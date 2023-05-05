Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-02 am EDT
2898.00 JPY   -0.12%
12:33aFactbox-Old disputes overshadow visit by Japan's Kishida to S.Korea
RE
04/25China Outlook, New York Futures Depress Asian Stock Markets
MT
04/25Nikkei touches 8-mth high on earnings, chip investment; steel makers tumble
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Old disputes overshadow visit by Japan's Kishida to S.Korea

05/05/2023 | 12:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be visiting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday in the latest effort to improve bilateral ties.

However, the trip will be overshadowed by historical issues and other disputes between the two countries - in some of which progress has been made, while others remain intractable.

- Relations between the two North Asian U.S. allies have been strained over disputes dating to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea. Koreans accuse Japan of forcing women to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military and using forced labour, among other abuses.

- Various measures have been taken over the years in attempts to resolve the issues. Japan says the matter of any compensation for wartime labour was settled under a 1965 treaty normalising diplomatic ties and providing South Korea with economic assistance.

- In 2015, South Korea and Japan reached a settlement under which Tokyo issued an official apology to "comfort women" who say they were enslaved in wartime brothels, and provided 1 billion yen ($9.23 million) to a fund to help the victims. But then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in decided to dissolve the fund in 2018, effectively scrapping the agreement as he said it did not do enough to consider victims' concerns.

- In 2018 South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate some wartime forced labourers. Tokyo has warned of serious repercussions if the orders are enforced.

- Relations deteriorated in 2019 when Japan restricted exports of high-tech materials for making chips and display panels to South Korea. At the time Seoul threatened to pull out of an intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo, but backed down at the last minute under pressure from the United States, which has pushed for its two allies to mend ties.

- In March, Yoon's administration proposed establishing a public foundation to compensate the plaintiffs in the Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries cases. As of early May, 10 out of 15 surviving victims have accepted the plan, but are still calling for an apology from Japan.

- In mid-March, Kishida and Yoon met in Tokyo, in the first visit by a South Korean leader to Japan for a bilateral working meeting in 12 years.

- In late March, Japan's trade ministry lifted export curbs to South Korea on the high-tech materials, while South Korea withdrew its complaint filed at the World Trade Organization on Japan's export controls.

- There is concern in South Korea over potential environmental contamination from waste water at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was badly damaged by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

As Japan is expected to discharge the waste water into the sea around this summer, the issue of verifying its safety may be discussed during Sunday's summit, South Korean media reported.

- Seoul regularly lodges complaints over the way history is recounted in some Japanese textbooks, and there have been flare-ups over the "Rising Sun" flag seen as a symbol of imperial Japan. Tokyo has accused South Korean leaders of exacerbating tensions to score political points.

- The two countries also have a territorial dispute over a cluster of windswept volcanic islets, known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan. The islets are controlled by Seoul with a small contingent of coast guards, and are also claimed by Tokyo.

- The United States has pressed both countries to resolve the disputes to better counter rising threats from China and North Korea, among other regional challenges. Under Yoon, South Korea has resumed trilateral military drills and agreed to more intelligence sharing on issues like tracking ballistic missile launches from North Korea.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. 1.78% 4687 Delayed Quote.10.28%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -0.21% 5225 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -0.12% 2898 Delayed Quote.26.44%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -1.62% 486 Delayed Quote.2.10%
All news about NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
12:33aFactbox-Old disputes overshadow visit by Japan's Kishida to S.Korea
RE
04/25China Outlook, New York Futures Depress Asian Stock Markets
MT
04/25Nikkei touches 8-mth high on earnings, chip investment; steel makers tumble
RE
04/21Japan's annual crude steel output falls 8.1% on slow auto production
RE
04/18Nippon Steel : Obtained EcoLeaf Environmental Product Declaration for Steel Sheet Pile Pro..
PU
04/13Glencore takeover target Teck Resources rebuffs latest tilt
AN
04/13Nippon Steel : comments on Glencore's unsolicited proposal to acquire Teck
PU
04/11Tranche Update on Nippon Steel Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 10,..
CI
04/10Nippon Steel Corporation (TSE:5401) completed the acquisit..
CI
04/10Nippon Steel Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on March 10, 2023, has closed with ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 897 B 58 914 M 58 914 M
Net income 2023 626 B 4 671 M 4 671 M
Net Debt 2023 2 216 B 16 535 M 16 535 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,37x
Yield 2023 6,10%
Capitalization 2 669 B 19 908 M 19 908 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 106 528
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 898,00 JPY
Average target price 3 414,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Ichiro Fujisaki Independent Outside Director
Noriko Iki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.44%19 908
NUCOR CORPORATION10.91%36 831
ARCELORMITTAL4.37%22 838
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.37.07%21 626
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.5.57%17 410
TATA STEEL LIMITED-1.42%16 413
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer