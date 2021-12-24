Nippon Soda : Integrated Report 2021

Create New Value through the Power of Chemistry and Increase Corporate Value by Contributing to Society.
Product capabilities
contributing to stable revenue
Multiple businesses
in global niche
domains
Research and development and production technology that create long-selling products
A spirit of good
people doing good
work
Net sales
139.4
billion yen
Ratio of
overseas sales Over 37.7%
Research and development investment
5.8 billion yen
Number of employees
2,770
Value Creation at the
Nippon Soda Group
Foundations for Value Creation
CONTENTS
To Our Stakeholders
02
Our Approach to Sustainability-focused Management
30
History of Value Creation
04
Human Resources Strategy
32
Value Creation Model
06
Environmental Protection
36
Source of Value Creation
08
Process Safety and Disaster Prevention
38
Technology Strategy
10
Occupational Safety and Health
39
Explanation of Strategy
Logistics Safety and Quality Assurance
40
Chemicals and Product Safety
41
Relationship with Local Communities and Dialogue with Society
42
Materialities at the Nippon Soda Group
12
Corporate Governance
43
Feature: Achieving a Low Carbon Society
14
Compliance
48
Message from the President
16
Internal Controls
49
The Nippon Soda Group's Businesses
22
Business and Other Risks
50
Messages from Outside Directors
51
Directors and Executive Officers
52
Financial Data and Corporate Data
10-Year Financial and Non-financial Highlights
54
Financial Review
56
Consolidated Balance Sheets
60
Consolidated Statements of Income
62
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 63
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
64
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
65
Company Information /
Shareholder and Investor Information
66
* Unless otherwise indicated, values are rounded to the nearest increment.
Editorial Policy
Integrated Report 2021 comprehensively conveys the activities of the Nippon Soda Group to increase its corporate value, and achieve its medium- to long-term goals, in both financial and non-financial terms. When producing this Integrated Report, we strove to provide an easy-to-understand overview of our value creation process by referring to the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. From FY 2021, Nippon Soda has replaced the conventional CSR Report with the Integrated Report. The ESG information included in the CSR Report is now posted on the Nippon Soda website in a new document entitled ESG Data Book 2021.
Period of This Report
April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021 (FY 2021)
* Also contains some information from beyond this period.
Scope of This Report
Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. and Nippon Soda Group companies.
Third-party Verification
In the interest of ensuring the transparency and reliability of the information contained in Integrated Report 2021 and ESG Data Book 2021, third-party verification has been performed by the Japan Chemical Industry Association. ESG Data Book 2021 contains a statement regarding third-party verification.
Forward-Looking Statements
Integrate Report 2021 includes forward-looking plans and strategies, as well as forecasts and outlooks for business performance. Please note that various factors may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts and outlooks.
Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021
01
To Our Stakeholders
Akira Ishii
Eiji Aga
Representative Director,
Representative Director,
Chairman
President
As a Company That Creates New Value through the Power of Chemistry, We Will Enhance Our Corporate Value by Contributing to Society.
Please allow us to begin by offering our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also expressing our deepest sympathies to those who have contracted or been affected by the virus. We would also like to take this opportunity to express our deepest thanks to all the healthcare and essential workers who have worked unceasingly throughout this unprecedented crisis.
Thanks to the support of all our stakeholders, in 2020, Nippon Soda was able to celebrate its 100th anniversary. In Nippon Soda's 101st year, which began April 1, 2021, both of us assumed new roles at the Company. I, Akira Ishii, took up the position of Representative Director and Chairman, while I, Eiji Aga, took up the position of Representative Director and President. Looking ahead, we will do everything in our power to achieve sustainability alongside our stakeholders.
Social problems that have severe impacts on economic development are becoming more and more apparent. These problems can be attributed to environmental issues such as climate change and resource depletion, as well as food-related issues brought about by population increases and, in Japan, worker shortages. And so, for corporations, long-term initiatives in line with ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) and the SDGs (sustainable development goals) are essential, and corporate integrity is key if we are to create value alongside our stakeholders. At Nippon Soda, to achieve sustainable growth through enhancement of both our corporate and social value, we will promote sustainability-focused management through the following: CSR Activities to Protect Corporate Value and CSR Activities to Improve Corporate Value.
In 2020, we used a backcasting approach to formulate our long-term vision "Brilliance through Chemistry 2030." We also identified materialities (important issues) in the four fields that would help us improve corporate value̶agriculture, healthcare, environment, and ICT. Through the provision of products and services that can cater to social issues and environmental changes, we will strive to contribute to sustainability.
At the Nippon Soda Group we will work to create new value through the power of chemistry, and engage in sincere corporate activities that meet the expectations and earn the trust of our wide-ranging stakeholders.
02
Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021
Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021
03
History of Value Creation
Since its founding in 1920, the Nippon Soda Group has diversified into business fields such as agriculture, healthcare, the environment, and information. Furthermore, we have successively created products that meet the needs of the times. By using the power of chemistry to solve the issues facing society and by creating value with an eye on the future, we will continue to contribute to the creation of a society in which every person can live with peace of mind.
