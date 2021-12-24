Log in
    4041   JP3726200003

NIPPON SODA CO., LTD.

(4041)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/24
3325 JPY   +1.99%
Nippon Soda : Integrated Report 2021

12/24/2021
Nippon Soda Group

Integrated Report 2021

For inquiries, views, and comments regarding Integrated Report 2021, please contact us via the following website. https://www.nippon-soda.co.jp/e/contact/

Corporate Communication Section,

General Affairs Department,

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

2-2-1, Ohtemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8165

Tel: +81-3-3245-6054 Fax: +81-3-3245-6238

Mission of the Nippon Soda Group

At a Glance

Create New Value through the Power of Chemistry and Increase Corporate Value by Contributing to Society.

Product capabilities

contributing to stable revenue

Multiple businesses

in global niche

domains

Research and development and production technology that create long-selling products

A spirit of good

people doing good

work

Net sales

139.4

billion yen

Ratio of

overseas sales Over 37.7%

Research and development investment

5.8 billion yen

Number of employees

2,770

Value Creation at the

Nippon Soda Group

Foundations for Value Creation

CONTENTS

To Our Stakeholders

02

Our Approach to Sustainability-focused Management

30

History of Value Creation

04

Human Resources Strategy

32

Value Creation Model

06

Environmental Protection

36

Source of Value Creation

08

Process Safety and Disaster Prevention

38

Technology Strategy

10

Occupational Safety and Health

39

Explanation of Strategy

Logistics Safety and Quality Assurance

40

Chemicals and Product Safety

41

Relationship with Local Communities and Dialogue with Society

42

Materialities at the Nippon Soda Group

12

Corporate Governance

43

Feature: Achieving a Low Carbon Society

14

Compliance

48

Message from the President

16

Internal Controls

49

The Nippon Soda Group's Businesses

22

Business and Other Risks

50

Messages from Outside Directors

51

Directors and Executive Officers

52

Financial Data and Corporate Data

10-Year Financial and Non-financial Highlights

54

Financial Review

56

Consolidated Balance Sheets

60

Consolidated Statements of Income

62

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 63

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

64

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

65

Company Information /

Shareholder and Investor Information

66

* Unless otherwise indicated, values are rounded to the nearest increment.

Editorial Policy

Integrated Report 2021 comprehensively conveys the activities of the Nippon Soda Group to increase its corporate value, and achieve its medium- to long-term goals, in both financial and non-financial terms. When producing this Integrated Report, we strove to provide an easy-to-understand overview of our value creation process by referring to the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. From FY 2021, Nippon Soda has replaced the conventional CSR Report with the Integrated Report. The ESG information included in the CSR Report is now posted on the Nippon Soda website in a new document entitled ESG Data Book 2021.

Period of This Report

April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021 (FY 2021)

* Also contains some information from beyond this period.

Scope of This Report

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. and Nippon Soda Group companies.

Third-party Verification

In the interest of ensuring the transparency and reliability of the information contained in Integrated Report 2021 and ESG Data Book 2021, third-party verification has been performed by the Japan Chemical Industry Association. ESG Data Book 2021 contains a statement regarding third-party verification.

Forward-Looking Statements

Integrate Report 2021 includes forward-looking plans and strategies, as well as forecasts and outlooks for business performance. Please note that various factors may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts and outlooks.

Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021

01

To Our Stakeholders

Akira Ishii

Eiji Aga

Representative Director,

Representative Director,

Chairman

President

As a Company That Creates New Value through the Power of Chemistry, We Will Enhance Our Corporate Value by Contributing to Society.

Please allow us to begin by offering our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also expressing our deepest sympathies to those who have contracted or been affected by the virus. We would also like to take this opportunity to express our deepest thanks to all the healthcare and essential workers who have worked unceasingly throughout this unprecedented crisis.

Thanks to the support of all our stakeholders, in 2020, Nippon Soda was able to celebrate its 100th anniversary. In Nippon Soda's 101st year, which began April 1, 2021, both of us assumed new roles at the Company. I, Akira Ishii, took up the position of Representative Director and Chairman, while I, Eiji Aga, took up the position of Representative Director and President. Looking ahead, we will do everything in our power to achieve sustainability alongside our stakeholders.

Social problems that have severe impacts on economic development are becoming more and more apparent. These problems can be attributed to environmental issues such as climate change and resource depletion, as well as food-related issues brought about by population increases and, in Japan, worker shortages. And so, for corporations, long-term initiatives in line with ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) and the SDGs (sustainable development goals) are essential, and corporate integrity is key if we are to create value alongside our stakeholders. At Nippon Soda, to achieve sustainable growth through enhancement of both our corporate and social value, we will promote sustainability-focused management through the following: CSR Activities to Protect Corporate Value and CSR Activities to Improve Corporate Value.

