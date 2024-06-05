Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities Code: 4041
June 6, 2024
Dear Shareholders,
Eiji Aga
Representative Director, President
Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.
2-7-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,
Tokyo, Japan
Notice of the 155th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or we) is pleased to announce that the 155th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "OGM") will be held as described below.
When convening the OGM, the Company takes measures for providing information in electronic format that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (Electronic Provision Measures Matters), and posts this information on each of the websites below. Please access either website by using the internet address shown below to review the information.
The Company's website: https://www.nippon-soda.co.jp/
(From the above website, select "Investor Relations," "Stock-Related Information," and then "General Meeting of Shareholders.")
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show
(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Nippon Soda" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "4041" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you are unable to attend the OGM in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc. or by postal voting. Please examine the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).
- 1 -
Details
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.
2. Place:
Maru Building Hall, Marunouchi Building 7F
2-4-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3. Purpose of the Meeting
Matters to be reported: a. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the
audit reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for Consolidated Financial Statements for the 155th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Financial Statements for the 155th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Reduction in Capital Reserves
Proposal 3: Election of Seven (7) Members of the Board of Directors (Excluding Members of the Board of Directors who are Members of Audit and Supervisory Committee)
Proposal 4: Election of Three (3) Members of the Board of Directors who are Members of Audit and Supervisory Committee
Proposal 5: Election of One (1) Substitute Member of the Board of Directors who is a Member of Audit and Supervisory Committee
- 2 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
In deciding the appropriation of surplus, the Company fundamentally considers revenue trends and makes a well-rounded judgment based on several perspectives including maintaining stable dividend payment, enriching shareholders' equity and improving the financial position. The Company will use its retained earnings for research and development, capital investment, M&A and other purposes to develop high value-added products and to strengthen competitiveness.
Regarding the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review, the Company proposes to pay ¥120 per share. As a result, the total annual dividend for the fiscal year under review will be ¥240 per share, when combined with the interim dividend of ¥120 per share.
[Matters regarding year-end dividend]
- Type of dividend property: Cash
- Dividend property allotment and total amount thereof
Dividend per common share of the Company:
¥120
Total amount of dividends:
¥3,309,327,120
3. Effective Date of dividends:
June 28, 2024
- 3 -
Proposal 2: Reduction in Capital Reserves
-
Reason for Reduction in Capital Reserves
In order to ensure the mobility and flexibility of future capital policies, the Company proposes to reduce the amount of capital reserves and transfer it to other capital surplus in accordance with Article 448, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act.
- Reduction in Capital Reserves
-
Amount of capital reserves to be reduced
Out of the capital reserves of ¥18,148,598,626, ¥6,000,000,000 will be reduced and the entire amount of the reduction will be transferred to other capital surplus, making the amount of capital reserves after reduction ¥12,148,598,626.
- Date on which the reduction in the amount of capital reserves takes effect August 31, 2024
- Amount of capital reserves to be reduced
- 4 -
Proposal 3: Election of Seven (7) Members of the Board of Directors (Excluding Members of the Board of Directors who are Members of Audit and Supervisory Committee)
The terms of office of all seven (7) members of the Board of Directors (excluding members of the Board of Directors who are members of Audit and Supervisory Committee) will expire at the conclusion of the OGM.
Accordingly, we propose to elect seven (7) members of the Board of Directors (excluding members of the Board of Directors who are members of Audit and Supervisory Committee); including three (3) outside members of the Board of Directors.
This proposal was decided after receiving a report from the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee. Furthermore, we have received a report stating that there are no matters requiring additional comments regarding the election of members of the Board of Directors (excluding members of the Board of Directors who are members of Audit and Supervisory Committee) from the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
The candidates for members of the Board of Directors (excluding members of the Board of Directors who are members of Audit and Supervisory Committee) are as follows:
No.
Name
Sex
Positions and areas of responsibility in the Company
1
Eiji Aga
Male
Representative Director, President
Reelection
(Supervision of Marketing & Sales)
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing
Officer
2
Atsuo Watanabe
Male
(Supervision of Technology and Responsible Care
Reelection
Management Dept., General Manager, Production Div.,
and Manager, Trade Administration Dept.)
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing
3
Osamu Sasabe
Male
Officer
(Supervision of Corporate Strategy Dept., DX Promotion
Reelection
Dept., Secretariat Dept., and Human Resources Dept., and
General Manager, Purchasing & Logistics Div.)
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer
4
Osamu Shimizu
Male
(Supervision of Corporate Social Responsibility Dept.,
Internal Control & Audit Dept., General Affairs Dept.,
Reelection;
Legal Dept., and Accounting Dept., and General Manager,
Accounting Dept.)