Historical
1914-1918
1929-1933
1939-1945
1954-1973
1973
1978
1985
1991
Events
World WarⅠ
Great
World War II
Period of
First oil
Second oil
Plaza
Collapse of
Depression
high economic
crisis
crisis
Accord
the bubble
growth
economy
2008
2012
2020
Financial
European
COVID-19
crisis
currency crisis
pandemic
Changes at
the Nippon
Soda Group
Founding Period
（1920-1944）
As demand for domestic manufacture of chemical products increased in Japan, Nippon Soda adopted a proactive management stance to overcome market uncertainties, leading to the research and commercialization of new products through technological innovations.
Early Period
（1945-1969）
In order to respond to post-war shortages of daily necessities and social changes during the period of high economic growth, Nippon Soda embraced
the challenge of development and commercialization in various fields, including existing and new fields. As a result, Nippon Soda was able to both contribute to improved lifestyles and achieve business growth.
Growth Period
（1970-1994）
Even in uncertain times, Nippon Soda was able to open up new growth areas through new product development that utilized the wide-ranging technologies developed since its founding. And, by promoting efforts to enhance its overseas hubs, the Company was able to build a foundation from which to spread its technologies worldwide.
Development Period
（1995-2021）
As globalization advances and environmental awareness grows,
Nippon Soda will look to grow its business through proactive global expansion and new product development. By applying its technologies to the advanced material and environmental fields, the Company is working to create new value and solutions to achieve further globalization.
1913
Founder Tomonori Nakano received a patent for the Nakano method of salt electrolysis
1920
Established Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. for business activities related to the manufacture of caustic soda and bleaching powder
Started operations at the Nihongi Plant (Joetsu City, Niigata Prefecture)
Nihongi Plant
1959
Established the Biology Research Laboratory*2 (Oiso, Naka-gun, Kanagawa Prefecture; integrated into the Odawara Research Center in 1984)
Biology Research Laboratory
1969
Started production of
the pharmaceutical additive
NISSO HPC
Started production of the fungicide TOPSIN (thiophanate)
Started operations at the Mizushima
1970
Started production of the resin additive
NISSO-PB
Started operations at the Nisso Kasei Chiba Plant (currently the Chiba Plant; Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture)
1972
Began capital participation in Iharabras S.A. Industrias Quimicas (Brazil)
1974
Established the Fine Chemicals Research Laboratory*2
(Odawara City, Kanagawa Prefecture; developed into the Odawara Research Center in 1984)
FY 2021: ¥139.4 billion
2002
Established the R&D Laboratory for High-Functional Materials*3 (Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture)
2004
Acquired the agrichemical business of Dainippon Ink and Chemicals, Inc. (currently DIC Corporation)
1995
2010
Started production of the insecticide MOSPILAN
Established the Chiba Research Center*3
(Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture)
(acetamiprid)
(Integrated the R&D Laboratory for High-Functional Materials and the Production
1934
Plant (Kurashiki City, Okayama Prefecture)
1997
Technology Department of the Chiba Plant)
Started operations at the Takaoka Plant (Takaoka City, Toyama Prefecture)
Established the Agrochemical
Synthesis Research Laboratory*2
(Odawara City, Kanagawa Prefecture)
1984
Established the R&D Laboratory for Functional Materials*3
(Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture)
Started production of the semiconductor photoresist material VP-POLYMER
Jointly developed the next-generation antibiotic Faropenem sodium together with Suntory Ltd. (currently Suntory Holdings Limited) and Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (currently Astellas Pharma Inc.), and started production
2011
Established Nisso Namhae Agro Co., Ltd., a joint venture manufacturing company for active agrochemical ingredients, in South Korea
Acquired Alkaline SAS, a French chemicals manufacturer
2017
Net sales*1
Established the Odawara
Research Center*2
(Odawara City,
Kanagawa Prefecture)
1991
Participated in the establishment of Novus International, Inc. (USA)
Started sales of the fungicide PYTHILOCK (picarbutrazox)
2018
Acquired the plant health business of Zoetis Japan Corporation
2020
Started sales of the acaricide DANYOTE (acynonapyr)
2021
Started sales of the fungicide MIGIWA (ipflufenoquin)
1920
1945
1970
*1 Due to a change in accounting standards, reporting of net sales changed from a non-consolidated basis (Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.) to a consolidated basis as of FY2000.
04Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021
1995
*2
Currently the Odawara Research Center
2021
*3
Currently the Chiba Research Center
Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021
05
Value Creation Model
Based on our mission, "Create new value through the power of chemistry and increase corporate value by contributing to society," the Nippon Soda Group will endeavor to solve social issues, increase its corporate value and social value by providing chemicals and related services, and build value creation processes that achieve sustainable growth.
Create new value through the power of chemistry.
Megatrends
Input capital
Business activities
Output
Creating value
together with our stakeholders
Outcome
Population
growth
Increase in food and
feed production
and improvement of production efficiency
Global warming
Increase in
the incidence of crop
pests and diseases
Improvement in living standards
Increased demand for pharmaceuticals and improved QOL
Social security cost
issues
Increasing health
consciousness
and awareness of
preventive medicine
Achievement of a sustainable society
Reduction of
environmental burden
Building a resource
recycling-based society
Progress in
information and communication technologies
Popularization of
smart devices
Rising needs for
technological
innovation
Financial capital
・Ability to create stable cash flow
・Resilient and
healthy financial structure ・Owned capital
¥145.8 billion
(As of March 31, 2021)
Manufacturing capital
・Capital investment for new businesses and increased production
¥30 billion
(Medium-Term Business Plan: StageⅠ )
Intellectual capital
・Research and development for creating high-added- value products
Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 15:46:08 UTC.