In 2020, we used a backcasting approach to formulate our long-term vision "Brilliance through Chemistry 2030." We also identified materialities (important issues) in the four fields that would help us improve corporate value̶agriculture, healthcare, environment, and ICT. Through the provision of products and services that can cater to social issues and environmental changes, we will strive to contribute to sustainability.

At the Nippon Soda Group we will work to create new value through the power of chemistry, and engage in sincere corporate activities that meet the expectations and earn the trust of our wide-ranging stakeholders.

02

Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021

Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021

03

History of Value Creation

Since its founding in 1920, the Nippon Soda Group has diversified into business fields such as agriculture, healthcare, the environment, and information. Furthermore, we have successively created products that meet the needs of the times. By using the power of chemistry to solve the issues facing society and by creating value with an eye on the future, we will continue to contribute to the creation of a society in which every person can live with peace of mind.

Historical

1914-1918

1929-1933

1939-1945

1954-1973

1973

1978

1985

1991

Events

World War

Great

World War II

Period of

First oil

Second oil

Plaza

Collapse of

Depression

high economic

crisis

crisis

Accord

the bubble

growth

economy

2008

2012

2020

Financial

European

COVID-19

crisis

currency crisis

pandemic

Changes at

the Nippon

Soda Group

Founding Period

1920-1944

As demand for domestic manufacture of chemical products increased in Japan, Nippon Soda adopted a proactive management stance to overcome market uncertainties, leading to the research and commercialization of new products through technological innovations.

Early Period

1945-1969

In order to respond to post-war shortages of daily necessities and social changes during the period of high economic growth, Nippon Soda embraced

the challenge of development and commercialization in various fields, including existing and new fields. As a result, Nippon Soda was able to both contribute to improved lifestyles and achieve business growth.

Growth Period

1970-1994

Even in uncertain times, Nippon Soda was able to open up new growth areas through new product development that utilized the wide-ranging technologies developed since its founding. And, by promoting efforts to enhance its overseas hubs, the Company was able to build a foundation from which to spread its technologies worldwide.

Development Period

1995-2021

As globalization advances and environmental awareness grows,

Nippon Soda will look to grow its business through proactive global expansion and new product development. By applying its technologies to the advanced material and environmental fields, the Company is working to create new value and solutions to achieve further globalization.

1913

Founder Tomonori Nakano received a patent for the Nakano method of salt electrolysis

1920

Established Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. for business activities related to the manufacture of caustic soda and bleaching powder

Started operations at the Nihongi Plant (Joetsu City, Niigata Prefecture)

Nihongi Plant

1959

Established the Biology Research Laboratory*2 (Oiso, Naka-gun, Kanagawa Prefecture; integrated into the Odawara Research Center in 1984)

Biology Research Laboratory

1969

Started production of

the pharmaceutical additive

NISSO HPC

Started production of the fungicide TOPSIN (thiophanate)

Started operations at the Mizushima

1970

Started production of the resin additive

NISSO-PB

Started operations at the Nisso Kasei Chiba Plant (currently the Chiba Plant; Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture)

1972

Began capital participation in Iharabras S.A. Industrias Quimicas (Brazil)

1974

Established the Fine Chemicals Research Laboratory*2

(Odawara City, Kanagawa Prefecture; developed into the Odawara Research Center in 1984)

FY 2021: ¥139.4 billion

2002

Established the R&D Laboratory for High-Functional Materials*3 (Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture)

2004

Acquired the agrichemical business of Dainippon Ink and Chemicals, Inc. (currently DIC Corporation)

1995

2010

Started production of the insecticide MOSPILAN

Established the Chiba Research Center*3

(Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture)

(acetamiprid)

(Integrated the R&D Laboratory for High-Functional Materials and the Production

1934

Plant (Kurashiki City, Okayama Prefecture)

1997

Technology Department of the Chiba Plant)

Started operations at the Takaoka Plant (Takaoka City, Toyama Prefecture)

Established the Agrochemical

Synthesis Research Laboratory*2

(Odawara City, Kanagawa Prefecture)

1984

Established the R&D Laboratory for Functional Materials*3

(Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture)

Started production of the semiconductor photoresist material VP-POLYMER

Jointly developed the next-generation antibiotic Faropenem sodium together with Suntory Ltd. (currently Suntory Holdings Limited) and Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (currently Astellas Pharma Inc.), and started production

2011

Established Nisso Namhae Agro Co., Ltd., a joint venture manufacturing company for active agrochemical ingredients, in South Korea

Acquired Alkaline SAS, a French chemicals manufacturer

2017

Net sales*1

Established the Odawara

Research Center*2

(Odawara City,

Kanagawa Prefecture)

1991

Participated in the establishment of Novus International, Inc. (USA)

PYTHILOCK DANYOTE MIGIWA (picarbutrazox) (acynonapyr) (ipflufenoquin)

Started sales of the fungicide PYTHILOCK (picarbutrazox)

2018

Acquired the plant health business of Zoetis Japan Corporation

2020

Started sales of the acaricide DANYOTE (acynonapyr)

2021

Started sales of the fungicide MIGIWA (ipflufenoquin)

1920

1945

1970

*1 Due to a change in accounting standards, reporting of net sales changed from a non-consolidated basis (Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.) to a consolidated basis as of FY2000.

