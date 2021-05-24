Log in
    4114   JP3715200006

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

(4114)
Nippon Shokubai : Price Increase for Maleic Anhydride, Succinic Acid and Disodium Succinate “SS50”

05/24/2021 | 02:07am EDT
May. 24, 2021

Nippon Shokubai will increase the selling price for the following products effective with shipments on or after June 1st, 2021.

Product　　　　　　　 　　　　Price increase per product

Maleic Anhydride　　　　　　 　JPY 30/KG（USD 0.3/KG）

Succinic Acid 　　　　　　　　　JPY 30/KG (USD 0.3/KG)

Disodium Succinate 'SS50'　　JPY 15/KG (USD 0.15/KG)

【Contacts】
Basic Chemicals Sale & Marketing Dept.
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
e-mail: shokubai@n.shokubai.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
