    4041   JP3726200003

NIPPON SODA CO., LTD.

(4041)
  Report
Nippon Soda : ESG Data Book 2021

12/24/2021 | 10:47am EST
Nippon Soda Group

ESG Data Book 2021

ESG Data Book 2021 Contents

ESG Management

Nippon Soda Group's ESG ...................................

2

Business and ESG of the Nippon Soda Group .....

4

Value Creation of the Nippon Soda Group ...........

5

CSR Management ................................................

9

CSR Activities to Improve Corporate Value

Agriculture ..........................................................

16

Healthcare ..........................................................

18

Environment .......................................................

20

ICT ......................................................................

22

Initiatives for the Next Generation ......................

23

CSR Activities to Protect Corporate Value

Environmental Protection ...................................

25

Process Safety and Disaster Prevention/BCP ....

29

Occupational Safety and Health .........................

35

Logistics Safety and Quality Assurance .............

40

Chemicals and Product Safety ...........................

42

Social Activities

Together with Our Customers

  (Consumer Issues) ..........................................

45

Together with Our Employees (Human Rights

  and Labor Practices) .......................................

48

Together with Our Business Partners

  (Fair Operating Practices) ...............................

53

Together with Our Shareholders and Investors ..

55

Together with Our Local Communities (Community

  Involvement and Social Dialogue) ..................

57

Corporate Governance/Compliance/Risk Management

Corporate Governance .......................................

62

Compliance .........................................................

69

Risk Management ...............................................

71

Scope of the Report

The ESG Data Book 2021 summarizes the CSR and Responsible Care activities of Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. and the major Nippon Soda Group companies (three manufacturing Group companies: Nisso Metallochemical Co., Ltd., Nisso Fine Co., Ltd. and Shinfuji Kaseiyaku Co., Ltd.; and five non- manufacturing Group companies: Nisso Shoji Co., Ltd., Sanwa Soko Co., Ltd., Nisso Engineering Co., Ltd., Nisso Kensetsu Co., Ltd. and Nisso Green Co., Ltd.). This report provides results for fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). The data on occupational accidents are based on results for the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. As of this fiscal year, the data in the former CSR Report has been updated and published in the ESG Data Book and the Integrated Report.

Guidelines Used as References

Global Reporting Initiative: Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards

Ministry of the Environment's Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2012

Japanese Standards Association in cooperation with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 26000: 2010 Guidance on Social Responsibility)

Responsible Care

Responsible Care (RC) was launched in 1985 in Canada. The International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) was established in 1989, and today RC is practiced in more than 65 countries and regions around the world.

Editorial Policy

The Nippon Soda Group's basic concept of and initiatives for ESG focus on three areas: CSR Activities to Improve Corporate Value, CSR Activities to Protect Corporate Value, and Social Activities. In this report, we are publicizing the results of the Nippon Soda Group's ESG initiatives. With a focus on promoting transparency and accountability, we designed this report to help readers readily understand the Nippon Soda Group's ESG activities.

Data

ESG Data ...........................................................

74

CSR Activities at Plants ......................................

82

Third-Party Evaluations: ESG Verification ..........

86

Guidelines ...........................................................

89

Third-Party Verification

To ensure the transparency and reliability of the information contained in our Integrated Report 2021 and ESG Data Book 2021, a third-party verification is carried out by the Japan Chemical Industry Association. The results of this verification are outlined on page 86 in "Third-Party Evaluations: ESG Verification."

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

The Company's plans, prospects, strategies and other information published in this report, excluding past performance and facts, have been prepared based on currently available information, hypotheses and judgments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Our predictions can be affected by various factors, such as future economic situations and industry trends, and may turn out to be incorrect.

Nippon Soda Group ESG Data Book 2021 1

Nippon Soda Group ESG Data Book 2021

ESG Management

CSR Activities to Improve

CSR Activities to Protect

Social Activities

Corporate Governance/Compliance/

Data

Corporate Value

Corporate Value

Risk Management

Nippon Soda Group's ESG

Basic Management Policy

The Nippon Soda Group places primary importance on sound and transparent business management in compliance with law. Our management philosophy is to contribute to social development through chemistry, to meet expectations from stakeholders, including customers, shareholders and investors, business partners, employees and local communities, and to promote environmentally conscious business practices and activities. Under this philosophy, we are committed to growing into a technology-oriented group that develops high-value- added products by making best use of its proprietary technologies and expands its business with a global point of view and a focus on chemistry. Our efforts are also directed at increasing the Group's revenue by developing our business with a focus on the chemicals industry in such areas as trading, logistics and engineering.

