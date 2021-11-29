Nippon Shokubai published "TechnoAmenity Report 2021", "Financial Section 2021" and "RC Report 2021."

"TechnoAmenity Report 2021" covers both financial information such as business plans and results, and non-financial information such as ESG (environmental, social, and governance) activities. This report aims to help a broad range of stakeholders understand our initiatives to achieve the Nippon Shokubai Group's Mission "TechnoAmenity-Providing affluence and comfort to people and society, with our unique technology."

In the 2021 edition, we introduce the direction we are aiming for in our long-term vision "TechnoAmenity for the future," which was announced in April, as well as Board Members' Talk about diversity and inclusion and messages from outside members of the board. More financial information is available in "Financial section 2021."

RC Report covers details of our RC activities and the results for fiscal year 2020.

These reports are on the Sustainability Library.

In addition, major ESG data compiling numerical figures of our ESG initiatives are available below.

Sustainability Library

https://www.shokubai.co.jp/en/sustainability/library/

ESG Data

https://www.shokubai.co.jp/en/sustainability/esg/

