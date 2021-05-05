Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese shares jump as cyclical stocks shine, tech shares cap gains

05/05/2021 | 10:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares jumped on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, as investors scooped up cyclical shares after the benchmark Nikkei's four consecutive weekly declines, but technology shares capped gains following the Nasdaq lower.

The Nikkei share average jumped 2.11% to 29,419.75 by 0213 GMT, while the broader Topix advanced 1.97% to 1,935.71.

"The market rebounded after sell-offs before the Golden Week holiday when investors were too cautious about the market outlook," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"The strong U.S. market also supported sentiment today. But I am not sure how long this will last because the situation in Japan is very different from that in the U.S."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, driven by economically sensitive sectors, while the Nasdaq Composite ended lower as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested an interest rate hike.

While the U.S. economy has shown signs of recovery from the COVID-19 lows, Japan's economy still remains under strain, with the nation considering extending a state of emergency in Tokyo and other major urban areas.

Material makers led gains, with steel makers Nippon Steel and JFE Holdings surging 7.34% and 7.51%, respectively. Paper maker Oji Holdings jumped 6.82%.

Technology shares weighed on the indexes, with Advantest falling 1.35%. Tokyo Electron inched up 0.27% even as its annual operating profit forecast of 442 billion yen ($4.04 billion) beat analysts' forecast.

Nissan Motor rose 2.88%, after the carmaker sold its roughly 1.5% stake in German carmaker Daimler. ($1 = 109.3200 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.41% 72.11 Delayed Quote.24.78%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 3.68% 1438 End-of-day quote.45.55%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 1.84% 1907 End-of-day quote.43.60%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.62% 547.7 End-of-day quote.-2.20%
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION -2.13% 689 End-of-day quote.17.38%
All news about NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
05/05Japanese shares jump as cyclical stocks shine, tech shares cap gains
RE
05/04NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION  : annual earnings release
04/30Nippon Steel Raises Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021
MT
04/28NIPPON STEEL  : Announcement of Revision to Subsidiary's Earnings Forecasts
PU
04/26NIPPON STEEL  : Regarding the “Notice Concerning Changes in Representative..
PU
04/21Japanese shares extend losses as investors brace for more lockdowns
RE
04/20Japanese shares extend sharp fall on COVID-19 lockdown worries
RE
04/14Nomura Upgrades Nippon Steel to Buy From Neutral on Cost Reductions, Adjusts ..
MT
04/09NIKKEI 225  : Edges Up 0.2% on Wall Street Cues, Softer Yen
MT
03/23THERMAX  : signs technology agreement with Steinmuller Babcock Environment for W..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 956 B 45 323 M 45 323 M
Net income 2021 -88 477 M -809 M -809 M
Net Debt 2021 2 294 B 20 981 M 20 981 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,8x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 1 756 B 16 070 M 16 058 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 106 599
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 460,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 907,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Shuhei Onoyama Representative Director & Vice President
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Ichiro Fujisaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION43.60%16 060
ARCELORMITTAL30.64%31 263
NUCOR CORPORATION74.53%26 830
POSCO38.42%25 270
TATA STEEL LIMITED66.10%17 277
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.61.13%12 549