5
Yuko Watase
Female
Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Member of the
Reelection;
Independent;
Board of Directors)
Outside
6
Takayoshi Meiga
Male
Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Member of the
Reelection;
Independent;
Board of Directors)
Outside
New election;
7
Tatsufumi Sakai
Male
Independent;
Outside
- 5 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
Number of the
Company's
(Date of birth)
important concurrent positions
shares held
April
1985
Joined the Company
April
2010
Manager, Fine Chemical Dept., Chemicals Business Div.
February2012
Executive Vice President, Alkaline SAS (Secondment)
April
2015
Manager, Business Strategy & Administration Dept.,
Chemicals Business Div., the Company
April
2017
Executive Officer,
General Manager, Chemicals Business Div. and
Supervision of Osaka Branch Office
Eiji Aga
April
2018
Executive Officer,
(January 1, 1963)
April
2020
General Manager, Chemicals Business Div.
Executive Officer,
(Reelection)
Supervision of Human Resources Dept.
(Male)
June
2020
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,
Supervision of Marketing & Sales, Human Resources
Tenure as Member
April
2021
Dept. and Purchasing & Logistics Dept.
of the Board of
Representative Director, President
1
Directors:
April
2022
Representative Director, President
12,500
4 years
Supervision of New Business Planning and Development
Attendance at
Dept.
April
2023
Representative Director, President
meetings of the
Supervision of Marketing & Sales, New Business
Board of Directors
Planning and Development Dept.
during the fiscal
April
2024
Representative Director, President, Supervision of
year ended March
31, 2024:
Marketing & Sales
17/17
To the present
Reasons for nomination as candidate for member of the Board of Directors
The Company has determined that Eiji Aga is qualified to be a member of the Board of Directors who continues to undertake the important management decision-making and supervision of the execution of the duties because of his experience in managing overseas group companies, supervision of Marketing
- Sales and being involved in Human Resources, and because he has led the entire Nippon Soda Group as Representative Director, President. Therefore, the Company has nominated him as a candidate for member of the Board of Directors.
- 6 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
Number of the
Company's
(Date of birth)
important concurrent positions
shares held
April
1985
Joined the Company
April
2008
Manager, Manufacturing Dept., Chiba Plant
April
2012
Manager, Research Planning and Development Dept.,
Research & Development Div.
April
2014
General Manager, Chiba Plant
April
2017
Executive Officer
General Manager, Chiba Plant
April
2018
Executive Officer,
General Manager, Takaoka Plant
April
2021
Executive Officer,
General Manager, Production & Technology Div. and
Atsuo Watanabe
Manager, Production Planning & Management Dept.
(April 12, 1960)
April
2022
Executive Managing Officer,
Supervision of Research & Development Div. and
(Reelection)
General Manager of Production & Technology Div.
(Male)
June
2022
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing
Officer,
Tenure as Member
Supervision of Technology, Purchasing & Logistics
of the Board of
Dept., and Responsible Care Management Dept., General
2
Directors:
Manager, Production & Technology Div., and Manager,
5,100
2 years
Trade Administration Dept.
April
2023
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing
Attendance at
Officer,
meetings of the
Supervision of Technology and Responsible Care
Board of Directors
Management Dept., General Manager, Production &
during the fiscal
Technology Div., and Manager, Trade Administration
year ended March
April
2024
Dept.
31, 2024:
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing
17/17
Officer,
Supervision of Technology and Responsible Care
Management Dept., General Manager, Production Div.,
and Manager, Trade Administration Dept.
To the present
Reasons for nomination as candidate for member of the Board of Directors
The Company has determined that Atsuo Watanabe is qualified to be a member of the Board of Directors who continues to undertake the important management decision-making and supervision of the execution of the duties because of his experience serving as plant manager at major sites and driving the Company's core R&D and production operations as the person responsible for Supervision of Technology. Therefore, the Company has nominated him as a candidate for member of the Board of Directors.
- 7 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
Number of the
Company's
(Date of birth)
important concurrent positions
shares held
April
1986
Joined the Company
April
2012
Manager, Information Systems Dept.
April
2016
Manager, Accounting Dept.
April
2018
Manager, Corporate Strategy Dept.
April
2019
Executive Officer,
Manager, Corporate Strategy Dept.
April
2020
Executive Officer,
Manager, Corporate Strategy Dept. and Manager, DX
Promotion Group, Corporate Planning Dept.
