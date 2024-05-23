This Convocation Notice is a translation of the Japanese language original "Teiji Kabunushisoukai Shoushugotsuchi," and is provided in English for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy, the Japanese language original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities Code: 4114 (Date of Dispatch: May 30, 2024)
(Starting Date of Measures for Electronic Provision: May 23, 2024)
To Our Shareholders
Kazuhiro Noda
Member of the Board, President
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
4-1-1 Koraibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka
Convocation Notice of the 112th Ordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be holding the 112th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will be held as described below, and you are cordially invited to attend the meeting.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has provided information contained in the "Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders," etc. electronically (matters to be provided electronically), and posted such information on each of the following websites on the Internet. Please access any of them to check the information.
The Company website https://www.shokubai.co.jp/ja/ir/stock/shareholder/ (in Japanese)
Website of materials for General Meeting of Shareholders https://d.sokai.jp/4114/teiji/ (in Japanese)
Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website by using the internet address shown above, enter "NIPPON SHOKUBAI" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "4114" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the "Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights at https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese), or indicate your intention to vote "for" or "against" each agenda item by returning the Voting Rights Exercise Form, by 5:00 p.m. on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday).
1
- Date/Time: June 20, 2024 (Thursday) 10:00 a.m. (reception starts: 9:00 a.m.)
- Venue:Osaka Asahi Seimei Kaikan Building 8F, 4-2-16 Koraibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka (Asahi Seimei Hall)
- Meeting Agenda: [Matters to be Reported]
- Business report, consolidated financial statements, and financial statements for the 112th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Report on results of the audits conducted by the accounting auditor and the board of corporate auditors with respect to the consolidated financial statements for the 112th Term
[Matters to be Resolved]
1st Agenda item: Appropriation of Retained Earnings
2nd Agenda item: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board
3rd Agenda item: Election of Two (2) Statutory Corporate Auditors
- If you attend the meeting in person, please present the Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the meeting.
- There will be no distribution of souvenirs and no shareholders reception. We appreciate your understanding in advance.
- Among the matters to be provided electronically, the following items are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of the document in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The Statutory Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following matters:
- "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Nonconsolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Nonconsolidated Financial Statements" of the Nonconsolidated Financial Statements
- If it becomes necessary to make an amendment to the matters to be provided electronically, the Company will post the matters before and after the amendment on each of the websites that provide the matters electronically.
-
We have sent summary materials, excerpts from the "Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and the "Business Report," to shareholders who have not requested delivery of documents with the aim of reducing the use of paper resources while also providing the necessary information for them to exercise their voting rights. We are expected to send such summary materials to those shareholders for the next General Meeting of Shareholders and thereafter. Shareholders who wish to receive matters to be provided electronically (excluding matters not stated on delivered documents) in paper-based format are requested to complete the procedures for requesting delivery of documents by the Company's record date.
[Inquiries on the electronic provision system and requests for document delivery] Dedicated dial for the electronic provision systems, Securities Transfer Agency Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
0120-696-505 (Business hours: From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays)
2
Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Agenda and Reference Matters:
Agenda Item No. 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings
The Company distributes dividends under a basic policy of aiming to improve medium- to long-term dividend levels in line with projected trends in consolidated earnings, while at the same time taking an overall view to expand the business and strengthen the corporate structure, and in consideration of the dividend payout ratio.
Meanwhile, to maintain competitiveness and continue growth into the future, aggressive capital investment, strategic investment, and R&D investment are essential. The Company will therefore allocate profits by taking into consideration a balance between dividends and internal reserves.
During the period of the Mid-term Management Plan "TechnoAmenity for the future-I" formulated in March 2022, the Company aims to achieve a shareholder return with a dividend payout ratio of 40%, while securing sufficient financial resources for investment in growth and maintaining competitiveness, and pursuing capital efficiency at the same time.
Under the above basic policy, in consideration of the business environment, earnings, and future business development, the Company proposes the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year 2023 stated below. Together with the interim dividend of 90 yen per share paid, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (the "current fiscal year") will be 180 yen per share, the same amount as the previous year, which was a record high.
