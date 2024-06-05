Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities Code: 4041

June 6, 2024

Dear Shareholders,

Eiji Aga

Representative Director, President

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

2-7-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,

Tokyo, Japan

Notice of the 155th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or we) is pleased to announce that the 155th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "OGM") will be held as described below.

When convening the OGM, the Company takes measures for providing information in electronic format that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (Electronic Provision Measures Matters), and posts this information on each of the websites below. Please access either website by using the internet address shown below to review the information.

The Company's website: https://www.nippon-soda.co.jp/

(From the above website, select "Investor Relations," "Stock-Related Information," and then "General Meeting of Shareholders.")

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Nippon Soda" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "4041" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend the OGM in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc. or by postal voting. Please examine the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).

Details

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

2. Place:

Maru Building Hall, Marunouchi Building 7F

2-4-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3. Purpose of the Meeting

Matters to be reported: a. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the

audit reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for Consolidated Financial Statements for the 155th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

  1. Financial Statements for the 155th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Reduction in Capital Reserves

Proposal 3: Election of Seven (7) Members of the Board of Directors (Excluding Members of the Board of Directors who are Members of Audit and Supervisory Committee)

Proposal 4: Election of Three (3) Members of the Board of Directors who are Members of Audit and Supervisory Committee

Proposal 5: Election of One (1) Substitute Member of the Board of Directors who is a Member of Audit and Supervisory Committee

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

In deciding the appropriation of surplus, the Company fundamentally considers revenue trends and makes a well-rounded judgment based on several perspectives including maintaining stable dividend payment, enriching shareholders' equity and improving the financial position. The Company will use its retained earnings for research and development, capital investment, M&A and other purposes to develop high value-added products and to strengthen competitiveness.

Regarding the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review, the Company proposes to pay ¥120 per share. As a result, the total annual dividend for the fiscal year under review will be ¥240 per share, when combined with the interim dividend of ¥120 per share.

[Matters regarding year-end dividend]

  1. Type of dividend property: Cash
  2. Dividend property allotment and total amount thereof

Dividend per common share of the Company:

¥120

Total amount of dividends:

¥3,309,327,120

3. Effective Date of dividends:

June 28, 2024

Proposal 2: Reduction in Capital Reserves

  1. Reason for Reduction in Capital Reserves
    In order to ensure the mobility and flexibility of future capital policies, the Company proposes to reduce the amount of capital reserves and transfer it to other capital surplus in accordance with Article 448, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act.
  2. Reduction in Capital Reserves
    1. Amount of capital reserves to be reduced
      Out of the capital reserves of ¥18,148,598,626, ¥6,000,000,000 will be reduced and the entire amount of the reduction will be transferred to other capital surplus, making the amount of capital reserves after reduction ¥12,148,598,626.
    2. Date on which the reduction in the amount of capital reserves takes effect August 31, 2024

Proposal 3: Election of Seven (7) Members of the Board of Directors (Excluding Members of the Board of Directors who are Members of Audit and Supervisory Committee)

The terms of office of all seven (7) members of the Board of Directors (excluding members of the Board of Directors who are members of Audit and Supervisory Committee) will expire at the conclusion of the OGM.

Accordingly, we propose to elect seven (7) members of the Board of Directors (excluding members of the Board of Directors who are members of Audit and Supervisory Committee); including three (3) outside members of the Board of Directors.

This proposal was decided after receiving a report from the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee. Furthermore, we have received a report stating that there are no matters requiring additional comments regarding the election of members of the Board of Directors (excluding members of the Board of Directors who are members of Audit and Supervisory Committee) from the Audit and Supervisory Committee.

The candidates for members of the Board of Directors (excluding members of the Board of Directors who are members of Audit and Supervisory Committee) are as follows:

No.

Name

Sex

Positions and areas of responsibility in the Company

1

Eiji Aga

Male

Representative Director, President

Reelection

(Supervision of Marketing & Sales)

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing

Officer

2

Atsuo Watanabe

Male

(Supervision of Technology and Responsible Care

Reelection

Management Dept., General Manager, Production Div.,

and Manager, Trade Administration Dept.)

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing

3

Osamu Sasabe

Male

Officer

(Supervision of Corporate Strategy Dept., DX Promotion

Reelection

Dept., Secretariat Dept., and Human Resources Dept., and

General Manager, Purchasing & Logistics Div.)

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer

4

Osamu Shimizu

Male

(Supervision of Corporate Social Responsibility Dept.,

Internal Control & Audit Dept., General Affairs Dept.,

Reelection;

Legal Dept., and Accounting Dept., and General Manager,

Accounting Dept.)