April
2021
Executive Officer,
Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. and Manager, DX
Promotion Group
June
2021
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,
Osamu Sasabe
Supervision of Human Resources Dept.,
Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. and Manager, DX
(May 14, 1963)
Promotion Group
(Reelection)
Representative Director and President, NS Business
Support Co., Ltd. (until June 2023)
(Male)
April
2022
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,
Tenure as Member
Supervision of Corporate Strategy Dept., DX Promotion
Dept., and Human Resources Dept.
of the Board of
June
2022
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,
Directors:
3
Supervision of Corporate Strategy Dept., DX Promotion
4,700
3 years
Dept., Secretariat Dept., and Human Resources Dept.
Attendance at
April
2023
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing
Officer,
meetings of the
Supervision of Corporate Strategy Dept., and DX
Board of Directors
Promotion Dept., and General Manager, Purchasing &
during the fiscal
Logistics Div.
year ended March
April
2024
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Managing
31, 2024:
Officer,
17/17
Supervision of Corporate Strategy Dept., DX Promotion
Dept., Secretariat Dept., and Human Resources Dept., and
General Manager, Purchasing & Logistics Div.
To the present
Representative Director and President, NS Business Support Co., Ltd. (scheduled to assume the position in June 2024)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for member of the Board of Directors
The Company has determined that Osamu Sasabe is qualified to be a member of the Board of Directors who continues to undertake the important management decision-making and supervision of the execution of the duties because of his sales experience in chemical and agrochemical products and also his broad experience in digital strategy, accounting, and corporate strategy. Therefore, the Company has nominated him as a candidate for member of the Board of Directors.
- 8 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
Number of the
Company's
(Date of birth)
important concurrent positions
shares held
April
1986
Joined The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited
April
2015
Joined the Company
April
2016
Substitute Manager, Corporate Strategy Dept.
April
2018
Manager, Accounting Dept.
April
2019
Executive Officer,
Manager, Accounting Dept.
April
2021
Executive Officer,
Supervision of General Affairs Dept., and Manager,
Accounting Dept.
April
2022
Executive Officer,
Supervision of General Affairs Dept. and Finance &
Osamu Shimizu
Accounting Dept.
(October 23, 1963)
June
2022
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,
Supervision of Corporate Social Responsibility Dept.,
(Reelection)
Internal Control & Audit Dept., General Affairs Dept.,
and Accounting Dept.
(Male)
April
2023
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,
Tenure as Member
Supervision of Administration and Corporate Social
Responsibility Dept.
of the Board of
President, Nisso Namhae Agro Co., Ltd.
4
Directors:
2,600
2 years
To the present
June
2023
Representative Director and President, NS Business
Attendance at
Support Co., Ltd. (scheduled to retire from the position in
meetings of the
June
2024
June 2024)
Board of Directors
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer,
during the fiscal
Supervision of Corporate Social Responsibility Dept.,
year ended March
Internal Control & Audit Dept., General Affairs Dept.,
31, 2024:
Legal Dept., and Accounting Dept., and General
17/17
Manager, Accounting Dept.
To the present
Reasons for nomination as candidate for member of the Board of Directors
The Company has determined that Osamu Shimizu is qualified to be a member of the Board of Directors who continues to undertake the important management decision-making and supervision of the execution of the duties because of his international experience at a financial institution and knowledge of finance and accounting, as well as his broad experience in management divisions such as corporate planning, accounting and finance. Therefore, the Company has nominated him as a candidate for member of the Board of Directors.
- 9 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
Number of the
Company's
(Date of birth)
important concurrent positions
shares held
April
1982
Joined Seika Sangyo GmbH
October 1988
Joined KPMG Minato Audit Corporation (current KPMG
AZSA & Co.)
Yuko Watase
April
1992
Registered as a certified public accountant
(March 17, 1959)
August
1993
Seconded to KPMG Fides (current KPMG AG,
(Reelection)
Switzerland)
October 1996
KPMG Century Audit Corporation (current KPMG AZSA
(Independent)
& Co.)
(Outside)
October 2002
Director, KPMG FAS Co., Ltd.
(Female)
October 2003
Partner
Tenure as Outside
5
June
2018
Managing Director
100
Member of the
June
2021
Retired from Managing Director, KPMG FAS Co., Ltd.
Board of Directors:
2 years
June
2022
Outside Member of the Board of Directors, the Company
Attendance at
To the present
Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside member of the Board of
meetings of the
Board of Directors
Directors and outline of expected roles
during the fiscal
Yuko Watase has gained professional knowledge and international
year ended March
experience as a certified public accountant involved in financial accounting
31, 2024:
audit. In her previous positions, she was involved in advisory work for
17/17
domestic as well as cross-border M&A and business portfolio strategy for
many years, and we have nominated her as a candidate for outside member of
the Board of Directors because we believe that she will continue to contribute
to the governance, sound growth and development of the Company by
leveraging her experience in these areas.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 00:24:07 UTC.