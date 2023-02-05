Nippon Shokubai : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [IFRS]
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY 2021
-
80.00
-
100.00
180.00
FY 2022
-
90.00
-
FY 2022 (forecast)
90.00
180.00
Breakdown of dividends for FY 2021 (previous FY):
Ordinary dividends: 75.00 yen (end of 2Q) and 95.00 yen (year-end), for a total of 170.00 yen
Commemorative dividends for the 80th anniversary: 5.00 yen (end of 2Q) and 5.00 yen (year-end), for a total of 10.00 yen
Note: Revisions to the dividends forecast since the latest announcement: No
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate rate of changes year-over-year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
440,000
19.1
26,500
(8.8)
31,000
(7.9)
21,000
(11.5)
528.92
Note: Revisions to the financial forecasts since the latest announcement: No
※Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries that affect the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Other changes in accounting policies: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Dec. 31, 2022:
40,800,000 shares
Mar. 31, 2022:
40,800,000 shares
2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
Dec. 31, 2022:
1,294,300 shares
Mar. 31, 2022:
925,134 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Nine months ended
39,827,081 shares
Nine months ended
39,875,257 shares
Dec. 31, 2022:
Dec. 31, 2021:
Note: The numbers of treasury stock at the end of the periods include shares of the Company held by the trust account set up after the introduction of a Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan for the Company's Members of the Board and Executive Officers (48,600 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 0 shares as of March 31, 2022). Shares of the Company held by the trust account are included in the treasury stock to be deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period.
Indication regarding execution of audit procedures
This quarterly financial results report is outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Appropriate use of business forecasts and other special items
In this document, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements.
