Nippon Soda : ESG Data Book 2021

Nippon Soda Group ESG Data Book 2021

ESG Management CSR Activities to Improve CSR Activities to Protect Social Activities Corporate Governance/Compliance/ Data Corporate Value Corporate Value Risk Management

Nippon Soda Group's ESG

Basic Management Policy

The Nippon Soda Group places primary importance on sound and transparent business management in compliance with law. Our management philosophy is to contribute to social development through chemistry, to meet expectations from stakeholders, including customers, shareholders and investors, business partners, employees and local communities, and to promote environmentally conscious business practices and activities. Under this philosophy, we are committed to growing into a technology-oriented group that develops high-value- added products by making best use of its proprietary technologies and expands its business with a global point of view and a focus on chemistry. Our efforts are also directed at increasing the Group's revenue by developing our business with a focus on the chemicals industry in such areas as trading, logistics and engineering.

ESG Management Concept

The Nippon Soda Group's mission is to "create new value through the power of chemistry and increase corporate value by contributing to society." We will contribute to society by providing the products and services demanded by customers and the social environment of the 2020s. We believe that in order for the Nippon Soda Group to realize its mission and sustainable growth, it is important to increase both its corporate value and its social value. The practice of ESG management is the embodiment of increasing social value, and we will promote initiatives from the two perspectives of CSR Activities to Protect Corporate Value and CSR Activities to Improve Corporate Value.

Increasing Corporate Value Increasing Social Value

CSR Activities to Protect Corporate Value

• Responses to climate change issues and preservation of biodiversity

• Delivering deeper value to all stakeholders in society

CSR Activities to Improve Corporate Value

• Materialities in four fields (creation of new value) for realizing a sustainable society