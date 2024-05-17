Nippon Shokubai : Notice of Exhibit at “2024 Radtech UV&EB” and “drupa 2024”
May 17, 2024 at 05:03 am EDT
Share
Notice of Exhibit at "2024 Radtech UV&EB" and "drupa 2024"
2024.05.17
Research and Development
Announce
2024 Radtech UV&EB
Nippon Shokubai will exhibit UV-curable monomers at 2024 Radtech UV&EB Technology & Conference, the premier event for the UV+EB industry, taking place on May 20-22, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, Florida, USA.
At this conference, we will introduce our UV-curable monomers to the US market and exchange ideas with industry participants.
Nippon Shokubai's exhibition location is Booth 517.
For more information on 2024 Radtech UV&EB Technology & Conference, please visit the official website at https://radtech.org/radtech24/.
【Exhibit Categories】
◆ AOMATM Cyclopolymerization Monomer
◆ VEEATM High Functional Reactive Monomer
※ "AOMA" and "VEEA" are registered trademarks of NIPPON SHOKUBAI.
drupa 2024
Nippon Shokubai will exhibit UV-curable monomers at drupa 2024, the international printing equipment exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany.
At this exhibition, we will introduce our UV-curable monomers to the European market and accelerate sales.
Nippon Shokubai's exhibition location is B03 (Hall 3) in INABATA EUROPE GmbH.
For more information on drupa 2024, which will be held in Düsseldorf from May 28 to June 7, please visit the official website at https://www.drupa.com/.
【Exhibit Categories】
◆ AOMATM Cyclopolymerization Monomer
◆ VEEATM High Functional Reactive Monomer
※ "AOMA" and "VEEA" are registered trademarks of NIPPON SHOKUBAI.
Share this article
share
tweet
share
Back to list
PAGE TOP
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. published this content on
17 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
17 May 2024 09:02:01 UTC.
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. The Company has three business segments. The Basic Chemical segment manufactures and sells acrylic acid, acrylic acid ester, ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, ethanolamine, and glycol ethers. The Functional Chemical segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of water-absorbing resins, medical intermediates, polymers for concrete admixtures, electronic information materials, iodine, maleic anhydrides, adhesives, resins for coating materials, resin molding products and processed adhesive products. The Environmental and Catalytic segment manufactures and sells automobile catalysts, nitrogen oxide (NOx) removal catalysts, process catalysts and others.