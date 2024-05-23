This Convocation Notice is a translation of the Japanese language original "Teiji Kabunushisoukai Shoushugotsuchi," and is provided in English for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy, the Japanese language original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities Code: 4114 (Date of Dispatch: May 30, 2024)

(Starting Date of Measures for Electronic Provision: May 23, 2024)

To Our Shareholders

Kazuhiro Noda

Member of the Board, President

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

4-1-1 Koraibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Convocation Notice of the 112th Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be holding the 112th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will be held as described below, and you are cordially invited to attend the meeting.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has provided information contained in the "Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders," etc. electronically (matters to be provided electronically), and posted such information on each of the following websites on the Internet. Please access any of them to check the information.

The Company website https://www.shokubai.co.jp/ja/ir/stock/shareholder/ (in Japanese)

Website of materials for General Meeting of Shareholders https://d.sokai.jp/4114/teiji/ (in Japanese)

Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website by using the internet address shown above, enter "NIPPON SHOKUBAI" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "4114" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the "Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights at https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese), or indicate your intention to vote "for" or "against" each agenda item by returning the Voting Rights Exercise Form, by 5:00 p.m. on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday).

  1. Date/Time: June 20, 2024 (Thursday) 10:00 a.m. (reception starts: 9:00 a.m.)
  2. Venue:Osaka Asahi Seimei Kaikan Building 8F, 4-2-16 Koraibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka (Asahi Seimei Hall)
  3. Meeting Agenda: [Matters to be Reported]
    1. Business report, consolidated financial statements, and financial statements for the 112th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
    2. Report on results of the audits conducted by the accounting auditor and the board of corporate auditors with respect to the consolidated financial statements for the 112th Term

[Matters to be Resolved]

1st Agenda item: Appropriation of Retained Earnings

2nd Agenda item: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board

3rd Agenda item: Election of Two (2) Statutory Corporate Auditors

  • If you attend the meeting in person, please present the Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the meeting.
  • There will be no distribution of souvenirs and no shareholders reception. We appreciate your understanding in advance.
  • Among the matters to be provided electronically, the following items are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of the document in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The Statutory Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following matters:
    • "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements
    • "Nonconsolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Nonconsolidated Financial Statements" of the Nonconsolidated Financial Statements
  • If it becomes necessary to make an amendment to the matters to be provided electronically, the Company will post the matters before and after the amendment on each of the websites that provide the matters electronically.
  • We have sent summary materials, excerpts from the "Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and the "Business Report," to shareholders who have not requested delivery of documents with the aim of reducing the use of paper resources while also providing the necessary information for them to exercise their voting rights. We are expected to send such summary materials to those shareholders for the next General Meeting of Shareholders and thereafter. Shareholders who wish to receive matters to be provided electronically (excluding matters not stated on delivered documents) in paper-based format are requested to complete the procedures for requesting delivery of documents by the Company's record date.
    [Inquiries on the electronic provision system and requests for document delivery] Dedicated dial for the electronic provision systems, Securities Transfer Agency Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
    0120-696-505 (Business hours: From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays)

Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Agenda and Reference Matters:

Agenda Item No. 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings

The Company distributes dividends under a basic policy of aiming to improve medium- to long-term dividend levels in line with projected trends in consolidated earnings, while at the same time taking an overall view to expand the business and strengthen the corporate structure, and in consideration of the dividend payout ratio.

Meanwhile, to maintain competitiveness and continue growth into the future, aggressive capital investment, strategic investment, and R&D investment are essential. The Company will therefore allocate profits by taking into consideration a balance between dividends and internal reserves.

During the period of the Mid-term Management Plan "TechnoAmenity for the future-I" formulated in March 2022, the Company aims to achieve a shareholder return with a dividend payout ratio of 40%, while securing sufficient financial resources for investment in growth and maintaining competitiveness, and pursuing capital efficiency at the same time.