5

Yuko Watase

Female

Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Member of the

Reelection;

Independent;

Board of Directors)

Outside

6

Takayoshi Meiga

Male

Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Member of the

Reelection;

Independent;

Board of Directors)

Outside

New election;

7

Tatsufumi Sakai

Male

Independent;

Outside

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and

Number of the

Company's

(Date of birth)

important concurrent positions

shares held

April

1985

Joined the Company

April

2010

Manager, Fine Chemical Dept., Chemicals Business Div.

February2012

Executive Vice President, Alkaline SAS (Secondment)

April

2015

Manager, Business Strategy & Administration Dept.,

Chemicals Business Div., the Company

April

2017

Executive Officer,

General Manager, Chemicals Business Div. and

Supervision of Osaka Branch Office

Eiji Aga

April

2018

Executive Officer,

(January 1, 1963)

April

2020

General Manager, Chemicals Business Div.

Executive Officer,

(Reelection)

Supervision of Human Resources Dept.

(Male)

June

2020

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,

Supervision of Marketing & Sales, Human Resources

Tenure as Member

April

2021

Dept. and Purchasing & Logistics Dept.

of the Board of

Representative Director, President

1

Directors:

April

2022

Representative Director, President

12,500

4 years

Supervision of New Business Planning and Development

Attendance at

Dept.

April

2023

Representative Director, President

meetings of the

Supervision of Marketing & Sales, New Business

Board of Directors

Planning and Development Dept.

during the fiscal

April

2024

Representative Director, President, Supervision of

year ended March

31, 2024:

Marketing & Sales

17/17

To the present

Reasons for nomination as candidate for member of the Board of Directors

The Company has determined that Eiji Aga is qualified to be a member of the Board of Directors who continues to undertake the important management decision-making and supervision of the execution of the duties because of his experience in managing overseas group companies, supervision of Marketing

  • Sales and being involved in Human Resources, and because he has led the entire Nippon Soda Group as Representative Director, President. Therefore, the Company has nominated him as a candidate for member of the Board of Directors.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and

Number of the

Company's

(Date of birth)

important concurrent positions

shares held

April

1985

Joined the Company

April

2008

Manager, Manufacturing Dept., Chiba Plant

April

2012

Manager, Research Planning and Development Dept.,

Research & Development Div.

April

2014

General Manager, Chiba Plant

April

2017

Executive Officer

General Manager, Chiba Plant

April

2018

Executive Officer,

General Manager, Takaoka Plant

April

2021

Executive Officer,

General Manager, Production & Technology Div. and

Atsuo Watanabe

Manager, Production Planning & Management Dept.

(April 12, 1960)

April

2022

Executive Managing Officer,

Supervision of Research & Development Div. and

(Reelection)

General Manager of Production & Technology Div.

(Male)

June

2022

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing

Officer,

Tenure as Member

Supervision of Technology, Purchasing & Logistics

of the Board of

Dept., and Responsible Care Management Dept., General

2

Directors:

Manager, Production & Technology Div., and Manager,

5,100

2 years

Trade Administration Dept.

April

2023

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing

Attendance at

Officer,

meetings of the

Supervision of Technology and Responsible Care

Board of Directors

Management Dept., General Manager, Production &

during the fiscal

Technology Div., and Manager, Trade Administration

year ended March

April

2024

Dept.

31, 2024:

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing

17/17

Officer,

Supervision of Technology and Responsible Care

Management Dept., General Manager, Production Div.,

and Manager, Trade Administration Dept.

To the present

Reasons for nomination as candidate for member of the Board of Directors

The Company has determined that Atsuo Watanabe is qualified to be a member of the Board of Directors who continues to undertake the important management decision-making and supervision of the execution of the duties because of his experience serving as plant manager at major sites and driving the Company's core R&D and production operations as the person responsible for Supervision of Technology. Therefore, the Company has nominated him as a candidate for member of the Board of Directors.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and

Number of the

Company's

(Date of birth)

important concurrent positions

shares held

April

1986

Joined the Company

April

2012

Manager, Information Systems Dept.

April

2016

Manager, Accounting Dept.

April

2018

Manager, Corporate Strategy Dept.

April

2019

Executive Officer,

Manager, Corporate Strategy Dept.

April

2020

Executive Officer,

Manager, Corporate Strategy Dept. and Manager, DX

Promotion Group, Corporate Planning Dept.

