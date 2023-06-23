June 23, 2023
To Whom It May Concern,
Company name:
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Representative:
Eiji Hashimoto
Representative Director and President
Stock listing:
Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock
Exchange / Fukuoka Stock Exchange / Sapporo Securities
Exchange
Code number:
5401
Contact:
Shinnosuke Arita, General Manager, Public Relations Center
Telephone:
+81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419
Announcement Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds
Due 2024 and Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2026
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces the adjustment of Conversion Price for each of the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 and the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2026 (collectively, the "Bonds"). Defined terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning assigned to them in the respective Terms and Conditions of each series of the Bonds.
Adjustment of Conversion Price
Conversion Price
Conversion Price
Name of issue
after the adjustment
prior to the adjustment
Zero Coupon Convertible
¥2,468.3
¥2,547.0
Bonds due 2024
Zero Coupon Convertible
¥2,586.4
¥2,668.9
Bonds due 2026
Effective Date
As of April 1, 2023 (Japan time)
Reason for the Adjustment
Adjustment of conversion price pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of each series of the Bonds due to the Extraordinary Dividend resulting from payment of a year-end dividend of ¥90 per share of common stock of the Company. The payment of such dividend was approved at the 99th general meeting of shareholders of the Company on June 23, 2023.
Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing general information regarding the Bonds, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippon Steel Corporation published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 06:08:02 UTC.