Under the above basic policy, in consideration of the business environment, earnings, and future business development, the Company proposes the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year 2023 stated below. Together with the interim dividend of 90 yen per share paid, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (the "current fiscal year") will be 180 yen per share, the same amount as the previous year, which was a record high.

(Note) The Company carried out a four-for-one stock split effective from April 1, 2024. We will pay the year-end dividend based on the number of shares held prior to the stock split, since the dividend record date is March 31, 2024.

  1. Type of Dividend: Cash
  2. Dividend Payment and Total Amount:
    90.00 yen per share of common stock of the Company Total amount of dividends: 3,479,462,100 yen

(3) Effective Date of Distribution of Retained Earnings:

June 21, 2024

(Notes) 1. The Company has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since the 107th Term, and the consolidated dividend payout ratio for the 106th Term and earlier terms is in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan (JGAAP).

2. No dividend payout ratio is presented for the 109th Term because a loss was recorded.

Agenda Item No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board

As the terms of office of all eight (8) Members of the Board will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, we are submitting the following eight (8) candidates for election as Members of the Board.

The candidates for Member of the Board are as follows:

No.

Name

Positions

Responsibilities

Attendance

at the Board

meetings

Attribute

Kazuhiro Noda

Member of the

1

Board

15/15

Reelection

President & CEO

Member of the

Administration, HR, Finance,

2

Kuniaki Takagi

Board

Accounting,

15/15

Reelection

Managing

General Affairs & HR Division

Executive Officer

Member of the

Business Sector, Purchasing &

Masahiro

Logistics, Business Planning,

Board

3

Director of Basic Materials Business

15/15

Reelection

Watanabe

Managing

Division,

Executive Officer

Battery Business Solutions Division

Innovation & Business Development,

Corporate Research Division,

Member of the

GX Research & Development Division,

Health & Medical Business Division,

4

Yasutaka Sumida

Board

Cosmetics Business Division,

15/15

Reelection

Managing

R&D Management Dept.,

Executive Officer

Water & Environment Solutions

Business Dept.,

Printing Materials Business Dept.

Production & Technology,

Member of the

DX Promotion Division,

Yukihiro

Production Division,

5

Board

Engineering Division,

11/11

Reelection

Matsumoto

Managing

IONEL Technology Dept.,

Executive Officer

IONEL Domestic Location Preparation

Dept.,

6

Tetsuo Setoguchi

Member of the

15/15

Board (Outside)

Reelection

Outside

Independent

7

Miyuki Sakurai

Member of the

15/15

Board (Outside)

Reelection

Outside

Independent

8

Akiko Ikeda

New

election

Outside

Independent

Reelection

Candidate for reelection

New

election

Candidate for new election

Outside

Candidate for Outside Member of the Board

Independent

Candidate for Independent Officer

No.

Name

Profile

Number of

(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important

Shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions concurrently held at other companies)

Company Owned

Kazuhiro Noda

Apr. 1986

Joined the Company

(Jan. 21, 1963)

Apr. 2005

General Manager of Superabsorbents Sales

Reelection

Department

Apr. 2011

General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

Attendance at the

Apr. 2015

Deputy Director of Corporate Planning Division

Board meetings

and General Manager of Group Management and

during the current

Project Planning Department

fiscal year:

Apr. 2017

Director of Superabsorbents Business Division

15/15 meetings

June 2018

Executive Officer

Number of years in

1

June 2020

Member of the Board, Managing Executive

14,400 shares

office at the

conclusion of this

Officer

Director of Corporate Planning Division

General Meeting of

June 2022

Member of the Board, President & CEO (current)

Shareholders

4 years

Mr. Kazuhiro Noda has been serving as Member of the Board and President to play

key roles in the Company's management, including the execution of Mid-term

Management Plans. The Company believes that he will appropriately make

decisions on the Company's management and provide supervision based on his

achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to continue as a Member of the

Board.

