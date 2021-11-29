Log in
    4114   JP3715200006

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

(4114)
Nippon Shokubai : published “TechnoAmenity Report 2021”, “Financial Section 2021” and “RC Report 2021.”

11/29/2021 | 01:40am EST
Nov. 29, 2021

Nippon Shokubai published "TechnoAmenity Report 2021", "Financial Section 2021" and "RC Report 2021."

"TechnoAmenity Report 2021" covers both financial information such as business plans and results, and non-financial information such as ESG (environmental, social, and governance) activities. This report aims to help a broad range of stakeholders understand our initiatives to achieve the Nippon Shokubai Group's Mission "TechnoAmenity-Providing affluence and comfort to people and society, with our unique technology."
In the 2021 edition, we introduce the direction we are aiming for in our long-term vision "TechnoAmenity for the future," which was announced in April, as well as Board Members' Talk about diversity and inclusion and messages from outside members of the board. More financial information is available in "Financial section 2021."

RC Report covers details of our RC activities and the results for fiscal year 2020.

These reports are on the Sustainability Library.
In addition, major ESG data compiling numerical figures of our ESG initiatives are available below.

Sustainability Library
https://www.shokubai.co.jp/en/sustainability/library/

ESG Data
https://www.shokubai.co.jp/en/sustainability/esg/

Disclaimer

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 337 B 2 968 M 2 968 M
Net income 2022 21 700 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2022 14 630 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,68x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 210 B 1 854 M 1 848 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 555
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5 270,00 JPY
Average target price 7 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yujiro Goto President & Representative Director
Takashi Kobayashi Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Masao Yamamoto Representative Director & Senior Head-IT
Jiro Iriguchi Representative Director & Head-Technology
Kuniaki Takagi Director, GM-Personnel & Senior Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.-8.82%1 854
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION10.45%95 487
AIR LIQUIDE10.64%79 441
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.93%47 372
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.62.40%34 986
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION80.89%31 215