Nippon Steel Corporation is one of the Japanese largest iron and steel groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - manufacturing of steel products (88.5%): long steel, flat steel, rails, sheets, iron bars, tubular products, etc.; - engineering and construction services (4%): design, development and construction of offshore structures, infrastructures and environmental systems; - technologic services (3.9%); - manufacturing of chemical product (3.6%): primarily raw materials and iron and steel by-products (coal, coke, tar, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (60.2%), Asia (22.8%) and other (17%).