April

2021

Executive Officer,

Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. and Manager, DX

Promotion Group

June

2021

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,

Osamu Sasabe

Supervision of Human Resources Dept.,

Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. and Manager, DX

(May 14, 1963)

Promotion Group

(Reelection)

Representative Director and President, NS Business

Support Co., Ltd. (until June 2023)

(Male)

April

2022

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,

Tenure as Member

Supervision of Corporate Strategy Dept., DX Promotion

Dept., and Human Resources Dept.

of the Board of

June

2022

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,

Directors:

3

Supervision of Corporate Strategy Dept., DX Promotion

4,700

3 years

Dept., Secretariat Dept., and Human Resources Dept.

Attendance at

April

2023

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing

Officer,

meetings of the

Supervision of Corporate Strategy Dept., and DX

Board of Directors

Promotion Dept., and General Manager, Purchasing &

during the fiscal

Logistics Div.

year ended March

April

2024

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing

31, 2024:

Officer,

17/17

Supervision of Corporate Strategy Dept., DX Promotion

Dept., Secretariat Dept., and Human Resources Dept., and

General Manager, Purchasing & Logistics Div.

To the present

Representative Director and President, NS Business Support Co., Ltd. (scheduled to assume the position in June 2024)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for member of the Board of Directors

The Company has determined that Osamu Sasabe is qualified to be a member of the Board of Directors who continues to undertake the important management decision-making and supervision of the execution of the duties because of his sales experience in chemical and agrochemical products and also his broad experience in digital strategy, accounting, and corporate strategy. Therefore, the Company has nominated him as a candidate for member of the Board of Directors.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and

Number of the

Company's

(Date of birth)

important concurrent positions

shares held

April

1986

Joined The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited

April

2015

Joined the Company

April

2016

Substitute Manager, Corporate Strategy Dept.

April

2018

Manager, Accounting Dept.

April

2019

Executive Officer,

Manager, Accounting Dept.

April

2021

Executive Officer,

Supervision of General Affairs Dept., and Manager,

Accounting Dept.

April

2022

Executive Officer,

Supervision of General Affairs Dept. and Finance &

Osamu Shimizu

Accounting Dept.

(October 23, 1963)

June

2022

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,

Supervision of Corporate Social Responsibility Dept.,

(Reelection)

Internal Control & Audit Dept., General Affairs Dept.,

and Accounting Dept.

(Male)

April

2023

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,

Tenure as Member

Supervision of Administration and Corporate Social

Responsibility Dept.

of the Board of

President, Nisso Namhae Agro Co., Ltd.

4

Directors:

2,600

2 years

To the present

June

2023

Representative Director and President, NS Business

Attendance at

Support Co., Ltd. (scheduled to retire from the position in

meetings of the

June

2024

June 2024)

Board of Directors

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,

during the fiscal

Supervision of Corporate Social Responsibility Dept.,

year ended March

Internal Control & Audit Dept., General Affairs Dept.,

31, 2024:

Legal Dept., and Accounting Dept., and General

17/17

Manager, Accounting Dept.

To the present

President, Nisso Namhae Agro Co., Ltd.

Reasons for nomination as candidate for member of the Board of Directors

The Company has determined that Osamu Shimizu is qualified to be a member of the Board of Directors who continues to undertake the important management decision-making and supervision of the execution of the duties because of his international experience at a financial institution and knowledge of finance and accounting, as well as his broad experience in management divisions such as corporate planning, accounting and finance. Therefore, the Company has nominated him as a candidate for member of the Board of Directors.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and

Number of the

Company's

(Date of birth)

important concurrent positions

shares held

April

1982

Joined Seika Sangyo GmbH

October 1988

Joined KPMG Minato Audit Corporation (current KPMG

AZSA & Co.)

Yuko Watase

April

1992

Registered as a certified public accountant

(March 17, 1959)

August

1993

Seconded to KPMG Fides (current KPMG AG,

(Reelection)

Switzerland)

October 1996

KPMG Century Audit Corporation (current KPMG AZSA

(Independent)

& Co.)

(Outside)

October 2002

Director, KPMG FAS Co., Ltd.

(Female)

October 2003

Partner

Tenure as Outside

5

June

2018

Managing Director

100

Member of the

June

2021

Retired from Managing Director, KPMG FAS Co., Ltd.

Board of Directors:

2 years

June

2022

Outside Member of the Board of Directors, the Company

Attendance at

To the present

Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside member of the Board of

meetings of the

Board of Directors

Directors and outline of expected roles

during the fiscal

Yuko Watase has gained professional knowledge and international

year ended March

experience as a certified public accountant involved in financial accounting

31, 2024:

audit. In her previous positions, she was involved in advisory work for

17/17

domestic as well as cross-border M&A and business portfolio strategy for

many years, and we have nominated her as a candidate for outside member of

the Board of Directors because we believe that she will continue to contribute

to the governance, sound growth and development of the Company by

leveraging her experience in these areas.