(Note) The Company carried out a four-for-one stock split effective from April 1, 2024. We will pay the year-end dividend based on the number of shares held prior to the stock split, since the dividend record date is March 31, 2024.
- Type of Dividend: Cash
-
Dividend Payment and Total Amount:
90.00 yen per share of common stock of the Company Total amount of dividends: 3,479,462,100 yen
(3) Effective Date of Distribution of Retained Earnings:
June 21, 2024
(Notes) 1. The Company has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since the 107th Term, and the consolidated dividend payout ratio for the 106th Term and earlier terms is in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan (JGAAP).
2. No dividend payout ratio is presented for the 109th Term because a loss was recorded.
3
Agenda Item No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board
As the terms of office of all eight (8) Members of the Board will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, we are submitting the following eight (8) candidates for election as Members of the Board.
The candidates for Member of the Board are as follows:
No.
Name
Positions
Responsibilities
Attendance
at the Board
meetings
Attribute
Kazuhiro Noda
Member of the
1
Board
―
15/15
Reelection
President & CEO
Member of the
Administration, HR, Finance,
2
Kuniaki Takagi
Board
Accounting,
15/15
Reelection
Managing
General Affairs & HR Division
Executive Officer
Member of the
Business Sector, Purchasing &
Masahiro
Logistics, Business Planning,
Board
3
Director of Basic Materials Business
15/15
Reelection
Watanabe
Managing
Division,
Executive Officer
Battery Business Solutions Division
Innovation & Business Development,
Corporate Research Division,
Member of the
GX Research & Development Division,
Health & Medical Business Division,
4
Yasutaka Sumida
Board
Cosmetics Business Division,
15/15
Reelection
Managing
R&D Management Dept.,
Executive Officer
Water & Environment Solutions
Business Dept.,
Printing Materials Business Dept.
Production & Technology,
Member of the
DX Promotion Division,
Yukihiro
Production Division,
5
Board
Engineering Division,
11/11
Reelection
Matsumoto
Managing
IONEL Technology Dept.,
Executive Officer
IONEL Domestic Location Preparation
Dept.,
6
Tetsuo Setoguchi
Member of the
―
15/15
Board (Outside)
Reelection
Outside
Independent
7
Miyuki Sakurai
Member of the
―
15/15
Board (Outside)
Reelection
Outside
Independent
8
Akiko Ikeda
―
―
―
New
election
Outside
Independent
Reelection
Candidate for reelection
New
election
Candidate for new election
Outside
Candidate for Outside Member of the Board
Independent
Candidate for Independent Officer
4
No.
Name
Profile
Number of
(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important
Shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions concurrently held at other companies)
Company Owned
Kazuhiro Noda
Apr. 1986
Joined the Company
(Jan. 21, 1963)
Apr. 2005
General Manager of Superabsorbents Sales
Reelection
Department
Apr. 2011
General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
Attendance at the
Apr. 2015
Deputy Director of Corporate Planning Division
Board meetings
and General Manager of Group Management and
during the current
Project Planning Department
fiscal year:
Apr. 2017
Director of Superabsorbents Business Division
15/15 meetings
June 2018
Executive Officer
Number of years in
1
June 2020
Member of the Board, Managing Executive
14,400 shares
office at the
conclusion of this
Officer
Director of Corporate Planning Division
General Meeting of
June 2022
Member of the Board, President & CEO (current)
Shareholders
4 years
Mr. Kazuhiro Noda has been serving as Member of the Board and President to play
key roles in the Company's management, including the execution of Mid-term
Management Plans. The Company believes that he will appropriately make
decisions on the Company's management and provide supervision based on his
achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to continue as a Member of the
Board.
