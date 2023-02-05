Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4114   JP3715200006

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

(4114)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:48:27 2023-02-05 pm EST
5500.00 JPY   +2.80%
02/05Nippon Shokubai : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
02/02Nippon Shokubai : Notice Regarding the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock (Purchase of Treasury Stock under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)
PU
02/01Nippon Shokubai : Regarding the Adoption of Internal Carbon Pricing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Shokubai : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

02/05/2023 | 11:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (4114) Financial Results

For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

  • This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [IFRS]

(Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022)

February 6, 2023

Company name:

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

Listing: TSE (Prime Market)

Code number:

4114

URL: https://www.shokubai.co.jp/

Representative:

Kazuhiro Noda, President and Representative Member of the Board

Contact for inquiries: Tomotaka Nishikawa, General Manager of Corporate

Communications Dept.

Phone: +81-3-3506-7605

Scheduled quarterly report filing date:

February 9, 2023

Scheduled date of dividend payment:

-

Supplementary quarterly materials prepared:

None

Quarterly results information meeting held:

None

(Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (hereafter FY2022) (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)

Profit

Total

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

attributable to

comprehensive

owners of parent

income

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Nine months

ended

325,537

20.7

25,635

7.3

28,277

2.8

21,091

5.9

20,439

5.7

26,791

18.1

Dec. 31, 2022

Nine months

ended

269,813

38.0

23,889

-

27,514

658.2

19,921

897.8

19,336

-

22,682

276.1

Dec. 31, 2021

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended

513.18

513.13

Dec. 31, 2022

Nine months ended

484.92

-

Dec. 31, 2021

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity attributable

Rate of equity

Equity attributable

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of Dec. 31, 2022

542,684

367,790

360,012

66.3

9,112.91

As of Mar. 31, 2022

518,151

351,123

343,882

66.4

8,624.02

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (4114) Financial Results

For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY 2021

-

80.00

-

100.00

180.00

FY 2022

-

90.00

-

FY 2022 (forecast)

90.00

180.00

Breakdown of dividends for FY 2021 (previous FY):

Ordinary dividends: 75.00 yen (end of 2Q) and 95.00 yen (year-end), for a total of 170.00 yen

Commemorative dividends for the 80th anniversary: 5.00 yen (end of 2Q) and 5.00 yen (year-end), for a total of 10.00 yen

Note: Revisions to the dividends forecast since the latest announcement: No

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate rate of changes year-over-year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

440,000

19.1

26,500

(8.8)

31,000

(7.9)

21,000

(11.5)

528.92

Note: Revisions to the financial forecasts since the latest announcement: No

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries that affect the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates
  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
  2. Other changes in accounting policies: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

Dec. 31, 2022:

40,800,000 shares

Mar. 31, 2022:

40,800,000 shares

2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

Dec. 31, 2022:

1,294,300 shares

Mar. 31, 2022:

925,134 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Nine months ended

39,827,081 shares

Nine months ended

39,875,257 shares

Dec. 31, 2022:

Dec. 31, 2021:

Note: The numbers of treasury stock at the end of the periods include shares of the Company held by the trust account set up after the introduction of a Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan for the Company's Members of the Board and Executive Officers (48,600 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 0 shares as of March 31, 2022). Shares of the Company held by the trust account are included in the treasury stock to be deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period.

  • Indication regarding execution of audit procedures

This quarterly financial results report is outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

  • Appropriate use of business forecasts and other special items

In this document, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements.

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (4114) Financial Results

For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes

(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unit: Millions of yen)

FY2021

3Q-FY2022

As of Mar. 31, 2022

As of Dec. 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

39,363

49,415

Trade receivables

103,577

107,354

Inventories

75,311

90,528

Other financial assets

12,427

12,157

Other current assets

6,979

5,347

Total current assets

237,656

264,801

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

191,143

190,507

Intangible assets

7,895

8,330

Investments accounted for using equity method

22,868

22,841

Other financial assets

40,981

38,588

Retirement benefit asset

12,820

12,858

Deferred tax assets

3,320

3,218

Other non-current assets

1,468

1,541

Total non-current assets

280,495

277,883

Total assets

518,151

542,684

1

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (4114) Financial Results

For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Unit: Millions of yen)

FY2021

3Q-FY2022

As of Mar. 31, 2022

As of Dec. 31, 2022

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

57,616

66,032

Borrowings

23,559

32,269

Other financial liabilities

10,570

8,854

Income taxes payable

5,812

3,618

Provisions

5,931

4,397

Other current liabilities

5,527

4,175

Total current liabilities

109,014

119,346

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

28,634

26,720

Other financial liabilities

6,784

5,961

Retirement benefit liability

14,044

14,107

Provisions

2,347

2,489

Deferred tax liabilities

6,205

6,271

Total non-current liabilities

58,014

55,548

Total liabilities

167,028

174,894

Equity

Share capital

25,038

25,038

Capital surplus

22,472

22,510

Treasury shares

(6,291)

(8,278)

Retained earnings

288,124

301,240

Other components of equity

14,538

19,502

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

343,882

360,012

Non-controlling interests

7,241

7,778

Total equity

351,123

367,790

Total liabilities and equity

518,151

542,684

2

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (4114) Financial Results

For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

  1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

Nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022

(Unit: Millions of yen)

3Q-FY 2021

3Q-FY 2022

Apr. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021

Apr. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022

Revenue

269,813

325,537

Cost of sales

212,232

258,306

Gross profit

57,581

67,230

Selling, general and administrative expenses

35,176

43,087

Other operating income

2,209

2,273

Other operating expenses

725

781

Operating profit

23,889

25,635

Finance income

1,250

1,520

Finance costs

606

1,044

Share of profit of investments accounted for

2,980

2,166

using equity method

Profit before tax

27,514

28,277

Income tax expense

7,593

7,186

Profit

19,921

21,091

Profit attributable to

Owners of parent

19,336

20,439

Non-controlling interests

585

652

Profit

19,921

21,091

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

484.92

513.18

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

513.13

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 04:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
02/05Nippon Shokubai : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the F..
PU
02/02Nippon Shokubai : Notice Regarding the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock (Purchase of T..
PU
02/01Nippon Shokubai : Regarding the Adoption of Internal Carbon Pricing
PU
01/05Nippon Shokubai : Notice Regarding the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock(Purchase of Tr..
PU
01/05Tranche Update on Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November..
CI
01/04Nippon Shokubai : New Year's Message 2023
PU
2022Nippon Shokubai : Notice Regarding the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock(Purchase of Tr..
PU
2022Arkema JV Strikes Renewable Power Purchase Deal With EDF In US
MT
2022Nippon Shokubai : published “TechnoAmenity Report 2022”, “RC Report 2022..
PU
2022Nippon Shokubai : Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 439 B 3 355 M 3 355 M
Net income 2023 22 500 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2023 10 700 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,41x
Yield 2023 3,64%
Capitalization 211 B 1 608 M 1 608 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 526
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5 350,00 JPY
Average target price 7 560,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuhiro Noda President & Representative Director
Shigeru Harada Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Yujiro Goto Chairman
Jiro Iriguchi Representative Director & Head-Technology
Kuniaki Takagi Director, GM-Personnel & Senior Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.1.33%1 608
AIR LIQUIDE9.76%82 355
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.91%73 071
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.7.91%46 420
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.18.21%31 960
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.15.78%22 410