Kuniaki Takagi

Apr. 1987

Joined Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

(May 19, 1963)

Apr. 2019

Joined the Company as an entrusted worker

Reelection

May 2019

Director of General Affairs & HR Division

Attendance at the

June 2019

Executive Officer

June 2020

Member of the Board and Managing Executive

Board meetings

Officer (current)

during the current

(Current responsibility in the Company)

fiscal year:

15/15 meetings

Administration, HR, Finance, Accounting

Number of years in

General Affairs & HR Division

office at the

2

conclusion of this

11,600 shares

General Meeting of

Shareholders

4 years

Mr. Kuniaki Takagi has been mostly engaging in planning, administration, and

finance divisions and overseas services for a long time and has achievements in

strengthening the corporate governance system and executing management

strategies from a global perspective. In addition, he has been serving as Executive

Officer in charge of Administration, HR, Finance, and Accounting to play a central

role in the formulation and introduction of a new human resource system to

promote efforts to reform the organization. The Company believes that he will

appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide

supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to

continue as a Member of the Board.

No.

Name

Profile

Number of

(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important

Shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions concurrently held at other companies)

Company Owned

Masahiro

Apr. 1984

Joined the Company

Watanabe

Apr. 2009

General Manager of Raw Materials Purchasing

(Dec. 6, 1960)

Department

Reelection

Apr. 2013

General Manager of Performance Polymers Sales

& Marketing Department

Attendance at the

Apr. 2016

Director of Purchasing & Logistics Division

Board meetings

June 2018

Executive Officer

during the current

President and Representative Director of Nisshoku

fiscal year:

Butsuryu Co., Ltd.

15/15 meetings

June 2021

Member of the Board and Managing Executive

Number of years in

Officer (current)

3

office at the

(Current responsibilities in the Company)

8,400 shares

conclusion of this

Business Sector, Purchasing & Logistics, Business Planning

General Meeting of

Director of Basic Materials Business Division

Shareholders

Battery Business Solutions Division

3 years

Mr. Masahiro Watanabe has been engaging in purchasing & logistics divisions and

sales & marketing divisions for a long time and has achievements in formulation

and execution of purchasing and logistics strategies and strengthening the sales

foundation, etc. In addition, he has been serving as Executive Officer in charge of

Business Sector, Purchasing & Logistics, Business Planning to expand the Solutions

business and to strengthen the Materials business. The Company believes that he

will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide

supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to

continue as a Member of the Board.

No.

Name

Profile

Number of

(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important

Shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions concurrently held at other companies)

Company Owned

Yasutaka

Apr. 1991

Joined the Company

Sumida

Apr. 2017

General Manager of Research Center

(Oct. 4, 1963)

Apr. 2020

Director of Innovation & Business Development

Reelection

Division

Attendance at the

June 2020

Executive Officer

June 2021

Member of the Board and Managing Executive

Board meetings

Officer (current)

during the current

(Current responsibility in the Company)

fiscal year:

15/15 meetings

Innovation & Business Development

Corporate Research Division

Number of years in

GX Research & Development Division

4

office at the

Health & Medical Business Division

9,968 shares

conclusion of this

Cosmetics Business Division

General Meeting of

R&D Management Department

Shareholders

Water & Environment Solutions Business Department

3 years

Printing Materials Business Department

Mr. Yasutaka Sumida has been engaging in research and development divisions for

a long time and has achievements in strengthening the research and development

capabilities and promoting open innovation, etc. In addition, he has been serving as

Executive Officer in charge of Innovation & Business Development to accelerate

the creation of new businesses and products and spearhead research and

development toward the achievement of carbon neutrality. The Company believes

that he will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and

provide supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him

to continue as a Member of the Board.

No.

Name

Profile

Number of

(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important

Shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions concurrently held at other companies)

Company Owned

Apr. 1988

Joined the Company

Jul. 2004

Vice President of Singapore Acrylic PTE LTD

Vice President of SINGAPORE GLACIAL

Yukihiro

ACLYRIC PTE. LTD. (at present, NIPPON

SHOKUBAI (ASIA) PTE. LTD.)

