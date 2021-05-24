Nippon Shokubai : Price Increase for Maleic Anhydride, Succinic Acid and Disodium Succinate “SS50”

May. 24, 2021
Nippon Shokubai will increase the selling price for the following products effective with shipments on or after June 1st, 2021.
Product Price increase per product
Maleic Anhydride JPY 30/KG（USD 0.3/KG）
Succinic Acid JPY 30/KG (USD 0.3/KG)
Disodium Succinate 'SS50' JPY 15/KG (USD 0.15/KG)
【Contacts】
Basic Chemicals Sale & Marketing Dept.
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
e-mail: shokubai@n.shokubai.co.jp