Kuniaki Takagi
Apr. 1987
Joined Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
(May 19, 1963)
Apr. 2019
Joined the Company as an entrusted worker
Reelection
May 2019
Director of General Affairs & HR Division
Attendance at the
June 2019
Executive Officer
June 2020
Member of the Board and Managing Executive
Board meetings
Officer (current)
during the current
(Current responsibility in the Company)
fiscal year:
15/15 meetings
Administration, HR, Finance, Accounting
Number of years in
General Affairs & HR Division
office at the
2
conclusion of this
11,600 shares
General Meeting of
Shareholders
4 years
Mr. Kuniaki Takagi has been mostly engaging in planning, administration, and
finance divisions and overseas services for a long time and has achievements in
strengthening the corporate governance system and executing management
strategies from a global perspective. In addition, he has been serving as Executive
Officer in charge of Administration, HR, Finance, and Accounting to play a central
role in the formulation and introduction of a new human resource system to
promote efforts to reform the organization. The Company believes that he will
appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide
supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to
continue as a Member of the Board.
5
No.
Name
Profile
Number of
(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important
Shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions concurrently held at other companies)
Company Owned
Masahiro
Apr. 1984
Joined the Company
Watanabe
Apr. 2009
General Manager of Raw Materials Purchasing
(Dec. 6, 1960)
Department
Reelection
Apr. 2013
General Manager of Performance Polymers Sales
& Marketing Department
Attendance at the
Apr. 2016
Director of Purchasing & Logistics Division
Board meetings
June 2018
Executive Officer
during the current
President and Representative Director of Nisshoku
fiscal year:
Butsuryu Co., Ltd.
15/15 meetings
June 2021
Member of the Board and Managing Executive
Number of years in
Officer (current)
3
office at the
(Current responsibilities in the Company)
8,400 shares
conclusion of this
Business Sector, Purchasing & Logistics, Business Planning
General Meeting of
Director of Basic Materials Business Division
Shareholders
Battery Business Solutions Division
3 years
Mr. Masahiro Watanabe has been engaging in purchasing & logistics divisions and
sales & marketing divisions for a long time and has achievements in formulation
and execution of purchasing and logistics strategies and strengthening the sales
foundation, etc. In addition, he has been serving as Executive Officer in charge of
Business Sector, Purchasing & Logistics, Business Planning to expand the Solutions
business and to strengthen the Materials business. The Company believes that he
will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide
supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to
continue as a Member of the Board.
6
No.
Name
Profile
Number of
(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important
Shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions concurrently held at other companies)
Company Owned
Yasutaka
Apr. 1991
Joined the Company
Sumida
Apr. 2017
General Manager of Research Center
(Oct. 4, 1963)
Apr. 2020
Director of Innovation & Business Development
Reelection
Division
Attendance at the
June 2020
Executive Officer
June 2021
Member of the Board and Managing Executive
Board meetings
Officer (current)
during the current
(Current responsibility in the Company)
fiscal year:
15/15 meetings
Innovation & Business Development
Corporate Research Division
Number of years in
GX Research & Development Division
4
office at the
Health & Medical Business Division
9,968 shares
conclusion of this
Cosmetics Business Division
General Meeting of
R&D Management Department
Shareholders
Water & Environment Solutions Business Department
3 years
Printing Materials Business Department
Mr. Yasutaka Sumida has been engaging in research and development divisions for
a long time and has achievements in strengthening the research and development
capabilities and promoting open innovation, etc. In addition, he has been serving as
Executive Officer in charge of Innovation & Business Development to accelerate
the creation of new businesses and products and spearhead research and
development toward the achievement of carbon neutrality. The Company believes
that he will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and
provide supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him
to continue as a Member of the Board.
7
No.
Name
Profile
Number of
(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important
Shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions concurrently held at other companies)
Company Owned
Apr. 1988
Joined the Company
Jul. 2004
Vice President of Singapore Acrylic PTE LTD
Vice President of SINGAPORE GLACIAL
Yukihiro
ACLYRIC PTE. LTD. (at present, NIPPON
SHOKUBAI (ASIA) PTE. LTD.)
