive Officer in charge of Business Sector, Purchasing & Logistics, Business Planning to expand the Solutions business and to strengthen the Materials business. The Company believes that he will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to continue as a Member of the Board. 6

No. Name Profile Number of (Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important Shares of the (Date of birth) positions concurrently held at other companies) Company Owned Yasutaka Apr. 1991 Joined the Company Sumida Apr. 2017 General Manager of Research Center (Oct. 4, 1963) Apr. 2020 Director of Innovation & Business Development Reelection Division Attendance at the June 2020 Executive Officer June 2021 Member of the Board and Managing Executive Board meetings Officer (current) during the current (Current responsibility in the Company) fiscal year: 15/15 meetings Innovation & Business Development Corporate Research Division Number of years in GX Research & Development Division 4 office at the Health & Medical Business Division 9,968 shares conclusion of this Cosmetics Business Division General Meeting of R&D Management Department Shareholders Water & Environment Solutions Business Department 3 years Printing Materials Business Department Mr. Yasutaka Sumida has been engaging in research and development divisions for a long time and has achievements in strengthening the research and development capabilities and promoting open innovation, etc. In addition, he has been serving as Executive Officer in charge of Innovation & Business Development to accelerate the creation of new businesses and products and spearhead research and development toward the achievement of carbon neutrality. The Company believes that he will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to continue as a Member of the Board. 7

No. Name Profile Number of (Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important Shares of the (Date of birth) positions concurrently held at other companies) Company Owned Apr. 1988 Joined the Company Jul. 2004 Vice President of Singapore Acrylic PTE LTD Vice President of SINGAPORE GLACIAL Yukihiro ACLYRIC PTE. LTD. (at present, NIPPON SHOKUBAI (ASIA) PTE. LTD.) Matsumoto Apr. 2009 General Manager of Technology Department of (Jan. 24, 1964) Himeji Plant Reelection Apr. 2014 Director of Production Division Attendance at the Apr. 2016 Director of Corporate Planning Division Board meetings June 2016 Member of the Board, Executive Officer during the current June 2020 Managing Executive Officer fiscal year: Plant Manager of Himeji Plant 11/11 meetings June 2022 Director of Production Division Number of years in June 2023 Member of the Board and Managing Executive office at the Officer (current) 5 conclusion of this 18,000 shares (Current responsibility in the Company) General Meeting of Shareholders Production & Technology 1 year DX Promotion Division Production Division Engineering Division IONEL Technology Department IONEL Domestic Location Preparation Department Mr. Yukihiro Matsumoto has been engaging in production and technology divisions and overseas services for a long time and has achievements in launching manufacturing sites in Japan and overseas and promoting responsible care, etc. In addition, he has been serving as Executive Officer of Production & Technology to promote efforts to improve productivity through the introduction of highly efficient production technology in the acrylic business and other measures to strengthen the global production and supply system. The Company believes that he will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to continue as a Member of the Board. 8

No. Name Profile Number of (Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important Shares of the (Date of birth) positions concurrently held at other companies) Company Owned Tetsuo Apr. 1981 Joined Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. Setoguchi Apr. 2015 Representative Director Executive Vice President (Feb. 17, 1957) of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. Reelection Apr. 2018 Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. Outside Member of June 2018 Outside Member of the Board at the Company (current) the Board Advisor to Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (current) Independent Officer Apr. 2020 Chairman and Director of OSAKA GAS URBAN DEVELOPMENT Co., Ltd. Attendance at the June 2021 Outside Auditor of YOMIURI TELECASTING Board meetings CORPORATION (current) during the current Apr. 2022 Chairman and Director of OGIS-RI Co., Ltd. fiscal year: (current) 15/15 meetings 6 - Number of years in office at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders 6 years The Company requests the reelection of Mr. Tetsuo Setoguchi for him to serve as an Outside Member of the Board in the expectation that he will offer valuable opinions and proposals that would benefit the Company's management and provide supervision from an independent position based on his experience in corporate management in the manufacturing industry and at a company with high public utility properties, in addition to his past achievements as an Outside Member of the Board of the Company. 9