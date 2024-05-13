This Notice is a translation of the original; "Jikokabushikisyutoku ni Kakaru Jikoh no Kettei ni Kansuru Oshirase" written in Japanese, for convenience purpose only, and in the event of any discrepancy, the original in Japanese shall prevail.

May 13, 2024 For Immediate Release Company: NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. Representative: Kazuhiro Noda, President and Representative Member of the Board (Code number: 4114, Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contacts: Hiroaki Sakai, General Manager of General Affairs Dept. (Tel: +81-6-6223-9111)

Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock

(Purchase of Treasury Stock under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved, at the Board Meeting held today to purchase treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 3 of the same Act.

1. Reasons for Purchase of Treasury Stock

In order to improve the shareholder return as well as capital efficiency and to implement flexible capital policy in response to change in the business environment.

2. Details of matters relating to the purchase

(1) Class of shares to be purchased Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of shares to be Up to 4,000,000 shares purchased (2.6 % of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Total amount of purchase costs Up to 5 billion yen (4) Purchase period From May 14, 2024 to February 28, 2025 (i) Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange (5) Purchase method (Discretionary trade by a securities company) (ii) Purchases Through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3) (Reference) Holding status of treasury stock as of March 31, 2024 Total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) 154,642,750 shares Number of treasury stock 1,357,240 shares

(Note 1) The number of shares of treasury stock above does not include 179,600 shares held by the share delivery trust related to Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan for the Company's Members of the Board and Company's Executive Officers.

(Note 2) The Company has implemented the stock split on April 1, 2024 as the effective date thereof, in which each share of the Company has been split into 4 shares. The above numbers of the share are based on the assumption that the stock split has been implemented on March 31, 2024 for reference purposes.