04 Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021

1995

*2

Currently the Odawara Research Center

2021

*3

Currently the Chiba Research Center

Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021

05

Value Creation Model

Based on our mission, "Create new value through the power of chemistry and increase corporate value by contributing to society," the Nippon Soda Group will endeavor to solve social issues, increase its corporate value and social value by providing chemicals and related services, and build value creation processes that achieve sustainable growth.

Create new value through the power of chemistry.

Megatrends

Input capital

Business activities

Output

Creating value

together with our stakeholders

Outcome

Population

growth

Increase in food and

feed production

and improvement of production efficiency

Global warming

Increase in

the incidence of crop

pests and diseases

Improvement in living standards

Increased demand for pharmaceuticals and improved QOL

Social security cost

issues

Increasing health

consciousness

and awareness of

preventive medicine

Achievement of a sustainable society

Reduction of

environmental burden

Building a resource

recycling-based society

Progress in

information and communication technologies

Popularization of

smart devices

Rising needs for

technological

innovation

Financial capital

Ability to create stable cash flow

Resilient and

healthy financial structure Owned capital

¥145.8 billion

(As of March 31, 2021)

Manufacturing capital

Capital investment for new businesses and increased production

¥30 billion

(Medium-Term Business Plan: Stage )

Intellectual capital

Research and development for creating high-added- value products

Production technology / Unique proprietary core technology

Owned patents

2,459

(As of March 31, 2021) * Nippon Soda (Non-consolidated)

Human capital

Number of employees (Consolidated)

2,770

(As of March 31, 2021)

Social capital

Overseas sales ratio

37.7%

(As of March 31, 2021)

Natural capital

Energy consumption (in crude oil equivalent)

88,300 KL

(As of March 31, 2021) * Nippon Soda (Non-consolidated)

Amount of water consumption

17.3 million tons

(As of March 31, 2021)

  • Four domestic plants of Nippon Soda

Materialities

P. 12-13

Our Vision 10 Years in the Future

Stage

"Brilliance through Chemistry 2030"

Basic Strategy

Key Issues

Medium-Term Business Plan

Stage

Stage

Through growth investment that

• Enhancement of cost

emphasizes ROI and thorough

competitiveness and efficiency

"Brilliance through Chemistry"

structural reforms, "Transition

• Expansion of overseas businesses

Stage

to a Highly Efficient Business

• Promotion of new product

Structure̶Raise Our Profit

Efficiency to More Than Double

development and entry into new

businesses

the Current Level"

Grasping site

Research and

Chemicals

needs

development

P. 24-25

Agro

Products

Customers

Sales

Value chain

P. 26-27

Other

businesses

(Trading,

Transportation

Catering to

and Warehousing,

Construction, Others)

customer needs

Production

P. 28

with sophisticated

technological power

DNA of Nippon Soda Good people doing good work

Sustainability

Management

Increasing Corporate Value

Increasing Social Value

P. 30-31

Agriculture

Healthcare

Environment

Securing food and

Toward a resource

achieving sustainable

Healthy lives to all people

recycling society

agriculture

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Additives

Eco Business

Products

Specialty

Chemicals

ICT

Applying the functionality of

chemicals to IT devices

Increasing

corporate value

ROS target: 10 or more

ROA target: 7 or more

ROE target: 8 or more

Diverse human resources

Overseas employees 12.8

(As of March 31, 2021)

Female employees 12.6

(As of March 31, 2021) * Nippon Soda (Non-consolidated)

Hires of individuals with disabilities

2.17

(As of March 31, 2021) * Nippon Soda (Non-consolidated)

Progress toward

enhancing competitiveness

Improving core technologies

Creating in-demand products and services

Increasing market share

Reduced environmental

footprint

Reduced CO2 emissions by

15.4

(Compared to FY 2014) * Nippon Soda (Non-consolidated)

Reduced energy use by

43.5

(Compared to FY 1991) * Nippon Soda (Non-consolidated)

06

Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021

Nippon Soda Group Integrated Report 2021

07

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 15:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