ESG Management Concept

The Nippon Soda Group's mission is to "create new value through the power of chemistry and increase corporate value by contributing to society." We will contribute to society by providing the products and services demanded by customers and the social environment of the 2020s. We believe that in order for the Nippon Soda Group to realize its mission and sustainable growth, it is important to increase both its corporate value and its social value. The practice of ESG management is the embodiment of increasing social value, and we will promote initiatives from the two perspectives of CSR Activities to Protect Corporate Value and CSR Activities to Improve Corporate Value.

Increasing Corporate Value

Increasing Social Value

CSR Activities to Protect Corporate Value

Responses to climate change issues and preservation of biodiversity

Delivering deeper value to all stakeholders in society

CSR Activities to Improve Corporate Value

Materialities in four fields (creation of new value) for realizing a sustainable society

Nippon Soda Group ESG Data Book 2021 2

Nippon Soda Group ESG Data Book 2021

ESG Management

CSR Activities to Improve

CSR Activities to Protect

Social Activities

Corporate Governance/Compliance/

Data

Corporate Value

Corporate Value

Risk Management

Nippon Soda Group's ESG

Stakeholders

The management philosophy of the Nippon Soda Group is to meet expectations from stakeholders, including customers, shareholders and investors, business partners, employees and local communities, and promote environmentally conscious business practices and activities. The Nippon Soda Group will continue to play a significant role in realizing the sustainable development of our society. At the same time, the Group is continuing to develop as a sought-after chemical group that meets 21st-century social needs by contributing to the creation of a prosperous society based on its desire to create new value through its unique technologies and products.

Customers

Global environment

Business

International

partners

Long-term trust

Fair

society

transactions

Employees and people who

work with our Group

Nippon

Soda

Group

Local

Shareholders

communities

and

Safety and

investors

environmental

Improve

protection

corporate

value

Continuous communication

Nippon Soda Group ESG Data Book 2021 3

Nippon Soda Group ESG Data Book 2021

ESG Management

CSR Activities to Improve

CSR Activities to Protect

Social Activities

Corporate Governance/Compliance/

Data

Corporate Value

Corporate Value

Risk Management

Business and ESG of the Nippon Soda Group

Overview of the Nippon Soda Group (As of April 1, 2021)

7

5

2

6

12

10

15

4 11

8

1

13

14

16

11

9

3

3

9

12

j

4 14 b

13 1 a c d f g h i

7

6

10 e

5

2

8

15

Site

Sales Offices

Group Companies in Japan

Head Office

Sapporo Office

Chemicals

Trading

Osaka Branch Office

Sendai Office

a Nisso Fine Co., Ltd.

f Nisso Shoji Co., Ltd.

Kanto Office

b Shinfuji Kaseiyaku Co., Ltd.

g Nisso Green Co., Ltd.

Takaoka Office

c Nisso Metallochemical

Engineering

Plants

Fukuoka Office

Co., Ltd.

h Nisso Engineering Co., Ltd.

Nihongi Plant

Bangkok

Logistics

R&D Consultants

Takaoka Plant

d Sanwa Soko Co., Ltd.

Representative Office

i Nisso Chemical Analysis

Mizushima Plant

e Sanso Unyu Co., Ltd.

Service Co., Ltd.

Chiba Plant

Civil Engineering and Construction

j Nisso Kensetsu Co., Ltd.

Research Centers

Overseas Group Companies

Odawara Research

NISSO AMERICA INC.

Iharabras S/A. Indústrias Químicas

Center

NISSO CHEMICAL EUROPE GmbH

NISSO KOREA CO., LTD.

Haibara Field Research

NISSO BRASILEIRA REPRESENTAÇÃO LTDA.

Nisso Namhae Agro Co., Ltd.

Center

NIPPON SODA TRADING (SHANGHAI) Co., Ltd.

Alkaline SAS

Bandai Field Research

Certis Europe B.V.

(including 4 group subsidiaries)

Station

Japan Agro Services (JAS) S.A.

NISSO CHEMICAL INDIA LLP

Chiba Research

SUMI AGRO Limited

SUMMIT AGRO VIETNAM LLC.

Center*1

Novus International, Inc.

Bharat Certis Agriscience Ltd.*2

*1 Reorganized as the Chiba Research Center on April 1, 2021 *2 Changed name from Bharat Insecticides Ltd. on April 1, 2021

Nippon Soda Group ESG Data Book 2021 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 15:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