Matsumoto
Apr. 2009
General Manager of Technology Department of
(Jan. 24, 1964)
Himeji Plant
Reelection
Apr. 2014
Director of Production Division
Attendance at the
Apr. 2016
Director of Corporate Planning Division
Board meetings
June 2016
Member of the Board, Executive Officer
during the current
June 2020
Managing Executive Officer
fiscal year:
Plant Manager of Himeji Plant
11/11 meetings
June 2022
Director of Production Division
Number of years in
June 2023 Member of the Board and Managing Executive
office at the
Officer (current)
5
conclusion of this
18,000 shares
(Current responsibility in the Company)
General Meeting of
Shareholders
Production & Technology
1 year
DX Promotion Division
Production Division
Engineering Division
IONEL Technology Department
IONEL Domestic Location Preparation Department
Mr. Yukihiro Matsumoto has been engaging in production and technology divisions and overseas services for a long time and has achievements in launching manufacturing sites in Japan and overseas and promoting responsible care, etc. In addition, he has been serving as Executive Officer of Production & Technology to promote efforts to improve productivity through the introduction of highly efficient production technology in the acrylic business and other measures to strengthen the global production and supply system. The Company believes that he will appropriately make decisions on the Company's management and provide supervision based on his achievements. Thus, the Company proposes him to continue as a Member of the Board.
8
No.
Name
Profile
Number of
(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important
Shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions concurrently held at other companies)
Company Owned
Tetsuo
Apr. 1981
Joined Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.
Setoguchi
Apr. 2015
Representative Director Executive Vice President
(Feb. 17, 1957)
of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.
Reelection
Apr. 2018
Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.
Outside Member of
June 2018
Outside Member of the Board at the Company
(current)
the Board
Advisor to Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (current)
Independent Officer
Apr. 2020
Chairman and Director of OSAKA GAS URBAN
DEVELOPMENT Co., Ltd.
Attendance at the
June 2021
Outside Auditor of YOMIURI TELECASTING
Board meetings
CORPORATION (current)
during the current
Apr. 2022
Chairman and Director of OGIS-RI Co., Ltd.
fiscal year:
(current)
15/15 meetings
6
-
Number of years in
office at the
conclusion of this
General Meeting of
Shareholders
6 years
The Company requests the reelection of Mr. Tetsuo Setoguchi for him to serve as an Outside Member of the Board in the expectation that he will offer valuable opinions and proposals that would benefit the Company's management and provide supervision from an independent position based on his experience in corporate management in the manufacturing industry and at a company with high public utility properties, in addition to his past achievements as an Outside Member of the Board of the Company.
9
No.
Name
Profile
Number of
(Positions, responsibility in the Company and/or important
Shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions concurrently held at other companies)
Company Owned
Miyuki Sakurai
Apr. 1992
Registered as attorney-at-law
(Dec. 15, 1964)
Joined Nishimura Law and Accounting Office
Reelection
May 2003
Partner of Hanamizuki Law Office (current)
Outside Member of
Mar. 2015
Auditor of Nissay Life Foundation (current)
the Board
Apr. 2016
Auditor of Osaka University (current)
Independent Officer
June 2017
External Director of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd.
Attendance at the
(current)
June 2020
Outside Member of the Board at the Company
Board meetings
during the current
(current)
fiscal year:
June 2022
Outside Auditor of MBS MEDIA HOLDINGS,
15/15 meetings
INC. (current)
7
Number of years in
-
office at the
conclusion of this
General Meeting of
Shareholders
4 years
The Company requests the reelection of Ms. Miyuki Sakurai for her to serve as an Outside Member of the Board in the expectation that she will offer valuable opinions and proposals that would benefit the Company's management and provide supervision from an independent position based on her highly professional expertise and a wealth of experience as attorney-at-law and achievements as External Director of other companies, in addition to her past achievements as an Outside Member of the Board of the Company. Although she has never been involved in corporate management in any way other than as an outside officer, for the reasons stated above, we believe that she will be able to appropriately perform her duties as an Outside Member of the Board of the Company.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 00:18:01 UTC.