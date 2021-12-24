Nippon Soda : Integrated Report 2021

As a Company That Creates New Value through the Power of Chemistry, We Will Enhance Our Corporate Value by Contributing to Society.

Please allow us to begin by offering our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also expressing our deepest sympathies to those who have contracted or been affected by the virus. We would also like to take this opportunity to express our deepest thanks to all the healthcare and essential workers who have worked unceasingly throughout this unprecedented crisis.

Thanks to the support of all our stakeholders, in 2020, Nippon Soda was able to celebrate its 100th anniversary. In Nippon Soda's 101st year, which began April 1, 2021, both of us assumed new roles at the Company. I, Akira Ishii, took up the position of Representative Director and Chairman, while I, Eiji Aga, took up the position of Representative Director and President. Looking ahead, we will do everything in our power to achieve sustainability alongside our stakeholders.

Social problems that have severe impacts on economic development are becoming more and more apparent. These problems can be attributed to environmental issues such as climate change and resource depletion, as well as food-related issues brought about by population increases and, in Japan, worker shortages. And so, for corporations, long-term initiatives in line with ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) and the SDGs (sustainable development goals) are essential, and corporate integrity is key if we are to create value alongside our stakeholders. At Nippon Soda, to achieve sustainable growth through enhancement of both our corporate and social value, we will promote sustainability-focused management through the following: CSR Activities to Protect Corporate Value and CSR Activities to Improve Corporate Value.

In 2020, we used a backcasting approach to formulate our long-term vision "Brilliance through Chemistry 2030." We also identified materialities (important issues) in the four fields that would help us improve corporate value̶agriculture, healthcare, environment, and ICT. Through the provision of products and services that can cater to social issues and environmental changes, we will strive to contribute to sustainability.

At the Nippon Soda Group we will work to create new value through the power of chemistry, and engage in sincere corporate activities that meet the expectations and earn the trust of our wide-ranging stakeholders.