Matsumoto

Apr. 2009

General Manager of Technology Department of

(Jan. 24, 1964)

Himeji Plant

Reelection

Apr. 2014

Director of Production Division

Attendance at the

Apr. 2016

Director of Corporate Planning Division

Board meetings

June 2016

Member of the Board, Executive Officer

during the current

June 2020

Managing Executive Officer

fiscal year:

Plant Manager of Himeji Plant

11/11 meetings

June 2022

Director of Production Division

Number of years in

June 2023 Member of the Board and Managing Executive

office at the

Officer (current)

5

conclusion of this

18,000 shares

(Current responsibility in the Company)

General Meeting of

Shareholders

Production & Technology

1 year

DX Promotion Division

Production Division

Engineering Division

IONEL Technology Department

IONEL Domestic Location Preparation Department

Mr. Yukihiro Matsumoto has been engaging in production and technology divisions and overseas services for a long time and has achievements in launching manufacturing sites in Japan and overseas and promoting responsible care, etc. In addition, he has been serving as Executive Officer of Production & Technology to promote efforts to improve productivity through the introduction of highly efficient production technology in the acrylic business and other measures to strengthen the global production and supply system. The Company believes that he will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to continue as a Member of the Board.

No.

Name

Profile

Number of

(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important

Shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions concurrently held at other companies)

Company Owned

Tetsuo

Apr. 1981

Joined Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

Setoguchi

Apr. 2015

Representative Director Executive Vice President

(Feb. 17, 1957)

of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

Reelection

Apr. 2018

Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

Outside Member of

June 2018

Outside Member of the Board at the Company

(current)

the Board

Advisor to Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (current)

Independent Officer

Apr. 2020

Chairman and Director of OSAKA GAS URBAN

DEVELOPMENT Co., Ltd.

Attendance at the

June 2021

Outside Auditor of YOMIURI TELECASTING

Board meetings

CORPORATION (current)

during the current

Apr. 2022

Chairman and Director of OGIS-RI Co., Ltd.

fiscal year:

(current)

15/15 meetings

6

-

Number of years in

office at the

conclusion of this

General Meeting of

Shareholders

6 years

The Company requests the reelection of Mr. Tetsuo Setoguchi for him to serve as an Outside Member of the Board in the expectation that he will offer valuable opinions and proposals that would benefit the Company's management and provide supervision from an independent position based on his experience in corporate management in the manufacturing industry and at a company with high public utility properties, in addition to his past achievements as an Outside Member of the Board of the Company.

No.

Name

Profile

Number of

(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important

Shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions concurrently held at other companies)

Company Owned

Miyuki Sakurai

Apr. 1992

Registered as attorney-at-law

(Dec. 15, 1964)

Joined Nishimura Law and Accounting Office

Reelection

May 2003

Partner of Hanamizuki Law Office (current)

Outside Member of

Mar. 2015

Auditor of Nissay Life Foundation (current)

the Board

Apr. 2016

Auditor of Osaka University (current)

Independent Officer

June 2017

External Director of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd.

Attendance at the

(current)

June 2020

Outside Member of the Board at the Company

Board meetings

during the current

(current)

fiscal year:

June 2022

Outside Auditor of MBS MEDIA HOLDINGS,

15/15 meetings

INC. (current)

7

Number of years in

-

office at the

conclusion of this

General Meeting of

Shareholders

4 years

The Company requests the reelection of Ms. Miyuki Sakurai for her to serve as an Outside Member of the Board in the expectation that she will offer valuable opinions and proposals that would benefit the Company's management and provide supervision from an independent position based on her highly professional expertise and a wealth of experience as attorney-at-law and achievements as External Director of other companies, in addition to her past achievements as an Outside Member of the Board of the Company. Although she has never been involved in corporate management in any way other than as an outside officer, for the reasons stated above, we believe that she will be able to appropriately perform her duties as an Outside Member of the Board of the Company.

