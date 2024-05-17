Notice of Exhibit at "2024 Radtech UV&EB" and "drupa 2024" 2024.05.17
2024 Radtech UV&EB

Nippon Shokubai will exhibit UV-curable monomers at 2024 Radtech UV&EB Technology & Conference, the premier event for the UV+EB industry, taking place on May 20-22, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, Florida, USA.
At this conference, we will introduce our UV-curable monomers to the US market and exchange ideas with industry participants.
Nippon Shokubai's exhibition location is Booth 517.

For more information on 2024 Radtech UV&EB Technology & Conference, please visit the official website at https://radtech.org/radtech24/.

【Exhibit Categories】
◆ AOMATM　Cyclopolymerization Monomer
◆ VEEATM　 High Functional Reactive Monomer
※ "AOMA" and "VEEA" are registered trademarks of NIPPON SHOKUBAI.

drupa 2024

Nippon Shokubai will exhibit UV-curable monomers at drupa 2024, the international printing equipment exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany.
At this exhibition, we will introduce our UV-curable monomers to the European market and accelerate sales.
Nippon Shokubai's exhibition location is B03 (Hall 3) in INABATA EUROPE GmbH.

For more information on drupa 2024, which will be held in Düsseldorf from May 28 to June 7, please visit the official website at https://www.drupa.com/.

【Exhibit Categories】
◆ AOMATM　Cyclopolymerization Monomer
◆ VEEATM　 High Functional Reactive Monomer
※ "AOMA" and "VEEA" are registered trademarks of NIPPON SHOKUBAI.

