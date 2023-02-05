Nippon Shokubai : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (hereafter FY2022) (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen)

Kazuhiro Noda, President and Representative Member of the Board

For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [IFRS]

This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (4114) Financial Results

2. Dividends

Dividends per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY 2021 - 80.00 - 100.00 180.00 FY 2022 - 90.00 - FY 2022 (forecast) 90.00 180.00

Breakdown of dividends for FY 2021 (previous FY):

Ordinary dividends: 75.00 yen (end of 2Q) and 95.00 yen (year-end), for a total of 170.00 yen

Commemorative dividends for the 80th anniversary: 5.00 yen (end of 2Q) and 5.00 yen (year-end), for a total of 10.00 yen

Note: Revisions to the dividends forecast since the latest announcement: No

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate rate of changes year-over-year)

Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 440,000 19.1 26,500 (8.8) 31,000 (7.9) 21,000 (11.5) 528.92

Note: Revisions to the financial forecasts since the latest announcement: No

※Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries that affect the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None Other changes in accounting policies: None Changes in accounting estimates: None

Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

Dec. 31, 2022: 40,800,000 shares Mar. 31, 2022: 40,800,000 shares 2) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period Dec. 31, 2022: 1,294,300 shares Mar. 31, 2022: 925,134 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Nine months ended 39,827,081 shares Nine months ended 39,875,257 shares Dec. 31, 2022: Dec. 31, 2021:

Note: The numbers of treasury stock at the end of the periods include shares of the Company held by the trust account set up after the introduction of a Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan for the Company's Members of the Board and Executive Officers (48,600 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 0 shares as of March 31, 2022). Shares of the Company held by the trust account are included in the treasury stock to be deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period.

